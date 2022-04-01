Street of Rage 4 will distribute around the neighborhood also on mobile devices, with confirmed date and price

The DotEmu game will have a version developed by Playdigious for iOS and Android.

It’s never a bad time to enjoy Street of Rage 4, so the news that the game of DotEmu about the legendary SEGA franchise reaches more platforms will please more than one. The title was released two years ago on PC and consoles and has been receiving new content over the months, but now it will also be available on mobile devices.

As we can see in the short video that we leave you below, the fourth part of this beat ’em up will land on iOS and Android by Playdigious, the studio responsible for this new version. With a graphic touch inspired by the comic aesthetic and the usual cake salad, this “me against the neighborhood” will go on sale the day May 24 in the two digital stores.

Multiplayer is coming in the futureIn Apple Store and Google Play Store it will have the same price, 7,99 euros, although we can benefit from a 10% discount on the final price if we pre-register on both platforms. It will have practically all the benefits of the desktop versions, with eight characters to unlock although no multiplayer mode at the momentas it will be included later via a free update.

Released on PC, PS4 and Xbox One in April 2020, the fourth numbered installment of the original Mega Drive franchise offers a Beat ’em up experience up to par. In the analysis of Street of Rage 4 we tell you why it is a gift for fans of the series and for those who enter it through this title.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Street of Rage 4, DotEmu, Playdigious, SEGA, Ios, Android and Beat’em up.