Strict action of CM Yogi, suspended for SSP of Prayagraj due to these reasons

Lucknow: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has suspended Prayagraj Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Dixit on Tuesday on charges of laxity and corruption in crime control and law and order. During the period of suspension, Abhishek Dixit will be associated with the office of the Director General of Police in Lucknow. Also Read – Ex MP Atiq Ahmad constructed construction on Govt Land of 18 crores, administration demolished by bulldozer

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avneesh Awasthi said in a statement on Tuesday that during the period of posting as Senior Superintendent of Police, Prayagraj, there are allegations of irregularities by Dixit and not properly following the instructions of the government and headquarters. . Also Read – UP: Legislative Council member Shriram Singh Yadav dies of Corona virus infection

Abhishek Dixit, Senior Superintendent of Police, Prayagraj has been suspended for alleged negligence in law and order situation, and corruption. Also Read – Yogi government to issue ‘Youth Charter’ to solve problems of youth: Akhilesh Yadav – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 8, 2020

According to the statement, Dixit is also accused of promoting corruption in the deployment. Apart from this, there is also the allegation of not taking necessary action for regular foot patrolling and security of banks and business establishments and stopping the incidents of looting in accordance with the instructions of the government and headquarters. In the past three months pending deliberations in Prayagraj. Has increased continuously.

According to the statement issued by the Home Department, the government’s instructions regarding social distance regarding the corona virus epidemic were not properly followed in the district, which was displeased by the High Court.