Strictly Come Dancing 2020 ‘axes Blackpool Week, studio audience and group dances’

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 may go forward this 12 months with out a studio audience, group performances or the legendary Blackpool week, in response to sources near the manufacturing.

The dancing competitors has been a spotlight of the BBC’s programming calendar for a few years, however is reportedly being pressured to make main modifications on this 12 months as a result of coronavirus pandemic.

Producers are working to maintain Strictly Come Dancing on the air, however social distancing measures have to be applied to make sure neither the contestants nor the professionals are put at risk, in response to reviews.

A supply instructed the Every day Star: “It will likely be a really totally different present this 12 months. Lots of the issues followers love have been dropped. Group dances and a studio audience simply can’t occur with social distancing.

“Cancelling the Blackpool weekend was not a simple choice. However doing it within the present local weather is simply too tough. It isn’t price doing if there gained’t be a crowd.”

When requested by RadioTimes.com, the BBC selected to not touch upon hypothesis in regards to the upcoming collection.

Particulars about this 12 months’s present have been regularly teased because the coronavirus disaster worsened, with choose Craig Revel Horwood saying there could be a “approach round” social distancing restrictions, whereas dancer Anton Du Beke advised the competitors could possibly be delayed.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Strictly Come Dancing 2020 would characteristic the present’s first ever same-sex couple, following within the footsteps of ITV’s Dancing On Ice the place Ian ‘H’ Watkins and Matt Evers competed collectively in January.

Should you’re on the lookout for extra to observe, take a look at our TV information.