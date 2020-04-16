General News

Strictly announce keep dancing challenge – here’s how you can learn the full routine

April 16, 2020
Strictly Come Dancing followers hearts’ have been all a-flutter final night time when it was revealed they’ve the probability to learn a routine from the professionals.

Shirley Ballas launched the “Keep Dancing Challenge” which consists of various professionals every day offering a few steps to a traditional routine.

Followers can observe the motion on social media, however we’ve got the full routine for you in a single place beneath.

Keep tuned to this web page for the new steps on a regular basis…

Day One

Janette Manrara and Aljaž Skorjanec guided viewers although the first steps of the energetic Jive-style routine.

It’s honest to say followers have been slightly bewildered by the tempo of the routine, however with slightly observe we’ll all get there!

One fan giggled: “Like it! Undecided I can keep up these days however I’ll give it a go.”

One other stated: “Omg are you kidding me?!? I’m going to be knackered after the first bit and I’ve been doing @thebodycoach PE on daily basis!”

“Can we keep in step? Not an opportunity!” a 3rd stated.

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One later this yr. If you’re in search of extra to look at take a look at our TV Information.

