Strictly Come Dancing 2020 launch date “up to Boris”, says Anton Du Beke

With Strictly Come Dancing 2020 simply across the nook, followers are determined for information on how COVID-19 will have an effect on the upcoming collection and its begin date.

Nevertheless, long-time Strictly professional Anton Du Beke has stated that the present’s crew can solely begin engaged on collection 18 as soon as the Prime Minister permits them to.

Talking to RadioTimes.com, Du Beke stated that he doesn’t know when the dancers shall be ready to start rehearsing for the upcoming collection due to the continued COVID-19 pandemic.

“That is the place it stars to get a bit tough as a result of once we begin, then now we have to begin dancing collectively and it’s not likely straightforward to do what we do two metres aside from one another,” he stated. “I don’t know what the contingency is for that a part of the present.”

He added that the Strictly staff have been ready to begin getting ready remotely by means of the usage of video calls. “All of the pre-production stuff has been straightforward sufficient, they will simply try this on Zoom or FaceTime or no matter platform they need to use, however the studio stuff, that’s the place it’s going to get tough.”

“That I suppose is up to Boris [Johnson] actually –he’ll dictate on what we’re allowed to achieve this we’ll have to wait and see on that bit,” he stated.

The federal government launched filming pointers in Could which permit TV and movie crews to proceed manufacturing so long as they adhere to two-metre social distancing guidelines.

Consequently, there have been reviews that Strictly will go forward this yr with out a studio viewers, a dwell band and group numbers, whereas celebrities and professionals could possibly be required to quarantine beforehand.

Ex-Strictly skilled AJ Pritchard additionally instructed RadioTimes.com earlier this month that the group routines could also be in jeopardy for the 2020 collection because the professionals often begin rehearsing on the finish of July and August.

Nevertheless, Du Beke, who has been an expert dancer on Strictly since its first collection in 2004, stated that though the coronavirus pandemic may lead to social distancing adjustments being made to the present, the British public will “need to watch it” this yr significantly.

“I feel there’ll be a need for it this yr as a result of it’s a fantastic factor,” he stated. “It’s a splendidly uplifting present and a present of positivity, aside from Craig [Revel Horwood] after all. So I feel we’ll be prepared for a little bit of that.”

Anton Du Beke’s new novel, Moonlight Over Mayfair, is out there to purchase now, whereas Strictly Come Dancing 2020 is due to air on BBC One later this yr. Should you’re searching for extra to watch, try our TV information.