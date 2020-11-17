Strict plan on love jihad in Haryana after UP and MP, ongoing scheme of legislation

Chandigarh In UP and Madhya Pradesh, the matter has come to the fore in making a law against Love Jihad. In such a situation, now a name has been added to this list, where the plan to enact a law against Love Jihad is running low. A plan to enact a law to control the cases of love jihad in Haryana is underway. Also Read – MP News: After UP-Haryana, now law will be made on love jihad in Madhya Pradesh too, provision for punishment of up to 5 years

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said on Tuesday that a strict law will be enacted to control 'love-jihad' cases. A committee will be formed to draft this law. The Home Minister held the first meeting with high officials here and decided that a discussion on this issue will also be held with Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Vij said that after the enactment of this law, strict action will be taken against any person for converting religion, tempting anyone or indulging in any kind of conspiracy or trying to do so in the name of love. . The minister said that the state will also study the laws made by other states. Let me tell you that the first thing was said to make a law against love jihad in Uttar Pradesh, after which now in Madhya Pradesh and Haryana, there is talk of making a law to control love jihad.

(Input-IANS)