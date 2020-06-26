Strictly Come Dancing 2020 guide | From when it’s back to latest news

We’re feeling the Strictly fever and after a brilliant 2019 sequence, we are able to’t wait to get reacquainted with the ballroom ground.

The destiny of Strictly Come Dancing 2020, like many different reveals, has been beneath menace on account of the coronavirus pandemic.

However with some nice efforts, we are able to reveal that the present will probably be going forward this yr – though with just a few minor adjustments.

So what can we count on from the 18th sequence of the BBC present? And what’s all this about Bruno Tonioli leaving the present?

Right here’s every thing we all know thus far…

Will Strictly Come Dancing be on this yr?

Good news all you Strictly followers! The BBC have revealed that Strictly Come Dancing 2020 is ready to return later this yr, though with just a few minor adjustments.

RadioTimes.com understands the brand new social distancing tips – which is able to happen from July 4, permitting one metre distancing and other people from two households to meet – has meant it’s doable for Strictly to go forward.

The skilled dancers have been confirmed to be beginning rehearsals in July for his or her group performances – to make this occur, they’ll isolate in a single huge bubble for 2 weeks.

After that, there will probably be additional isolation with the professionals and the celebrities so as to create extra isolation bubbles.

On account of this, acts will probably be ready to have shut contact routines, that means no dances will probably be off limits – horray!

The BBC’s Charlotte Moore beforehand revealed that there was “a variety of work” being finished behind the scenes to make the present doable.

She informed The Occasions: “We’re how that may work. May you quarantine folks? Can we take a look at everybody earlier than filming? There’s a variety of work being finished. It’s a giant activity.”

And with the brand new adjustments, it appears like it’s lastly coming to life. We are able to’t wait!

Is Bruno leaving?

Rumours have been swirling that Bruno Tonioli will probably be giving up his seat on the panel this yr.

The choose is at present within the US – the place he lives and was engaged on Dancing with The Stars – and it’s unclear whether or not he’ll find a way to journey back due to the restrictions.

Because of this, a sequence of celebrities have been tipped to exchange him, together with Stacey Dooley and Cheryl.

Nevertheless, in accordance to his fellow choose ,Shirley Ballas, Bruno will probably be on the upcoming sequence, as long as journey tips allow it.

“They’re once more rumours, so it is going to be in accordance to the flights,” she just lately stated on TalkRadio.

“If he can get backwards and forwards safely however understanding Bruno and he’s such a tremendous man, he’ll do every thing in his energy not to let the British public down.”

When is Strictly Come Dancing 2020’s air date?

The official air date hasn’t but been confirmed.

Usually we’d recommend a begin date of round September, as we have a tendency to get the line-up delivered over the course of an thrilling two weeks in August. A launch present then airs early September, earlier than the sequence begins correctly later that month.

The present often runs for 13 weeks, throughout which the dancers carry out to totally different themes together with Motion pictures, Musicals and Blackpool, earlier than ending with the Grand Remaining in December.

Nevertheless, with the brand new adjustments and contestants having to isolate, it’s probably Strictly will begin later this yr and have a shorter run time to wrap up simply in time for Christmas.

The place will Strictly Come Dancing 2020 be filmed?

Since 2013, Strictly come Dancing has been filmed in Elstree Studios, following the closure of BBC Tv Centre.

There’s one week yearly all of us look ahead to – Blackpool – the place the solid and crew pack their luggage and head north to the seaside city for a glitter-filled particular.

It’s at present unknown whether or not this can change on account of the pandemic, however we’ve got already heard rumours that Blackpool Week might be axed to support with social distancing tips.

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 contestants – the potential line-up

The Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up is a closely-guarded secret proper now and we are able to count on to hear who will probably be collaborating round August.

Nevertheless, some rumours have began to emerge as we get nearer to the all-important launch.

Right here’s a listing of a few of the names we might be seeing on the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up:

Former BBC Radio 1 DJ, Maja Jama

Our Lady and former Coronation Road actress, Michelle Keegan

Zara Tindall, Olympian and member of the Royal Household

Actuality star and writer, Katie Worth

Made In Chelsea solid member, Miles Nazaire

Free Girl Stacey Solomon

Musician Toyah Wilcox

Coronation Road’s Jack P Shepherd

Lorraine Kelly, ITV presenter

Dancing On Ice 2020 star Radzi Chinyanganya

Jane McDonald, persona and singer

Former Physician Who star, Alex Kingston

Comedy actress, Sarah Hadland

All eyes are on whether or not Jamie Laing will probably be returning to Strictly for season 18. He injured himself within the 2019 launch present and had to withdraw from the present. Though his house was stuffed by Kelvin Fletcher, many assume he must be allowed one other go, hopefully one the place he will get a bit bit additional this time!

Test back with RadioTimes.com to see extra rumours and the confirmed line-up.

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 judges

There hasn’t but been any official phrase on who will probably be on the panel for 2020, however it will be protected to assume the 2019 panel will probably be back.

With that being stated, we are able to count on to see Shirley Ballas resume her position as Head Decide. She’s going to in all probability be joined by Craig Revel-Horwood and Bruno Tonioli, who’ve judged because the very starting.

Final yr, Motsi Mabuse joined the judging line-up and after making her mark, it seems to be like she will probably be going nowhere.

A few occasions a season, Bruno has been changed by Alfonso Ribeiro whereas he fulfils different duties within the States.

Lengthy-running host Tess Daly and co-host Claudia Winkleman are probably to return to host the present for sequence 18, whereas Zoe Ball and Rylan Clark-Neal are additionally probably to be back on spin-off present Strictly: It Takes Two.

Who received Strictly Come Dancing final yr?

There was a whopping 17 winners of Strictly come Dancing, and yearly we get increasingly stunned by the gifted celebrities.

Final yr was no totally different, as Kelvin Fletcher stormed to victory with skilled associate, Motsi Mabuse. The previous Emmerdale star had to exchange Jamie Laing final minute and impressed the judges and viewers alike.

Who’re the professionals returning for Strictly 2020?

We now know who the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 professionals will probably be this yr. Surprisingly, there’s been a few huge names lacking following Kevin Clifton’s exit and AJ Pritchard’s last-minute departure. It’s at present unknown whether or not they are going to be changed.

Nevertheless, Oti Mabuse’s husband, Romanian dancer Marius Lepure, has reportedly joined the solid as one of many skilled backing dancers, who will participate within the group performances solely.

This yr, the professionals are as follows:

Aljaž Škorjanec

Anton Du Beke

Giovanni Pernice

Graziano Di Prima

Gorka Marquez

Johannes Radebe

Amy Dowden

Dianne Buswell

Janette Manrara

Karen Hauer

Katya Jones

Luba Mushtuk

Nadiya Bychkova

Nancy Xu

Oti Mabuse

