Strictly Come Dancing 2020 judge Craig Revel Horwood doesn’t like two celebrities’ chances

Craig Revel Horwood, the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 judge, has taken the unprecedented step of speaking concerning the chances of some celebrities on this yr’s present. In the event you’re Nicola Adams or Invoice Bailey, don’t learn any additional.

The acidic judge is understood for his withering however upfront evaluation of the celeb dancers on the BBC One dance contest, however that’s after they’ve really carried out.

He has no manner of realizing if double Olympic boxing champion Adams and much-loved comic Bailey will likely be any good on the dance ground. However that hasn’t stopped the Australian former dancer and choreographer.

He was chatting on Mecca Bingo on-line about this yr’s truncated Strictly Come Dancing and mentioned, when questioned: “I believe Nicola Adams will likely be punching above her weight, darling.”

Revel Horwood added: “However I’m trying ahead to seeing a identical intercourse couple. That’s going to be cool.”

When questioned how he thought Bailey will carry out, he replied: “Horrible. I’m trying ahead to the disasters!”

Nevertheless it wasn’t all unfavorable concerning the Strictly Come Dancing line-up. He has excessive expectations about Max George, previously of the chart-topping pop band The Wished: “Oh sure, he’s going to be nice.”

Quizzed about who his favorite to elevate the 2020 Glitterball Trophy was, he responded: “I’d have a favorite if I’d seen them dance. I simply have to see them stroll down a set of stairs to music, then I can judge them. Some folks can’t even try this.

“And that’s earlier than they go on to the dance ground – after which it turns into a whole and utter catastrophe.”

An insider informed The Solar: “Clearly at this stage of the competitors, he shouldn’t be saying who he thinks the perfect and worst dancers will likely be. He’s alleged to be impartial – so this isn’t nice.”

It’s not but clear when Revel Horwood – and us – will get to see them strut their stuff for the primary time on Strictly Come Dancing 2020 because the BBC hasn’t confirmed it within the schedules, however there may be hypothesis it would premiere in late October.

