“Street To Kingdom” Group TOO Announces July Comeback

TOO is making a comeback quickly!

On June 12 at midnight KST, the rookie boy group shared the information that they’ll be returning in July with their second mini album.

TOO is a 10-member group composed of contestants from the 2019 Mnet survival present “World Klass.” They made their debut in April with “Magnolia,” earlier than happening to compete on Mnet’s boy group competitors present “Street to Kingdom.”

Spoilers

The announcement of their comeback comes solely hours after the June 11 episode of “Street to Kingdom,” during which TOO was eradicated forward of the present’s finale. Golden Baby, who was the primary group to be eradicated from the present, can also be making a comeback later this month.