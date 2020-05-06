Strictly Come Dancing 2020 could be delayed says Anton Du Beke

Strictly Come Dancing skilled Anton Du Beke has mentioned that the following collection of the competitors could be pushed again from its standard begin date in September because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He appeared as a visitor on Good Morning Britain this morning, becoming a member of Ben Shepherd and former Strictly contestant Susanna Reid, who requested concerning the standing of the 2020 collection amid present social distancing pointers.

Du Beke went on to elucidate the timeline of a typical 12 months on Strictly, stating that the upcoming collection could be delayed if essential for the protection of all concerned.

He mentioned: “The professionals begin in August, however that’s the professional numbers. We’re in group dance rehearsals then.

“We’re simply placing collectively the numbers that we do throughout the collection.

“The celebrities don’t get entangled till the start of September after which the stay exhibits begin a bit additional into September, so I suppose there’s a contingency there that we could simply push the entire thing again and we are able to forego the group dance rehearsals.”

Du Beke added: “There are some contingencies accessible I feel, with timings there’s a little bit of flexibility. Hopefully, we’ll be capable of do some studio stuff by then and the lockdown will be over, however nobody is aware of something but as a result of the lockdown remains to be happening.”

On Monday, Strictly choose Craig Revel Horwood revealed the producers of the collection are exploring choices to maintain it on the air, hinting there could be “a way round” the distinctive circumstances.