Strict CM Yogi against corruption in UP, suspended two SPs in two days

Lucknow: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has suspended an IPS officer for the second day after taking a tough stand in the corruption case. CM Yogi has today directed the suspension of Mahoba Superintendent of Police Mani Lal Patidar with immediate effect. Let me tell you that one day ago CM Yogi suspended the SSP of Prayag. Also Read – Report presented in Supreme Court, 4442 leaders in the country are criminals, number one UP, Bihar on second number

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday suspended Prayagraj Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Dixit. This is the second consecutive case when a Superintendent of Police has been suspended. Also Read – Ex MP Atiq Ahmad constructed construction on Govt Land of 18 crores, administration demolished by bulldozer

Additional Chief Secretary Home Avnish Awasthi said in a statement released today that his (Mani Lal Patidar) had illegally demanded money for the running of vehicles engaged in ballast transportation, which the vehicle owner’s police did not fulfill Harassed through. Also Read – Strict action of CM Yogi, suspended due to Prayagraj’s SSP for these reasons

Deputy Commissioner of Police Arun Kumar Srivastava posted in Lucknow Commissionerate has been sent as Mahoba’s new Superintendent of Police. The statement said that Manilal Patidar is a member of the All India Service as well as a disciplined force. With this work, along with the tarnishing of the image of the police, clean administration has come in the district, and the credibility of the government has also been questioned. Manilal Patidar will be associated with the office of the Director General of Police during the suspension period.