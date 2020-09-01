Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up: All the rumours and potential contestants

It’s that point of the 12 months once more when Strictly Come Dancing fever hits the nation, and the 2020 collection may look slightly totally different, nevertheless it’s nonetheless going to be the present we all know and love, in accordance with Rylan Clark-Neal.

There have been studies saying Strictly will begin in October, and although a launch date hasn’t but been confirmed, it seems to be doubtless contemplating we don’t know the line-up simply but, and there’s going to be a shorter run this time round.

However, the greatest information of all is that it’s again and we couldn’t be extra thrilled.

The Strictly Come Dancing professionals line-up has been confirmed already, and as they at the moment rehearse for the new collection, we’re simply ready to see who they are going to be paired up with.

There has already been an abundance of names flying round the web, however who might really do Strictly this 12 months? Who will actually take house the Strictly Come Dancing winners prize?

Right here’s the rumoured celebrities set to participate in Strictly Come Dancing this 12 months.

Max George

He’s actually received the strikes, as he was as soon as a member of The Wished together with former Strictly winner, Jay McGuiness. In keeping with The Solar, bosses are hoping a pop star in the type of Max will deliver a youthful viewers over to Strictly. Since The Wished has already produced one winner, we wouldn’t be stunned if they offer one other.

Caroline Quentin

Now it is a hearsay we are able to actually get behind. The Males Behaving Badly and Jonathan Creek star is strictly the sort of celeb who ought to do Strictly – and truthfully, we’d like to see Caroline tackle the ballroom.

In keeping with The Solar, she’s set to affix Invoice Bailey in the line-up. We’d be stunned if this isn’t true, to be sincere.

Invoice Bailey

Humorous-man Invoice has a great sense of rhythm and typically makes use of music in his comedy act, however does this imply he’s on observe for Strictly? Nicely, in accordance with The Solar, sure. We are able to see Invoice taking over the problem – and his charming nature will little question be a success with followers, too.

Adam Woodyatt

If the considered Ian Beale strutting his stuff on the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom ground isn’t all the things 2020 wants, then we don’t know what else to counsel. Current rumours have prompt Woodyatt is being “written out of EastEnders” for a short time so the actor can have a well-deserved break. However the information has despatched Twitter right into a little bit of a whirlwind as a well timed break in the Autumn often solely means one factor – Strictly.

Shyko Amos

She just lately appeared on Superstar MasterChef, and one thing makes us assume the star may very well be about to look on Strictly now.

The Dying in Paradise actress just lately left the present after filming was moved from April to now. Possibly she has a conflict with one other filming dedication?

Our cash’s on Strictly!

Tamzin Outhwaite

The EastEnders star, greatest identified for taking part in Melanie Owen on the BBC One cleaning soap, had beforehand been tipped to tackle the Glitterball this 12 months.

Nevertheless, it’s since been revealed that rival collection I’m A Superstar… has nabbed the actress for his or her new line-up alongside former Strictly star AJ Pritchard, in what is going to appear a double blow to BBC bosses.

In August 2020, an insider informed The Solar: “It’s early days with Tamzin however she’s somebody producers have mentioned going to Ozin the autumn — and she’s informed friends she is 100 per cent not collaborating in Strictly.

“There’s some approach to go in negotiations however she’s extra more likely to be consuming a kangaroo testicle than carrying sequins this 12 months.”

Nevertheless, there might but be hope for Strictly – final 12 months, Tamzin, 48, spoke about the prospects of occurring the present as she admitted she’d like do it earlier than she turns 50.

She mentioned: “I believe I’m a bit outdated. I’m unsure my physique might take it. A part of me thinks I ought to simply do it subsequent 12 months as a final hurrah earlier than my fifties.”

Adil Ray

It feels like Good Morning Presenter Adil Ray may very well be showing on Strictly this 12 months.

Professional dancer Neil Jones appeared to ‘let slip’ that the presenter had signed up for the present throughout a current interview.

Jones appeared on GMB to debate the newest modifications to Strictly.

Chatting with Ranvir Singh and Adil Ray, he revealed that skilled dancers and their celeb dance companions could be isolating collectively in a lodge earlier than the present.

Presenter Ranvir then tried to probe him about rumours that Adil was collaborating this 12 months.

When requested when he would discover out which celebs have been collaborating, Jones teased: “Usually we discover out once you discover out!”

He added: “So, usually we’d be in rehearsals and we’d discover out [and go], ‘Oh OK, how tall is that this individual? The place do they reside, what’s going to occur?”

At which level, Adil quipped: “About 5,9!”

Martin Roberts

Tv presenter Martin Roberts might participate in the subsequent collection, in accordance with Ladbrokes.

The Properties Underneath The Hammer and I’m A Celeb star has reportedly thrown his hat into the ring and the bookies make him only a 4/1 shot to be snapped up for the subsequent collection.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes mentioned: “Martin Roberts is seemingly up for Strictly and BBC chiefs could properly take him on board later this 12 months if the newest odds are something to go by.”

Jacqueline Jossa

The I’m A Superstar… Get Me Out Of Right here! winner is eyeing up one other prize so as to add to her trophy stand.

Throughout a dialog along with her Instagram followers, Jacqueline revealed that she’d like to look on Strictly later this 12 months.

Talking about the kind of jobs she’d love to do in the future, she mentioned: “I do that so much however I do wish to see what folks need to see extra of – what they wish to see me do subsequent.”

She continued giving her followers choices: “I don’t know. I can’t consider choices. Working with totally different manufacturers. Make-up manufacturers, tan manufacturers, hair manufacturers. Working Youtube, actuality, actuality reveals. Strictly – no matter.”

Lorraine Kelly

If her social media posts are something to go by, we may very well be seeing Lorraine waltzing on the dance ground this summer season.

Earlier this 12 months, the TV presenter shared a video of her having fun with a dance class with Strictly professional Luba Mushtuk.

“Only a regular day being taught the jive with @lubamushtuk from @bbcstrictly throughout a superb time with @jasonvale,” she wrote alongside the clip, earlier than including, “I’m the one at the entrance in the gray hoodie principally out of step! Sensible enjoyable.”

Followers at the moment are satisfied she’ll be showing on the present, with one writing: “Strictly this 12 months Lorraine.”

In keeping with betting firm Ladbrokes , Lorraine cmay lastly observe in the footsteps of Kate Garraway and Christine Lampard with an look later this 12 months, and 5/1 says she does so.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes mentioned: “Lorraine Kelly on Saturday evening telly has a hoop to it and she could properly take the Strictly plunge later this 12 months if Good Morning Britain hypothesis is to be believed.”

Mark Feehily

All eyes have been on whether or not or not Strictly Come Dancing will pair up its first same-sex couple, and in accordance with The Solar, they could have discovered their males. In keeping with the publication, Westlife’s Mark Feehily is “in talks” to have a starring function in the line-up, dancing alongside Johannes Radebe. Though Strictly have to date declined to remark when requested by RadioTimes.com, it is a hearsay we are able to see sticking on account of Feehily being a widely known family title.

Jennifer Metcalfe

Mercedes McQueen herself may very well be about to Waltz on to the Strictly line-up, in accordance with a supply who spoke to The Mirror. Talking of the Jennifer Metcalfe rumours, the insider mentioned: “Cleaning soap stars at all times do properly on Strictly and Jen is considered one of the most liked and sexiest on the market proper now. Everybody engaged on the present could be very excited at the ­prospect of her signing.”

Katie McGlynn

Our Sinead Tinker from Coronation Avenue could have parted methods with the ITV cleaning soap, however Katie McGlynn is tipped for a spot on the Strictly Come Dancing line-up. Bosses are mentioned to be after Katie for collection 18, and the timing couldn’t be higher for her. We predict this hearsay might have legs…

Maya Jama

The previous Radio 1 DJ is not any stranger to hearsay lists – she was the scorching favorite to current Love Island this 12 months, however the job went to Laura Whitmore as an alternative. Nevertheless Strictly bosses are reportedly providing her a six-figure sum to look on the present, hoping her spectacular social media following will deliver youthful viewers to the collection, similar to influencers Joe Sugg and Saffron Barker have performed in the final couple of years. In addition to spinning the hits on the radio, Maya can be well-known for beforehand courting grime artist Stormzy and presenting collection considered one of The Circle alongside Alice Levine.

Michelle Keegan

Cleaning soap-turned-Our Lady star Michelle Keegan is usually rumoured to be heading for the Strictly dance ground, particularly contemplating husband Mark Wright is a former contestant himself (and returned for the 2019 Christmas particular) – however Wright says he’s unsure if she’d really be up for it.

“By no means say by no means, however I simply assume her nerves would go to a different degree,” Wright informed RadioTimes.com.

“She will get fairly nervous, I imply I do however I’m extra like come on let’s have it! Every time she watches me, I’ve despatched her the tape and she’s like ‘I don’t understand how you do it’.”

Nevertheless, information has emerged from The Solar suggesting bosses are literally on the lookout for her.

In keeping with a present supply, producers are “determined” to signal her up. They added: “They know that getting her to agree could be a large coup and are hoping she is going to do it. By way of timing it is a nice second for Michelle to do it.”

We predict you’d be nice, Michelle!

Zara Tindall

Zara Tindall’s title has been linked with the present earlier than, and Head Choose Shirley Ballas just lately mentioned she would like to see a royal take to the dance ground. “I’ve at all times needed anybody from the Royal Household,” she informed Hey journal. “Nevertheless it doesn’t must be somebody that’s in the limelight, as a result of what I get pleasure from the most is attending to know somebody’s journey.” So it feels like Shirley is in search of some excessive society sparkle with out knocking on Kate and William’s door. We reckon Zara, who represented Nice Britain at the Olympics as a part of the equestrian staff and was voted Sports activities Persona of the Yr in 2006, could be excellent. Zara is the daughter of Princess Anne and is married to rugby participant Mike Tindall.

Katie Worth

By no means underestimate the Dear. That’s what glamour model-turned-reality TV star Katie says anyway, so we’d by no means write off any rumours that she may very well be taking to the dance ground. It appears unlikely, given her shut affiliation with I’m A Superstar… Get Me Out of Right here (she’s the solely celeb to look on two separate collection), however the bookies appear to assume she’s in with an inexpensive probability, as they’re taking bets on her signing up for the present.

Miles Nazaire

Strictly tends to keep away from signing stars from constructed actuality reveals, however has made exceptions for TOWIE’s Mark Wright and Made in Chelsea’s Jamie Laing. Now MIC star Miles fancies a twirl beneath the Glitterballs and even thinks he’d be in with a powerful probability of successful. His current stint on C4’s Superstar Flirty Dancing reveals that he’s received rhythm – may the Strictly bosses sit up and take discover?

Stacey Solomon

Stacey is understood for being sincere, likeable and enjoyable, so she’d be a fantastic signing for the present. Her accomplice Joe Swash gained the most up-to-date collection of Dancing on Ice and she has admitted she would like to go one higher and compete on Strictly. She informed Good Housekeeping that she is a giant fan of the collection and the outfits, however thinks she could be considered one of the worst dancers. “I might be the one which didn’t get it… Everyone would count on me to go on this journey, however I might be persistently the similar after 10 weeks!”

Toyah Wilcox

Toyah has been utilizing the lockdown time as an opportunity to follow her dancing abilities.

The musician and her husband pranced round their kitchen to Invoice Haley’s Rock Round the Clock, and whereas they actually cheered everybody up, many thought she ought to think about a stint on Strictly Come Dancing.

One fan shared: “Subsequent cease Strictly Come Dancing 2020!” One other added: “I hope Strictly haven’t finalised their line-up for this 12 months…”

Jack P Shepherd

The Coronation Avenue star has sparked rumours he may very well be starring in the subsequent collection of Strictly, after his girlfriend ask for suggestions about ballroom lessons.

Taking to social media, Hanni Treweek – who has been courting the David Platt actor since 2017 – put out the request on-line. She mentioned: “Does anybody know of any good ballroom dancing lessons in Manchester that @jackpshepherd88 and I can do?”

Jack has beforehand spoken about occurring the present, saying he’d a lot favor it to Dancing on Ice or I’m A Superstar… Get Me Out Of Right here. Appears like he may very well be getting some practise in early!

Radzi Chinyanganya

Simply days after Kelvin Fletcher was topped as the 2019 winner, the Blue Peter star’s title was dropped as a potential contestant for the following 12 months.

Radzi Chinyanganya appeared on Dancing on Ice in January, changing comic Michael Barrymore who suffered an harm.

And now bookmakers are satisfied he’ll be transferring over to the rival present.

“Radzi is a late addition to Dancing on Ice and we predict he’s had Strictly Come Dancing in his sights for some time too,” Coral’s Harry Aitkenhead defined.

“A powerful displaying together with his skates on might see him swap to the dance ground subsequent winter and we make him simply 5-Four to participate in Strictly subsequent 12 months.”

Jane McDonald

When Jane McDonald stood down from her Channel 5 cruising present, we couldn’t assist however assume this meant she has signed up for Strictly – and wouldn’t she be wonderful on it? She’s well-versed in the glitz and glam of showbiz and her musicality would put her in the working for the Glitterball Trophy. Watch this house…

Alex Kingston

Sarah Hadland

Sarah Hadland of Miranda fame has mentioned she would like to do Strictly. Chatting with RadioTimes.com in 2019, she mentioned: “Yearly I’ve the similar thought: ‘I actually, actually need to do it!’” Nevertheless, she hinted she had been discouraged in the previous from placing herself ahead. However will she take the leap in 2020?

Jamie Laing

Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing was all set to look on 2019’s collection of Strictly, till a devastating foot harm pressured him to tug out after the launch episode. All that prep and pleasure, however no probability to bop – he was gutted.

Many followers assume the actuality TV star will get a second probability at Glitterball glory and RadioTimes.com spoke to former contestant Saffron Barker, who’s fairly certain he’ll be again.

However throughout a current look on This Morning, Jamie mentioned he nonetheless hasn’t had the invite. “I’ll sit by my telephone and wait. It’s an incredible present, Strictly, so many individuals need to do it and I had my probability final 12 months, nevertheless it was the quickest exit ever! If they arrive calling this 12 months I might like to do it. However I simply don’t know at the second.”

Will Bayley

One other earlier contestant who fell prey to a medical setback, world No.1 Paralympic desk tennis participant Will Bayley needed to bow out after six weeks of Strictly’s 2019 collection after sustaining a knee harm.

Paired with professional dancer Janette Manrara, Bayley had gained the Strictly viewers’s hearts together with his barefoot Modern dance to Lukas Graham’s 7 Years, devoted to the workers at Nice Ormond Avenue Kids’s Hospital who had handled him for most cancers when he was a younger little one.

Bayley has said in interviews that he would love one other shot at the Glitterball trophy, so don’t be stunned if he’s considered one of the first names on the record for 2020, or will he be too busy with the Paralympics this 12 months?

Huw Edwards

BBC information anchorman Huw Edwards was all set to affix Strictly for its 2019 collection – however needed to flip it down due to the chance of a December Common Election (a great name, in the finish).

With an election not at the moment on the playing cards for one more few years, it appears extremely potential that Edwards may now discover the time to bust some strikes on Strictly in 2020.

Caprice Bourret

Mannequin Caprice Bourret has revealed that she was beforehand turned down by the BBC after trying to land considered one of the coveted spots in the widespread dancing present.

She informed the Mirror: “I believe Strictly could be numerous enjoyable. However they’re simply not having it.

“They only say [no] as a result of I used to be on Superstar Large Brother. Now we have approached them however they repeatedly say no.”

Caprice confirmed off her strikes on Dancing On Ice in early 2020, however will she be reconsidered?

Cheryl

Rumours about the former Ladies Aloud bandmate’s involvement have been flying round for a short while now, after she was noticed by eagle-eyed viewers in the Strictly studio viewers throughout an episode of the final collection.

Cheryl was absolutely there in help of her good friend and The Best Dancer co-mentor Oti Mabuse. Nevertheless, her presence has been taken by some as an indication of that she is perhaps thinking about showing on the programme… though this could most likely be taken with a pinch of salt.

However, Cheryl will surely be a fantastic addition to the collection, and judging from her previous performances, nobody can doubt her means on the dance ground.

Vogue Williams

Irish mannequin and TV persona Vogue Williams is not any stranger to a dance ground – she’s beforehand appeared on Dancing with the Stars in 2012.

Williams is tipped by some to characteristic in the subsequent Strictly Come Dancing line-up, almost a 12 months after she was reportedly in talks to star in the 2019 collection. Whereas that by no means transpired, the door stays open for a potential 2020 slot.

Alan Carr

Speak present funnyman Alan Carr has spoken earlier than about his need to look on the collection, joking that he had been ‘cornered’ by the present’s producers and agreed to do it.

Carr handed on 2019 as a result of he had “a busy 12 months” forward – honest sufficient, given the previous 12 months have seen him host his personal sport present and a film-based panel present, and additionally function a decide on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

But when his schedule is clearer in the future, then we would properly be seeing him strut his stuff on the 18th collection of the contest.

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One later this 12 months. Should you’re in search of extra to observe, try our TV Information.