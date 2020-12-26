Strict rules in Gurugram, these people have corona test mandatory, action will be taken for violation

Gurugram: Panic has once again taken place in the country due to the new form of corona virus. Health officials of Gurugram have made it mandatory for passengers arriving from the United Kingdom (UK) i.e. Britain to get corona test after 8 December on Saturday. The department said that if anyone violates it, strict action will be taken against it. The authorities took this decision after discovering a new type of corona in the European country. Also Read – AstraZeneca creates new antibody vaccine to protect against Coronavirus, is more effective for these people

The official statement said that the Health Department appealed to all travelers returning from the UK to follow the required coronavirus guidelines and get the coronavirus test done in the district.

The department said, "Those who refuse to get coronavirus test will be taken action under section 188 of IPC. In addition, the returned patients will have to follow the quarantine protocol. " According to health officials, out of 407 residents recently returned from Britain, samples of 191 people have been collected so far.

Civil Surgeon Virendra Yadav said, “We have instructed all the hospitals in Gurugram district to share their contact and details if such people returned from Britain came to their hospital. In addition, the department will soon launch contact tracing to prevent corona proliferation. “