Strictly Come Dancing 2020 leaderboard | FULL judges’ scores LIVE

After Strictly Come Dancing 2020 received effectively and actually underway within the first dwell present of the sequence on Saturday, we’ve received all the knowledge you want on the week one highlights and the scores.

The Strictly Come Dancing line-up took to the dance flooring to debut their abilities with their first marked routines on Saturday night time, joined by their respective Strictly Come Dancing professionals.

Jamie Laing was first out, failing to wow the judges along with his Cha Cha Cha – which was a very long time within the making, the Made in Chelsea star having needed to drop out of the competitors earlier than it even began final yr after struggling an harm in the course of the launch present.

He discovered himself close to the underside of the leaderboard following underwhelming scores from the Strictly Come Dancing judges, however different contestants faired just a little (or quite a bit, in come instances) higher.

Maisie Smith and her companion Gorka Marquez took the dance flooring by storm with their Samba, whereas Caroline Quentin, Ranvir Singh and Nicola Adams additionally impressed.

But it surely was HRVY and his skilled companion Janette Manrara who stole the present, topping the leaderboard with their energetic Jive.

On the different finish of the desk, Jacqui Smith left the judges just a little chilly together with her Foxtrot.

Learn on for the most recent Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard and scores.

Week one Strictly leaderboard

In week one, nobody goes house, with mixed judges scores and viewers votes being carried over to week two for the primary elimination.

1. HRVY and Janette Manrara (8 + 8 + 9) = 25

2. Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez (8 + 8 + 8) = 24

= 3. Caroline Quentin and Johannes Radebe (7 + 7 + 7) = 21

= 3. Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice (7 + 7 + 7) = 21

= 3. Nicola Adams and Katya Jones (7 + 7 + 7) = 21

4. JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden (6 + 6 + 7) = 19

5. Clara Amfo and Aljaz Skorjanec (5 + 6 + 7) = 18

6. Max George and Dianne Buswell (5 + 6 + 6) = 17

7. Jason Bell and Luba Mushtuk (4 + 6 + 6) = 16

8. Invoice Bailey and Oti Mabuse (3 + 6 + 6) = 15

9. Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer (4 + 5 + 5) = 14

10. Jacqui Smith and Anton Du Beke (3 + 5 + 5) = 13

Strictly Come Dancing is on BBC One on Saturday nights. In the event you’re on the lookout for one thing to look at tonight, take a look at our TV Information.