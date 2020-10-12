Strictly Come Dancing 2020 | Clara Amfo on taking judge critiques

With Strictly Come Dancing 2020 simply across the nook, this yr’s celeb cohort are on the brink of wow the judges with their first outing on the dance ground.

Whereas sure judges – *cough* Craig Revel Horwood *cough* – are famend for giving the Strictly Come Dancing line-up brutally sincere suggestions, BBC Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo has revealed that she’s not afraid to “clap again” if given unfair feedback.

Talking to RadioTimes.com and different press forward of the upcoming collection, Amfo mentioned: “There’s a tousled a part of me that’s lowkey wanting ahead to Craig Revel Horwood saying one thing shady to me.”

“As a result of I really feel like that makes the expertise actual,” she continued. “I can’t wait to only really feel it.”

When requested whether or not she’d reply to the feedback on the dance ground, Amfo mentioned: “The factor is, I’ve been recognized to clap again when persons are slick however on the identical time, it is a competitors.”

“I’m coming on right here to be judged and to study to be higher, so , I believe I can deal with the shade. It’s constructive.”

The 36-year-old presenter presently hosts the mid-morning present on BBC Radio 1, and has since narrated E4’s Coach Journey and introduced backstage of the BRIT Awards for ITV2.

Earlier than Strictly’s official line-up was introduced, Amfo teased her potential participation again in August, telling Metro.co.uk: “It’s an incredible present and I’d be honoured in the event that they requested, I’m only a fan of the present.”

She’s since revealed to RadioTimes.com and different press that she’s “completely terrified” of the dancing the waltz.

“Something that mainly requires I believe a really devoted sense of grace and poise, that’s what I’m afraid of,” she saod. “I believe I undergo from nervous laughter and in addition my resting face, I appear like I’m about to cry, and I haven’t mastered the in-between of that.”

“And I believe for the waltz, you want that kind of face and that’s not who I’m naturally so I’m fairly nervous about it.”

The BBC just lately launched first-look photos of this yr’s line-up in basic Strictly apparel, with Invoice Bailey, Ranvir Singh, and Caroline Quentin dressed up in heavily-sequinned outfits.

The Strictly Come Dancing launch present will air seventeenth October on BBC One.