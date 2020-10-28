Strict state government on pollution in Delhi, anti-cracker campaign will start from November 3

new Delhi: The state government is strict about pollution in the country’s capital Delhi. In view of Diwali in Delhi, anti-cracker campaign will be carried out from November 3, so that control of increasing pollution can be found. Delhi’s Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Wednesday that in view of the Diwali festival, the Delhi government will start an anti-cracker campaign on November 3. Also Read – Example: In front of this government school in Delhi, 22 students passed in NEET, 5 got admission in IIT …

Considering the seriousness of the situation in view of the Kovid-19 pandemic, Environment Minister Rai has urged people not to fire crackers. The minister earlier invited opposition MLAs and MPs to join the campaign.

Had given.

Only green crackers can be made and sold

The Minister said that according to the order of the Supreme Court in 2018, only 'green' firecrackers can be made, sold and used on this Diwali. The minister said that the smoke emanating from the firecrackers and stubble burning makes Delhi's air dangerous every year.

11 special squads to inspect cracker manufacturing units

Delhi’s environment minister said, “The government will start an anti-cracker campaign from November 3. Under this, Delhi Pollution Control Committee and 11 Special Squad of City Police will inspect the firecracker manufacturing units to ensure that no old stock is left. ” Rai said, “In fact, I appeal to the people of Delhi to start a ‘no crackers’ campaign”. They should not burn firecrackers considering the severity of the situation in view of the Kovid-19 epidemic. “

Every citizen should encourage 5 people

Minister Gopal Rai said on Wednesday that every citizen of Delhi should encourage five people to join the anti-pollution campaign of the Delhi Government. Minister Rai said, “I appeal to every citizen of Delhi that he Encourage five people to participate in this campaign to prevent vehicular pollution. “

All 70 assembly constituencies ‘red light on, cart off’

The minister said that all the 70 assembly constituencies of the national capital have been included in the ‘Red Light on, Cart Off’ campaign. By November 2, it will reach all 272 wards of the city. Rai said that while waiting at the traffic signal, turning off the engine of vehicles can reduce the pollution caused by vehicles by 15-20 percent.

Pollution may increase deaths due to Kovid-19: ICMR

Research in Europe and the United States has shown that due to prolonged exposure to air pollution, cases of death due to Kovid-19 may increase. ICMR Director General Balaram Bhargava said on Tuesday that the study showed that “virus particles live in the air with PM2.5 particulate matter but they are not active viruses.”