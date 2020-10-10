Strictly Come Dancing 2020 | JJ Chalmers already learnt one dance in Afghanistan

Collaborating in 2020’s collection of Strictly Come Dancing is tv presenter JJ Chalmers and, whereas the Invictus Video games medallist is prepared for the Ballroom problem, he’s admitted that he already has a head begin with one specific dance.

Chatting with RadioTimes.com and different press, the previous Royal Marine revealed he started studying the Waltz for his brother’s wedding ceremony while serving in Afghanistan in 2011, with the assistance of fellow Marine and former semi-professional dancer Cassidy Little.

“Principally I mentioned, ‘Mate, any probability in this downtime you may educate me how one can Waltz as a result of it could be superb if I might come again and impress my girlfriend, my now-wife, with these out-of-nowhere dance strikes.’”

He continued: “So the 2 of us, shorts on, center of nowhere, 40-degree warmth, began studying the strikes.”

Nevertheless, Chalmers added that simply “a matter of weeks” later, each him and Little had been severely injured in a bomb blast, which noticed Little lose one of his legs whereas Chalmers’ physique was “pulverised”.

“However [Little] would go on to win The Individuals’s Strictly Come Dancing, doing essentially the most unimaginable Paso Doble, or the Casa Doble as he known as it,” Chalmers mentioned. “So I had an incredible dance instructor as soon as however all I’ll say is our coaching was minimize quick for apparent causes.”

Chalmers sustained extreme accidents in an IED blast while looking out a suspected bomb-making manufacturing unit, dropping two fingers and shattering his proper elbow.

“My arms basically got here off and so they had been caught again on by unimaginable surgeons in the approaching weeks and months — and years, for that matter,” he mentioned. “My face was crushed, my neck was damaged, my eardrums had been burst, just about every little thing had had some degree of injury, however apart from a few fingers, every little thing was nonetheless there.”

When requested whether or not the Waltz will imply extra to him if he’s in a position to carry out it on the present, Chalmers mentioned it “completely” would.

“I’ve acquired a little bit of posture beginning and a little bit of the one-two-three, however yeah the concept that’s undoubtedly one thing, that’s unfinished enterprise.”

He added: “However on the identical time, [Cassidy] was a improbable dancer however I’m hoping I’m not dancing with my mate Cass, put it that method.”

4 years after the IED blast, Little gained The Individuals’s Strictly Come Dancing – a four-part Comedian Aid particular which noticed six inspirational members of most of the people compete in the BBC dance competitors – alongside skilled dancer Natalie Lowe.

In 2014, Chalmers gained a gold medal for recumbent street biking and two bronze medals on the Invictus Video games earlier than forging a profession in TV presenting. He’s coated the 2016 Summer season Paralympics for Channel 4, the World Para Athletics for BBC Radio 5 and labored plenty of sporting occasions for the BBC.

Chalmers joined the Strictly Come Dancing line-up in September and will likely be dancing alongside the likes of Clara Amfo, Invoice Bailey and Caroline Quentin.

Further reporting by Grace Henry.