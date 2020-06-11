Strictly Come Dancing 2020 guide | From when it’s back to latest news

We’re feeling the Strictly fever and after a brilliant 2019 collection, we are able to’t wait to get reacquainted with the ballroom flooring.

The destiny of Strictly Come Dancing 2020 is at the moment below risk on account of the coronavirus pandemic, which makes it troublesome to do one thing like a Tango.

Even earlier than the virus stopped virtually all TV productions, we had been anticipating the 18th collection of the BBC present to look somewhat bit completely different. There was a long-running dialogue about whether or not or not there could be a same-sex couple within the 2020 line-up this yr. Now Dancing On Ice set a precedent with their all-male partnership, all eyes are on whether or not Strictly will observe go well with.

However what else might we doubtlessly see from Strictly in 2020? Right here’s all the things we all know to this point…

Is there Strictly Come Dancing this yr?

It’s but to be formally confirmed whether or not Strictly Come Dancing 2020 will likely be in a position to go forward or not. The UK is at the moment in the course of the coronavirus pandemic and with social distancing set to be the norm for the foreseeable future, all eyes are on Shiny Ground reveals and the way they’ll make a return to screens attainable.

The nice news is that BBC bosses are doing all the things attainable to get Strictly on air this yr. Charlotte Moore instructed The Instances there was “loads of work” being achieved behind-the-scenes to ship the present we all know and love.

She instructed The Instances: “We’re how that will work. Might you quarantine individuals? Can we take a look at everybody earlier than filming? There’s loads of work being achieved. It’s an enormous job.”

Head Decide Shirley Ballas is optimistic the collection will return, telling The Mirror: “I’ve spoken to Strictly’s government producer, and I’m 99 per cent certain that we are going to be on screens in a single type or one other. And we’re going to have some improbable NHS tales. There’s going to be a mirrored image on the coronavirus and what individuals have achieved for communities. I believe it’s going to be an actual tear-jerker.”

Because it stands, Strictly Come Dancing will air in 2020.

When is Strictly Come Dancing 2020’s air date?

Though the official air date hasn’t but been confirmed, we’ve achieved this 17 instances now to have a wise guess the season will begin in September.

We usually get the line-up delivered over the course of an thrilling two weeks in August. A launch present then airs early September, earlier than the collection begins correctly later that month.

The present then often runs for 13 weeks, throughout which the dancers carry out to completely different themes together with Films, Musicals and Blackpool, earlier than ending with the Grand Last in December.

The place will Strictly Come Dancing 2020 be filmed?

Since 2013, Strictly come Dancing has been filmed in Elstree Studios, following the closure of BBC Tv Centre.

There’s one week yearly all of us look ahead to – Blackpool – the place the solid and crew pack their luggage and head north to the seaside city for a glitter-filled particular.

It’s at the moment unknown whether or not this can change on account of the pandemic, however now we have already heard rumours that Blackpool Week could possibly be axed to support with social distancing tips.

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 contestants – the potential line-up

The Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up is a closely-guarded secret proper now and we are able to anticipate to hear who will likely be participating round August.

Nevertheless, some rumours have began to emerge as we get nearer to the all-important launch.

Right here’s an inventory of a number of the names we could possibly be seeing on the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up:

Former BBC Radio 1 DJ, Maja Jama

Our Lady and former Coronation Avenue actress, Michelle Keegan

Zara Tindall, Olympian and member of the Royal Household

Actuality star and writer, Katie Value

Made In Chelsea solid member, Miles Nazaire

Unfastened Lady Stacey Solomon

Musician Toyah Wilcox

Coronation Avenue’s Jack P Shepherd

Lorraine Kelly, ITV presenter

Dancing On Ice 2020 star Radzi Chinyanganya

Jane McDonald, persona and singer

Former Physician Who star, Alex Kingston

Comedy actress, Sarah Hadland

All eyes are on whether or not Jamie Laing will likely be returning to Strictly for season 18. He injured himself within the 2019 launch present and had to withdraw from the present. Though his area was stuffed by Kelvin Fletcher, many assume he ought to be allowed one other go, hopefully one the place he will get somewhat bit additional this time!

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 judges

There hasn’t but been any official phrase on who will likely be on the panel for 2020, however to this point, nobody has give up, so it might be secure to assume the 2019 panel will likely be back.

With that being stated, we are able to anticipate to see Shirley Ballas resume her position as Head Decide. She is going to most likely be joined by Craig Revel-Horwood and Bruno Tonioli, who’ve judged because the very starting.

Final yr, Motsi Mabuse joined the judging line-up and after making her mark, it appears to be like like she will likely be going nowhere.

A few instances a season, Bruno has been changed by Alfonso Ribeiro whereas he fulfils different duties within the States.

Lengthy-running host Tess Daly and co-host Claudia Winkleman are probably to return to host the present for collection 18, whereas Zoe Ball and Rylan Clark-Neal are additionally probably to be back on spin-off present Strictly: It Takes Two.

Who gained Strictly Come Dancing final yr?

There was a whopping 17 winners of Strictly come Dancing, and yearly we get increasingly more stunned by the proficient celebrities.

Final yr was no completely different, as Kelvin Fletcher stormed to victory with skilled accomplice, Motsi Mabuse. The previous Emmerdale star had to substitute Jamie Laing final minute and impressed the judges and viewers alike.

Who’re the professionals returning for Strictly 2020?

We now know who the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 professionals will likely be this yr. Surprisingly, there’s been a few large names lacking following Kevin Clifton’s exit and AJ Pritchard’s last-minute departure. It’s at the moment unknown whether or not they are going to be changed.

Nevertheless, Oti Mabuse’s husband, Romanian dancer Marius Lepure, has reportedly joined the solid as one of many skilled backing dancers, who will participate within the group performances solely.

This yr, the professionals are as follows:

Aljaž Škorjanec

Anton Du Beke

Giovanni Pernice

Graziano Di Prima

Gorka Marquez

Johannes Radebe

Amy Dowden

Dianne Buswell

Janette Manrara

Karen Hauer

Katya Jones

Luba Mushtuk

Nadiya Bychkova

Nancy Xu

Oti Mabuse

