Street Outlaws After Hours Season 1 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

A second documentary series, Street Outlaws: After Hours Season 1, was produced. The program gives viewers a glimpse inside the routines of the racing teams from Oklahoma City, New Orleans, Memphis, and California that are highlighted in “Mega Cash Days.”

The audience of Street Outlaws: After Hours is looking forward to the premiere of Season 1, and they are equally interested in the release date.

Now that Season 1 of Street Outlaws: After Hours is arriving, we are fully informed. When will Street Outlaws: After Hours Season 1 be released and discussed in this article?

As they test, tune, and attempt to survive as housemates, the 405, Team NOLA, as well as the MSO will be shown coming then sleeping at their dwellings in Southern Texas. Therefore, there won’t only be excitement on the track; it will also fuel their free time.

As racers from all over the country fight to show that they have the power and strategy for a position on the list containing the fastest street cars throughout the country, Street Outlaws: America’s List is returning to the airways.

Only the top racers, including Kye Kelley, JJ da Boss, Ryan Martin, Daddy Dave, Axman, Precious, and Lizzy Musi, will compete for the coveted No. 1 place this season as the field grows to 25 spots.

To eliminate any hidden strategies and discover the best street racer, every outlaw has to meet their opponent head-on this season. The series is prepared to provide you intense racing action and make you tense!

However, the Discovery Channel’s geo-restrictions prevent you from watching Street Outlaws: After Hours Season 1 outside of the US unless you use a dependable VPN provider that quickly removes geo-blocks.

Street Outlaws After Hours Season 1 Release Date

On June 19, 2023, Street Outlaws: After Hours was made available. Early in 2022, development on the series was underway.

As a result, it may be released in late 2023 and early 2024. Regarding the series’ premise and the scheduled premiere date, the creators have remained silent.

Fans are advised to wait patiently as the actual date is probably going to be announced in the press very soon.

Additionally, as soon as the material is available to the public, we will notify the release area.

Street Outlaws After Hours Season 1 Cast

Any television program’s cast significantly influences whether it succeeds or fails. Fortunately, the actors and crew of Street Outlaws: After Hours are outstanding. Kye Kelley, Lizzy Musi, Daddy Dave, plus Jermaine Boddie are part of the Street Outlaws: After Hours Season 1 cast.

The NOLA squad is led by Kye Kelley. He travels in “Shocker,” a 1984 Camaro recognized as the fastest street racer in the country.

Lizzy Musi has gained notoriety in the racing community as a result of her success and fame on Street Outlaws alongside her father, renowned engine builder Pat Musi. Additionally, she and Kelley chose November 11, 2023, as their wedding date.

Street Outlaws After Hours Season 1 Trailer

Street Outlaws After Hours Season 1 Plot

Street Outlaws: After Hours is an exciting season that delves into the true lives of the racers. Feel the rush of the show.

Mega Cash Days gives viewers an up-close look at the racing teams from Oklahoma City, New Orleans, Memphis, and California while showcasing the rigorous engineering that goes into each of their wide range of vehicles.

For the very first time, cams have provided a real, behind-the-scenes look into how those competing on America’s List prepare for race night and then handle the aftermath.

Throughout four one-hour specials, viewers will follow the 405, Team NOLA, and Memphis as they tune and repair their vehicles that their respective homes, have fun collectively and out and about, test their vehicles close to the Mexican border, and irritate their roommates by finding ways to vent while residing together.

Cameras for the first time documented the racers on America’s List as they prepared for race night before logging dealt with the fallout. The 405, Team NOLA, and Memphis will be followed by viewers throughout the episodes.

As stated by Discovery, the teams will “drive” their colleagues crazy as they look for ways to let off steam while living together as they are working on their cars to prepare for the list races as well as test races near the Mexican border.

Street Outlaws: America’s List, which airs every Monday at 8 p.m., one day before just After Hours special debuts on the Discovery channel, is the one to watch if you simply want the track action.