Strictly Come Dancing 2020 guide | From when it’s back to latest news

Put in your dancing footwear: Strictly Come Dancing is about to return to the BBC, with the primary three names of the celeb contestants being introduced tonight.

We are able to’t wait to see who might be strutting their stuff on the dance ground and the reveals solely imply one factor – Strictly is simply across the nook.

Because the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up is introduced, the subsequent factor we’re questioning is when will Strictly be on? What is going to it appear like?

We all know there might be some modifications this yr, together with a shorter run, fewer contestants than regular and possibly a good bit of social distancing, however RadioTimes.com understands the staff over on the BBC are working exhausting to give us a traditional expertise as a lot as doable.

One large change now we have confirmed is that Bruno Tonioli might be absent from the reside present panel. He’ll return for the tip of the sequence, and we’re advised he could have a presence on the present in some type, however his US commitments imply we’ll be one decide brief this yr.

However will there be a Bruno Tonioli alternative? And what else might be totally different?

We hopefully don’t have too lengthy to wait as we needs to be getting the 18th outing of Strictly simply subsequent month… eek!

And that’s not all, the BBC has introduced 4 specials forward of the upcoming season, which we predict will come on the finish of September.

With out additional ado, right here’s the whole lot you want to know in regards to the glitziest present on TV, Strictly Come Dancing!

When does Strictly Come Dancing begin?

Good news all you Strictly followers! The BBC have revealed that Strictly Come Dancing 2020 is about to return later this yr, though with a couple of minor modifications.

However when does it begin?

It’s been reported that the present will miss its normal begin date in September for a later premiere on Saturday 24th October and proceed till 19th December, the weekend earlier than Christmas.

If true, which means Strictly 2020 will clock in at simply 9 weeks in size, a major discount from the same old 13, with the particular Halloween and Blackpool episodes each airing inside the first month.

RadioTimes.com understands the brand new social distancing tips – which can happen from July 4th, permitting one metre distancing and other people from two households to meet – has meant it’s doable for Strictly to go forward as regular.

The Strictly Come Dancing professionals have been confirmed to be beginning rehearsals in July for his or her group performances – to make this occur, they may isolate in a single large bubble for 2 weeks.

After that, there might be additional isolation with the professionals and the celebrities so as to create extra isolation bubbles.

On account of this, acts might be in a position to have shut contact routines, that means no dances might be off limits – hooray!

The BBC’s Charlotte Moore beforehand revealed that there was “loads of work” being carried out behind the scenes to make the present doable.

She advised The Instances: “We’re taking a look at how that will work. Might you quarantine individuals? Can we check everybody earlier than filming? There’s loads of work being carried out. It’s an enormous job.”

And with the brand new modifications, it seems like it’s lastly coming to life. We are able to’t wait!

Is Bruno leaving Strictly Come Dancing?

Nicely, not likely. Earlier this yr, it was revealed Bruno Tonioli wouldn’t be participating on this yr’s Strictly Come Dancing in the identical approach he often does.

What which means is that he might be absent from the Saturday night time reside exhibits as he at present resides in America and the journey restrictions in place imply he couldn’t pop between nations as he has carried out earlier than.

Nevertheless, that doesn’t imply we’ll be fully Bruno-less this yr. We’ve been advised by the BBC he might be Zooming in for a chat on a Sunday night for the outcomes present.

And the most effective news of all? Strictly are at present planning on his return to wards the tip of the present. All shouldn’t be misplaced!

However will Bruno get replaced? Although no official announcement has been made, we’ve had rumours alongside the strains of Cheryl and Stacey Dooley.

When is Strictly Come Dancing 2020’s air date?

The official air date hasn’t but been confirmed.

Usually we’d counsel a begin date of round September, as we have a tendency to get the line-up delivered over the course of an thrilling two weeks in August. A launch present then airs early September, earlier than the sequence begins correctly later that month.

The present often runs for 13 weeks, throughout which the dancers carry out to totally different themes together with Motion pictures, Musicals and Blackpool, earlier than ending with the Grand Closing in December.

Nevertheless, with the brand new modifications and contestants having to isolate, it’s possible Strictly will begin later this yr and have a shorter run time to wrap up simply in time for Christmas.

Latest rumours have urged we might be taking a look at an air date of October 24th, however that’s but to be confirmed.

How will the present be totally different this yr?

Reviews have urged thus yr’s present might be a little bit totally different to earlier years, with plenty of tweaks being made to make sure the present goes forward safely.

In accordance to The Solar, this features a virtually empty ballroom, with a supply claiming that it will be “unimaginable to safely socially distance viewers members” within the studio.

The supply mentioned: “The present plan isn’t any viewers, which can inevitably have an effect on the present. They’re the vitality within the room, and dancing in an empty room is like dancing in a coaching room. It’s a special depth and stress.

“However Elstree is a really cosy set-up, the place it is going to be unimaginable to safely socially distance viewers members. So for now, with the present guidelines, it’s a ‘no’ to anybody watching.

“Every part by way of individuals is being scaled back dramatically. There might be much less safety as a result of there’s no viewers to management. Anybody deemed non-essential is a goner.”

The place will Strictly Come Dancing 2020 be filmed?

Since 2013, Strictly Come Dancing has been filmed in Elstree Studios, following the closure of BBC Tv Centre.

There’s one week yearly all of us look ahead to – Blackpool – the place the solid and crew pack their luggage and head north to the seaside city for a glitter-filled particular.

It’s at present unknown whether or not this can change on account of the pandemic, however now we have already heard rumours that Blackpool Week might be axed to support with social distancing tips – although as of August 2020, Blackpool will nonetheless be going forward.

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 contestants – the potential line-up

The Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up is a closely-guarded secret proper now and we are able to count on to hear who might be participating round August.

Nevertheless, some rumours have began to emerge as we get nearer to the all-important launch.

Right here’s a listing of among the names we might be seeing on the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up:

Caroline Quentin

Invoice Bailey

Max George

Adam Woodyatt, EastEnders

Westlife’s Mark Feehily

Former BBC Radio 1 DJ, Maja Jama

Our Lady and former Coronation Road actress, Michelle Keegan

Zara Tindall, Olympian and member of the Royal Household

Actuality star and creator, Katie Value

Made In Chelsea solid member, Miles Nazaire

Unfastened Lady Stacey Solomon

Musician Toyah Wilcox

Coronation Road’s Jack P Shepherd

Lorraine Kelly, ITV presenter

Dancing On Ice 2020 star Radzi Chinyanganya

Jane McDonald, character and singer

Former Physician Who star, Alex Kingston

Comedy actress, Sarah Hadland

All eyes are on whether or not Jamie Laing might be returning to Strictly for season 18. He injured himself within the 2019 launch present and had to withdraw from the present. Though his house was crammed by Kelvin Fletcher, many suppose he needs to be allowed one other go, hopefully one the place he will get a little bit bit additional this time!

There’s additionally swirling rumours about whether or not or not there might be a highly-anticipated same-sex couple this yr. Mark Feehily from Westlife has been “in talks” to staff up with Johannes Radebe, however that’s only a hearsay proper now. Nevertheless, Karen Hauer has urged she would love to be in a same-sex couple too. She advised The Solar on Sunday: “It’s a wonderful approach to showcase emotion on stage and I’d positively like to do it. I’ve danced with girls quite a bit through the years, so I really feel very comfy about it.”

Examine back with RadioTimes.com to see extra rumours and the confirmed line-up.

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 judges

There hasn’t but been any official phrase on who might be on the panel for 2020, however it will be protected to assume the 2019 panel might be back.

With that being mentioned, we are able to count on to see Shirley Ballas resume her function as Head Choose. She is going to most likely be joined by Craig Revel-Horwood and Bruno Tonioli, who’ve judged for the reason that very starting.

Final yr, Motsi Mabuse joined the judging line-up and after making her mark, it seems to be like she might be going nowhere.

A few occasions a season, Bruno has been changed by Alfonso Ribeiro whereas he fulfils different duties within the States.

Lengthy-running host Tess Daly and co-host Claudia Winkleman are possible to return to host the present for sequence 18, whereas Zoe Ball and Rylan Clark-Neal are additionally possible to be back on spin-off present Strictly: It Takes Two.

Who gained Strictly Come Dancing final yr?

There was a whopping 17 Strictly Come Dancing winners, and yearly we get increasingly more shocked by the gifted celebrities.

Final yr was no totally different, as Kelvin Fletcher stormed to victory with skilled associate, Motsi Mabuse. The previous Emmerdale star had to change Jamie Laing final minute and impressed the judges and viewers alike.

Who’re the professionals returning for Strictly 2020?

We now know who the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 professionals might be this yr. Surprisingly, there’s been a few large names lacking following Kevin Clifton’s exit and AJ Pritchard’s last-minute departure. It’s at present unknown whether or not they are going to be changed.

Nevertheless, Oti Mabuse’s husband, Romanian dancer Marius Lepure, has reportedly joined the solid as one of many skilled backing dancers, who will participate within the group performances solely.

This yr, the professionals are as follows:

Aljaž Škorjanec

Anton Du Beke

Giovanni Pernice

Graziano Di Prima

Gorka Marquez

Johannes Radebe

Amy Dowden

Dianne Buswell

Janette Manrara

Karen Hauer

Katya Jones

Luba Mushtuk

Nadiya Bychkova

Nancy Xu

Oti Mabuse

Neil Jones

Learn extra about Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One in Autumn. To seek out out what else is on within the meantime, take a look at our TV Guide.