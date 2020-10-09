Strictly Come Dancing 2020 | Air date, contestants and latest news

We are able to nearly hear the Strictly Come Dancing theme tune within the distance with the 18th sequence of the BBC One present simply across the nook!

All 12 of the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 contestants have been confirmed, and the BBC have now launched the official images of the dancers in all their sequinned glory.

Waltzing onto the dance ground this 12 months is Good Morning Britain’s Ranvir Singh, returning star Jamie Laing, and boxer Nicola Adams – who’ll be a part of the present’s first ever similar intercourse pairing.

Singer and former kids’s TV presenter HRVY, can also be within the line-up for the 2020 sequence, and has confirmed he’s now free from Covid-19 after testing optimistic for coronavirus at the beginning of October.

Government producer Sarah James lately revealed that any contestant who checks optimistic for COVID-19 can be immediately faraway from the line-up of this 12 months’s sequence.

We’re getting nearer and nearer to the launch date on October twenty fourth, however there’s nonetheless some concern that this 12 months’s present might be affected as instances of the virus rise within the UK.

Rylan Clark-Neal lately addressed chance of Strictly Come Dancing 2020 cancellation.

Talking in an interview, he stated: “If Strictly can’t go forward for no matter purpose, in fact it gained’t. The primary factor that Strictly and the BBC have stated since day one is, if we will’t do it correctly and safely, it’s not going to be finished.”

Right here’s all the things it’s essential to know concerning the new sequence.

When does Strictly Come Dancing begin?

Good news all you Strictly followers! The BBC have revealed that Strictly Come Dancing 2020 is about to return later this 12 months, though with a number of minor adjustments.

However when does it begin?

It was confirmed by head choose Shirley Ballas that the present will miss its standard begin date in September for a later premiere on Saturday twenty fourth October and proceed till nineteenth December, the weekend earlier than Christmas.

The dwell exhibits of Strictly Come Dancing 2020 can be preceded by a launch present on Saturday seventeenth October.

That signifies that Strictly 2020 will clock in at simply 9 weeks in size, a major discount from the standard 13, with the particular Halloween and Blackpool episodes each airing throughout the first month.

RadioTimes.com understands the brand new social distancing tips – which is able to happen from July 4th, permitting one metre distancing and individuals from two households to fulfill – has meant it’s attainable for Strictly to go forward as regular.

The Strictly Come Dancing professionals have been confirmed to be beginning rehearsals in July for his or her group performances – to make this occur, they’ll isolate in a single massive bubble for 2 weeks.

After that, there can be additional isolation with the professionals and the celebrities with a purpose to create extra isolation bubbles.

On account of this, acts will be capable to have shut contact routines, that means no dances can be off limits – hooray!

The BBC’s Charlotte Moore beforehand revealed that there was “quite a lot of work” being finished behind the scenes to make the present attainable.

She instructed The Instances: “We’re how that will work. Might you quarantine individuals? Can we take a look at everybody earlier than filming? There’s quite a lot of work being finished. It’s a giant job.”

And with the brand new adjustments, it sounds prefer it’s lastly coming to life. We are able to’t wait!

Is Bruno leaving Strictly Come Dancing?

Properly, not likely. Earlier this 12 months, it was revealed Bruno Tonioli wouldn’t be collaborating on this 12 months’s Strictly Come Dancing in the identical method he often does.

It has now been confirmed that Bruno can be absent from the dwell panel, nonetheless, he’ll nonetheless play a component within the present.

What meaning is that he can be absent from the Saturday night time dwell exhibits as he presently resides in America and the journey restrictions in place imply he couldn’t pop between nations as he has finished earlier than.

Nevertheless, that doesn’t imply we’ll be utterly Bruno-less this 12 months. We’ve been instructed by the BBC he can be Zooming in for a chat on a Sunday night for the outcomes present.

And the most effective news of all? Strictly are presently planning on his return to wards the top of the present. All just isn’t misplaced!

However will Bruno get replaced? Although no official announcement has been made, we’ve had rumours alongside the strains of Cheryl and Stacey Dooley.

When is Strictly Come Dancing 2020’s air date?

Shirley Ballas confirmed onThe One Present that the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 dwell exhibits would begin on Saturday twenty fourth October.

The launch present would precede it on Saturday seventeenth October. Often it’s a two-three weeks sooner than the primary dwell present.

The present often runs for 13 weeks, throughout which the dancers carry out to totally different themes together with Films, Musicals and Blackpool, earlier than ending with the Grand Closing in December.

Nevertheless, with the brand new adjustments and contestants having to isolate, it’s seemingly Strictly will begin later this 12 months and have a shorter run time to wrap up simply in time for Christmas.

How will the present be totally different this 12 months?

Studies have advised thus 12 months’s present can be just a little totally different to earlier years, with a number of tweaks being made to make sure the present goes forward safely.

In keeping with The Solar, this features a virtually empty ballroom, with a supply claiming that it might be “unattainable to securely socially distance viewers members” within the studio.

The supply stated: “The present plan is not any viewers, which is able to inevitably have an effect on the present. They’re the power within the room, and dancing in an empty room is like dancing in a coaching room. It’s a unique depth and strain.

“However Elstree is a really cosy set-up, the place it is going to be unattainable to securely socially distance viewers members. So for now, with the present guidelines, it’s a ‘no’ to anybody watching.

“Every part by way of individuals is being scaled again dramatically. There can be much less safety as a result of there’s no viewers to regulate. Anybody deemed non-essential is a goner.”

The place will Strictly Come Dancing 2020 be filmed?

Since 2013, Strictly Come Dancing has been filmed in Elstree Studios, following the closure of BBC Tv Centre.

There’s one week yearly all of us stay up for – Blackpool – the place the solid and crew pack their luggage and head north to the seaside city for a glitter-filled particular.

It’s presently unknown whether or not this can change on account of the pandemic, however now we have already heard rumours that Blackpool Week might be axed to help with social distancing tips – although as of August 2020, Blackpool will nonetheless be going forward.

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 contestants

The Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up is now full, with all 12 dancers confirmed go participate.

Right here’s a listing of the celebrities for the 18th sequence:

All eyes have been on Jamie Laing, after he pulled out of the competitors early final 12 months. In the course of the 2019 launch present, he injured himself and needed to withdraw from the present.

Though his house was stuffed by Kelvin Fletcher, many suspected he’d be given one other shot on the present.

The Made In Chelsea star has now been confirmed for the 18th sequence, and he’s hoping to make this one a hit!

Talking of his Strictly signing, he stated: “Right here we go once more, hopefully this time I can final lengthy sufficient so my mum can see me dance.”

He added: “The explanation I’m doing it, is to make my mum proud however all I did final 12 months was make her much more dissatisfied. Let’s change that this 12 months, can’t wait!!”

Former boxer Nicola Adams can be a part of the present’s first ever similar intercourse pairing.

The 36-year-old confirmed the news, after she was introduced because the sixth celeb to hitch the present.

She stated: “I additionally wished to thank the BBC for supporting me and making me the primary ever all female-pairing; and it’s wonderful to be part of the motion for change, variety and breaking boundaries within the leisure trade.”

Karen Hauer beforehand advised she want to be in a same-sex couple. She instructed The Solar on Sunday: “It’s an exquisite approach to showcase emotion on stage and I’d positively love to do it. I’ve danced with girls quite a bit over time, so I really feel very snug about it.”

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 judges

There hasn’t but been any official phrase on who can be a part of the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 judges panel, however it might be protected to imagine the 2019 panel can be again.

With that being stated, we will count on to see Shirley Ballas resume her position as Head Choose. She is going to most likely be joined by Craig Revel-Horwood and Bruno Tonioli, who’ve judged because the very starting.

Final 12 months, Motsi Mabuse joined the judging line-up and after making her mark, it appears like she can be going nowhere.

A few occasions a season, Bruno has been changed by Alfonso Ribeiro whereas he fulfils different duties within the States.

Lengthy-running host Tess Daly and co-host Claudia Winkleman are more likely to return to host the present for sequence 18, whereas Zoe Ball and Rylan Clark-Neal are additionally more likely to be again on spin-off present Strictly: It Takes Two.

Who gained Strictly Come Dancing final 12 months?

There was a whopping 17 Strictly Come Dancing winners, and yearly we get extra and extra shocked by the gifted celebrities.

Final 12 months was no totally different, as Kelvin Fletcher stormed to victory with skilled accomplice, Motsi Mabuse. The previous Emmerdale star needed to exchange Jamie Laing final minute and impressed the judges and viewers alike.

Who’re the professionals returning for Strictly 2020?

We now know who the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 professionals can be this 12 months. Surprisingly, there’s been a few massive names lacking following Kevin Clifton’s exit and AJ Pritchard’s last-minute departure. It’s presently unknown whether or not they are going to be changed.

Nevertheless, Oti Mabuse’s husband, Romanian dancer Marius Lepure, has reportedly joined the solid as one of many skilled backing dancers, who will participate within the group performances solely.

This 12 months, the professionals are as follows:

Aljaž Škorjanec

Anton Du Beke

Giovanni Pernice

Graziano Di Prima

Gorka Marquez

Johannes Radebe

Amy Dowden

Dianne Buswell

Janette Manrara

Karen Hauer

Katya Jones

Luba Mushtuk

Nadiya Bychkova

Nancy Xu

Oti Mabuse

Neil Jones

Learn extra about Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing dwell exhibits begins on BBC One on October twenty fourth. To search out out what else is on within the meantime, try our TV Information.