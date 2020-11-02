Strictly Come Dancing 2020 leaderboard | FULL judges’ scores LIVE

After a bit wait as a result of BBC information coronavirus briefing, the celebs returned to the ballroom ground for week two of Strictly Come Dancing.

The Wished’s Max George and his skilled dance associate Dianne Buswell opened the ground with a Jive to I’m A Believer by The Monkees.

And so they acquired combined evaluations from the Strictly Come Dancing judges.

Shirley Ballas needed Max to “consider” in his expertise and mentioned he wanted to place his chin up, nevertheless, admitted he’d undoubtedly “improved.”

Motsi Mabuse felt he’d “jumped out of his shell” and mentioned she may see him being “harmful.”

Nonetheless, Craig Revel Horwood thought there was no “attraction”, nevertheless, he undoubtedly introduced the “power.”

Subsequent up in Strictly Come Dancing line-up was radio DJ Clara Amfo, who had a bit wardrobe malfunction as her gown bought caught in her shoe.

However, she stored on going and pushed by way of as she carried out a Viennese Waltz to You Don’t Personal Me by SAYGRACE along with her dance associate Aljaz Skorjanec.

Comic Invoice Bailey put each dancers to disgrace, nevertheless, as he got here in and impressed along with his QuickStep and climbed to the highest of the board with 24 factors. Though, it wasn’t for lengthy as Maisie Smith rapidly knocked him off the highest spot.

Jamie Laing had quite a bit to show this week, after solely scoring 14 factors in his first week and ending on the backside finish of the board. Though he didn’t fairly high the board, he definitely improved with three extra factors for his American Clean to Evening and Day by Frank Sinatra.

Learn on for the newest Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard and scores.

Week one and two mixed scores

The contestants acquired scores for his or her week two dances. Nonetheless, the scores from weeks one and two had been mixed, as typical, earlier than the general public vote.

1. Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez (24 + 25) = 49

1. HRVY and Janette Manrara (25 + 24) = 49

2. Nicola Adams and Katya Jones (21 + 24) = 45

3. Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice (21 + 21) = 42

3. Caroline Quentin and Johannes Radebe (21 + 21) = 42

4. Invoice Bailey and Oti Mabuse (15 + 24) = 39

5. Max George and Dianne Buswell (17 + 20) = 37

6. JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden (19 + 17) = 36

7. Clara Amfo and Aljaz Skorjanec (18 + 17) = 35

8. Jason Bell and Luba Mushtuk (16 + 18) = 34

9. Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer (14 + 17) = 31

10. Jacqui Smith and Anton Du Beke (13 + 12) = 25

Week two Strictly leaderboard

1. Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez (8 + 9 + 8) = 25

2. Invoice Bailey and Oti Mabuse (8 + 8 + 8) = 24

2. HRVY and Janette Manrara (7 + 8 + 9) = 24

2. Nicola Adams and Katya Jones (8 + 8 + 8) = 24

3. Max George and Dianne Buswell (6 + 7 + 7) = 20

4. Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice (6 + 7 + 8) = 21

4. Caroline Quentin and Johannes Radebe (7 + 7 + 7) = 21

5. Jason Bell and Luba Mushtuk (6 + 6 + 6) = 18

6. Clara Amfo and Aljaz Skorjanec (5 + 6 + 6) = 17

6. JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden (5 + 6 + 6) = 17

6. Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer (5 + 6 + 6) = 17

7. Jacqui Smith and Anton Du Beke (2 + 5 + 5) = 12

Week one Strictly leaderboard

In week one, nobody goes dwelling, with mixed judges scores and viewers votes being carried over to week two for the primary elimination.

1. HRVY and Janette Manrara (8 + 8 + 9) = 25

2. Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez (8 + 8 + 8) = 24

3. Caroline Quentin and Johannes Radebe (7 + 7 + 7) = 21

3. Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice (7 + 7 + 7) = 21

3. Nicola Adams and Katya Jones (7 + 7 + 7) = 21

4. JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden (6 + 6 + 7) = 19

5. Clara Amfo and Aljaz Skorjanec (5 + 6 + 7) = 18

6. Max George and Dianne Buswell (5 + 6 + 6) = 17

7. Jason Bell and Luba Mushtuk (4 + 6 + 6) = 16

8. Invoice Bailey and Oti Mabuse (3 + 6 + 6) = 15

9. Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer (4 + 5 + 5) = 14

10. Jacqui Smith and Anton Du Beke (3 + 5 + 5) = 13

Strictly Come Dancing is on BBC One on Saturday and Sunday nights. When you’re searching for one thing to look at tonight, take a look at our TV Information.