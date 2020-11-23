Strict to be adopted in UP to avoid lockdown

Lucknow: In many states of the country, Corona is raising its head once again. In such a situation, after the guidelines of the Uttar Pradesh government to deal with the second wave of Corona, the administration has started taking precautionary measures to save the state from lockdown. In the places where there are more cases of corona infection in UP, once again those areas are being converted into containment zones. Also, restoration of magistrate has started in the areas of infection. 4 different teams have been formed to keep an eye on people in UP, who will monitor in crowded areas. Also Read – Viral Corona Song Video: Chaya Shudh Desi ‘Corona Song’ on social media, people said – tremendous …

At the same time, in view of the second wave, the commissioner of Gorakhpur Jayant Narlikar has ordered to increase the number of testing. Also, Corona hospitals have also been ordered to remain alert. Jayant Narlikar told that everyone needs to remain alert due to the situation not happening again. Along with increasing the number of testing, there is also a need to control crowded areas. Major festivals have passed in the country, but now the wedding season is starting. In this situation, necessary precautionary steps are necessary.

Let us know that preparations are being made to curb public events in UP, more than 100 people are not allowed to gather in wedding ceremonies in UP, while DJs are also forbidden to use things during this time. At the same time, the administration is considering to allow only the necessary events, but there is a preparation to ban the permission of non-essential programs.