Strictly Come Dancing 2020 | Bill Bailey on what he wants in a partner

In simply two weeks’ time, Strictly Come Dancing might be again on our screens with a new host of socially-distanced celebs able to make their dance flooring debut.

Whereas this 12 months’s cohort of rivals gained’t know which skilled dancer they’ll be paired up with till the launch present, comic Bill Bailey already has standards in thoughts in terms of his assigned Ballroom boffin.

When requested what he’s in search of in a dance partner, the 55-year-old informed RadioTimes.com and different press: “Very a lot somebody who doesn’t pull any punches, isn’t going to sugar coat it. You simply need somebody telling you straight.”

The comic in this 12 months’s Strictly Come Dancing line-up continued: “I have to know what’s proper to get it locked in, so somebody who’s received a diploma of persistence however somebody who’s going to maintain pushing, ensuring you observe and also you get it proper.”

“As a result of that’s the factor: I really feel an obligation actually to do this as a result of these are all professionals, they’re having to bop as nicely, they’re having to look good, they’re having to form of do their factor,” he mentioned. “And as somebody’s who’s studying, I don’t wish to not put the time in. I wish to put 100 per cent in in an effort to really at the very least give a good account of your self.”

“I’m fairly a fast earner, it’s simply studying this — studying strikes and steps — is like studying one other language, so it would take a whereas simply to filter in. However I feel somebody who’s actually going to push for that’s going to be somebody who I actually reply to,” he added.

The musician and comic is finest recognized for starring in sitcoms Black Books and Within the Lengthy Run, in addition to his appearances on panel reveals By no means Thoughts the Buzzcocks, QI and Have I Received Information For You.

Bailey additionally admitted he has a great deal of time to dedicate to the competitors as COVID-19 has disrupted his touring schedule.

“On a regular 12 months, I’d be in Australia about to start out three or 4 months touring throughout Australia, New Zealand after which I’d be in America after which I’d be in Europe,” he mentioned. “And all of that has stopped.”

“A part of the rationale why I used to be ready to do that present this 12 months is as a result of this tour is simply not occurring, all the things been postponed indefinitely actually. No one is aware of when the factor will occur once more, when the reveals might be again on, when folks could have assured to exit so, actually, I’ve received a lot of time to actually focus on this.”

The BBC not too long ago launched first-look pictures of the 2020 line-up in traditional Strictly apparel forward of the brand new sequence, with the likes of Caroline Quentin, Jamie Laing and Clara Amfo in sequin-heavy, vibrant outfits.

Extra reporting by Grace Henry.

Strictly Come Dancing dwell reveals begins on BBC One on October twenty fourth. To search out out what else is on in the meantime, try our TV Information.