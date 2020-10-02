Strictly Come Dancing 2020 guide | From when it’s back to latest news

Strictly fever is nicely and actually right here, with a brand new sequence of the BBC One present confirmed to start on Saturday twenty fourth October, preceded by a launch present on Saturday seventeenth October.

Regardless of the producers having to go to nice lengths so as to meet authorities pointers the BBC lately confirmed this 12 months’s present can have a studio viewers.

A “diminished viewers” will likely be welcomed back to the studio for the competitors and Strictly Come Dancing tickets have been allotted to teams of 4 to permit followers to come alongside as a household bubble or family group.

One change that has been confirmed for the brand new sequence is that Bruno Tonioli will likely be absent from the reside present panel. Nonetheless, he will likely be enjoying some half within the sequence.

The Strictly decide lately defined the function he’d be enjoying this 12 months, saying: “I’ll watch the present after which we’ll do a phase which will likely be proven on the outcomes present – it’s like one other view.”

All 12 celebrities have now been confirmed for the Strictly Come Dancing 202o line-up, and it’s trying like it’s going to be a really thrilling 12 months.

A number of the stars stepping onto the dance flooring this 12 months are: Good Morning Britain’s Ranvir Singh, singer and former kids’s TV presenter HRVY, returning star Jamie Laing, and boxer Nicola Adams – who’ll be a part of the present’s first ever identical intercourse pairing.

So, as we look ahead to the brand new sequence to begin, right here’s all the pieces you want to know in regards to the glitziest present on TV, Strictly Come Dancing!

When does Strictly Come Dancing begin?

Good news all you Strictly followers! The BBC have revealed that Strictly Come Dancing 2020 is ready to return later this 12 months, though with a couple of minor adjustments.

However when does it begin?

It was confirmed by head decide Shirley Ballas that the present will miss its common begin date in September for a later premiere on Saturday twenty fourth October and proceed till nineteenth December, the weekend earlier than Christmas.

The reside exhibits of Strictly Come Dancing 2020 could be preceded by a launch present on Saturday seventeenth October.

That signifies that Strictly 2020 will clock in at simply 9 weeks in size, a big discount from the same old 13, with the particular Halloween and Blackpool episodes each airing inside the first month.

RadioTimes.com understands the brand new social distancing pointers – which is able to happen from July 4th, permitting one metre distancing and other people from two households to meet – has meant it’s attainable for Strictly to go forward as regular.

The Strictly Come Dancing professionals have been confirmed to be beginning rehearsals in July for his or her group performances – to make this occur, they are going to isolate in a single huge bubble for 2 weeks.

After that, there will likely be additional isolation with the professionals and the celebrities so as to create extra isolation bubbles.

Because of this, acts will likely be in a position to have shut contact routines, that means no dances will likely be off limits – hooray!

The BBC’s Charlotte Moore beforehand revealed that there was “loads of work” being achieved behind the scenes to make the present attainable.

She instructed The Occasions: “We’re how that may work. May you quarantine folks? Can we check everybody earlier than filming? There’s loads of work being achieved. It’s a giant activity.”

And with the brand new adjustments, it feels like it’s lastly coming to life. We are able to’t wait!

Is Bruno leaving Strictly Come Dancing?

Effectively, not likely. Earlier this 12 months, it was revealed Bruno Tonioli wouldn’t be participating on this 12 months’s Strictly Come Dancing in the identical method he normally does.

What which means is that he will likely be absent from the Saturday evening reside exhibits as he at the moment resides in America and the journey restrictions in place imply he couldn’t pop between international locations as he has achieved earlier than.

Nonetheless, that doesn’t imply we’ll be fully Bruno-less this 12 months. We’ve been instructed by the BBC he will likely be Zooming in for a chat on a Sunday night for the outcomes present.

And the most effective news of all? Strictly are at the moment planning on his return to wards the top of the present. All is just not misplaced!

However will Bruno get replaced? Although no official announcement has been made, we’ve had rumours alongside the traces of Cheryl and Stacey Dooley.

When is Strictly Come Dancing 2020’s air date?

Shirley Ballas confirmed onThe One Present that the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 reside exhibits would begin on Saturday twenty fourth October.

The launch present would precede it on Saturday seventeenth October. Normally it’s a two-three weeks sooner than the primary reside present.

The present normally runs for 13 weeks, throughout which the dancers carry out to completely different themes together with Films, Musicals and Blackpool, earlier than ending with the Grand Remaining in December.

Nonetheless, with the brand new adjustments and contestants having to isolate, it’s doubtless Strictly will begin later this 12 months and have a shorter run time to wrap up simply in time for Christmas.

How will the present be completely different this 12 months?

Reviews have steered thus 12 months’s present will likely be a bit completely different to earlier years, with plenty of tweaks being made to make sure the present goes forward safely.

In accordance to The Solar, this features a virtually empty ballroom, with a supply claiming that it could be “inconceivable to safely socially distance viewers members” within the studio.

The supply stated: “The present plan isn’t any viewers, which is able to inevitably have an effect on the present. They’re the power within the room, and dancing in an empty room is like dancing in a coaching room. It’s a distinct depth and strain.

“However Elstree is a really cosy set-up, the place it is going to be inconceivable to safely socially distance viewers members. So for now, with the present guidelines, it’s a ‘no’ to anybody watching.

“All the things by way of folks is being scaled back dramatically. There will likely be much less safety as a result of there’s no viewers to management. Anybody deemed non-essential is a goner.”

The place will Strictly Come Dancing 2020 be filmed?

Since 2013, Strictly Come Dancing has been filmed in Elstree Studios, following the closure of BBC Tv Centre.

There’s one week yearly all of us look ahead to – Blackpool – the place the forged and crew pack their luggage and head north to the seaside city for a glitter-filled particular.

It’s at the moment unknown whether or not this can change on account of the pandemic, however we’ve got already heard rumours that Blackpool Week could possibly be axed to assist with social distancing pointers – although as of August 2020, Blackpool will nonetheless be going forward.

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 contestants – the potential line-up

The Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up is now full, with all 12 dancers confirmed go participate.

Right here’s an inventory of the celebs for the 18th sequence:

All eyes have been on Jamie Laing, after he pulled out of the competitors early final 12 months. Through the 2019 launch present, he injured himself and had to withdraw from the present.

Though his area was stuffed by Kelvin Fletcher, many suspected he’d be given one other shot on the present.

The Made In Chelsea star has now been confirmed for the 18th sequence, and he’s hoping to make this one successful!

Talking of his Strictly signing, he stated: “Right here we go once more, hopefully this time I can final lengthy sufficient so my mum can see me dance.”

He added: “The rationale I’m doing it, is to make my mum proud however all I did final 12 months was make her much more upset. Let’s change that this 12 months, can’t wait!!”

Former boxer Nicola Adams will likely be a part of the present’s first ever identical intercourse pairing.

The 36-year-old confirmed the news, after she was introduced because the sixth celeb to be a part of the present.

She stated: “I additionally wished to thank the BBC for supporting me and making me the primary ever all female-pairing; and it’s superb to be part of the motion for change, variety and breaking boundaries within the leisure business.”

Karen Hauer beforehand steered she would really like to be in a same-sex couple. She instructed The Solar on Sunday: “It’s a gorgeous method to showcase emotion on stage and I’d positively like to do it. I’ve danced with ladies loads through the years, so I really feel very comfy about it.”

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 judges

There hasn’t but been any official phrase on who will likely be a part of the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 judges panel, however it could be protected to assume the 2019 panel will likely be back.

With that being stated, we are able to anticipate to see Shirley Ballas resume her function as Head Choose. She is going to most likely be joined by Craig Revel-Horwood and Bruno Tonioli, who’ve judged for the reason that very starting.

Final 12 months, Motsi Mabuse joined the judging line-up and after making her mark, it seems like she will likely be going nowhere.

A few occasions a season, Bruno has been changed by Alfonso Ribeiro whereas he fulfils different duties within the States.

Lengthy-running host Tess Daly and co-host Claudia Winkleman are doubtless to return to host the present for sequence 18, whereas Zoe Ball and Rylan Clark-Neal are additionally doubtless to be back on spin-off present Strictly: It Takes Two.

Who gained Strictly Come Dancing final 12 months?

There was a whopping 17 Strictly Come Dancing winners, and yearly we get increasingly more stunned by the proficient celebrities.

Final 12 months was no completely different, as Kelvin Fletcher stormed to victory with skilled accomplice, Motsi Mabuse. The previous Emmerdale star had to exchange Jamie Laing final minute and impressed the judges and viewers alike.

Who’re the professionals returning for Strictly 2020?

We now know who the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 professionals will likely be this 12 months. Surprisingly, there’s been a few huge names lacking following Kevin Clifton’s exit and AJ Pritchard’s last-minute departure. It’s at the moment unknown whether or not they are going to be changed.

Nonetheless, Oti Mabuse’s husband, Romanian dancer Marius Lepure, has reportedly joined the forged as one of many skilled backing dancers, who will participate within the group performances solely.

This 12 months, the professionals are as follows:

Aljaž Škorjanec

Anton Du Beke

Giovanni Pernice

Graziano Di Prima

Gorka Marquez

Johannes Radebe

Amy Dowden

Dianne Buswell

Janette Manrara

Karen Hauer

Katya Jones

Luba Mushtuk

Nadiya Bychkova

Nancy Xu

Oti Mabuse

Neil Jones

