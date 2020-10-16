Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up | Confirmed celebrity contestants

It’s virtually time to see this yr’s Strictly Come Dancing contestants take to the dance flooring.

First, they’ve received to be partnered with the Strictly Come Dancing professionals on the launch present set to air on October seventeenth.

Then, the enjoyable actually begins on the reside exhibits, which can air from October twenty fourth.

This yr’s present is trying to be fairly spectacular, with a tremendous line-up and many firsts for the BBC One collection.

Jamie Laing makes a return to the present after dropping out final yr, and boxer Nicola Adams might be a part of the present’s first same-sex pairing.

Some contestants have already been tipped to win!

Martin Clunes just lately revealed why he’s backing his co-star Caroline Quentin – not that that issues to former contestant Rob Rinder, who has received Nicola’s again.

Throughout an unique interview with RadioTimes.com, Rob backed Nicola to win as he praised Strictly for making a constructive change to the collection.

In order we look forward to the reside exhibits to air, let’s get acquainted with the 12 celebs who’ll be dancing their approach into to the Strictly Come Dancing judges‘ hearts this yr.

Jacqui Smith



BBC



Age: 57

Twitter: @Jacqui_Smith1

Job: Former Dwelling Secretary, former Labour MP

Former Dwelling Secretary Jacqui Smith was the ultimate contestant confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing. She is finest generally known as the primary feminine Dwelling Secretary for the Labour Get together in 2007. She is now the Chair of the most important NHS belief in England in Birmingham and a Kids’s Belief in Sandwell. The political commentator mentioned of her information: “I used to be speechless with pleasure at being requested to affix Strictly – and that’s very uncommon for me. Fifty years in the past, I received a bronze medal for Scottish Highland Dancing and it feels about time to return to dancing. I couldn’t be in higher arms with the Strictly group and I’m going to throw myself into the problem. Be careful!”.

HRVY



BBC



Age: 21

Instagram: @hrvy

Twitter: @HRVY

Job: Singer

Popstar HRVY (Harvey Leigh Cantwell) is the eleventh celebrity contestant confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing. He’s had over a billion mixed streams to his identify and a social media following of over 10 million. After promoting out two UK and European excursions, it’s time for HRVY to tackle his subsequent problem: the dance flooring. After being introduced on KISS Breakfast with Jordan and Perri, HRVY mentioned: “Being on Strictly goes to be such a tremendous expertise and I’m so grateful to be participating this yr. I feel my mum is extra excited that she’ll have the ability to see me each Saturday night time now.”

Jamie Laing



BBC



Age: 31

Instagram: @jamielaing

Twitter: @JamieLaing_UK

Job: Actuality TV star

He’s again! After having to withdraw from Strictly Come Dancing 2019 as a consequence of an damage, Jamie Laing has been given a second likelihood at glory. The Made In Chelsea star was introduced on This Morning and made a few jokes about his ankle damage earlier than revealing how thrilled he’s to be part of the Strictly household as soon as extra.

Maisie Smith

Age: 19

Instagram: @maisiesmithofficial

Twitter: @maisie_smith_

Job: EastEnders actress

EastEnders favorite Maisie Smith might be waltzing her approach over the highway from Albert Sq. to Elstree Studios as she indicators up for Strictly Come Dancing. The Tiffany Butcher actress has really been on the present earlier than however for a particular. She has some hip hop and expertise from her earlier coaching, however will she carry the Glitterball?

JJ Chalmers

Age: 33

Instagram: @jj.chalmers

Twitter: @JJChamersRM

Job: Tv presenter and former Royal Marine and Invictus Video games medallist

Former Royal Marine JJ Chalmers might be taking over a model new problem with Strictly Come Dancing. He instructed Lorraine Kelly he was “at all times in search of a problem, at all times trying to push myself out of my consolation zone” – and Strictly will definitely do this! Evaluating the dance flooring to his navy expertise, he shared: “That is utterly off the chart and so it’s going to be an enormous problem however I’m actually trying ahead to studying one thing new.”

Invoice Bailey

Age: 55

Instagram: @the_bill_bailey

Twitter: @BillBailey

Job: Humorist and actor

Funnyman Invoice Bailey has been confirmed to be participating in Strictly Come Dancing. Invoice was introduced for the line-up on Zoe Ball’s Breakfast Present on BBC Radio 2. The presenter mentioned of his information: “In these are unusual occasions we’re residing by, it feels proper to do one thing totally different and tackle a brand new problem. So I’m delighted to be part of this yr’s distinctive Strictly Come Dancing. My late mum Madrin would have liked it – I hope she’ll be watching.”

Nicola Adams



BBC



Age: 37

Instagram: nicolaadamsobe

Twitter: @NicolaAdamsOBE

Job: Former boxer

Boxer Nicola Adams will make historical past on Strictly Come Dancing as she might be part of the primary same-sex couple. The London 2012 gold medallist will carry out in an all feminine pairing, one thing she is delighted with: ““I’m actually excited to be becoming a member of this yr’s unimaginable line-up for Strictly Come Dancing. I’m an enormous fan of the present and am thrilled to be a part of one thing that holds such a particular place in so many individuals’s hearts. Individuals would possibly know me from my work within the ring, however I’ll be each bit as passionate and devoted on the dance flooring too. I additionally wished to thank the BBC for supporting me and making me the primary ever all female-pairing; and it’s superb to be part of the motion for change, variety and breaking boundaries within the leisure business.”

Clara Amfo

Age: 36

Instagram: @claraamfo

Twitter: @claraamfo

Job: Radio DJ and tv presenter

BBC Radio1 DJ Clara Amfo was confirmed because the fifth celebrity for Strictly. She had been closely tipped for the present and mentioned herself she would like to do it simply earlier within the yr. After her thrilling information was revealed, Clara mentioned: ““As we all know this yr has been an actual problem and escapism by dancing is one thing I do know all of us take pleasure in, so to be taught by a professional and reside a fantasy is one thing that I can’t wait to totally embrace, see you on the dance flooring!”

Ranvir Singh



BBC



Age: 43

Instagram: ranvirtv

Twitter: @ranvir01

Job: TV presenter

Good Morning Britain presenter Ranvir Singh was revealed because the fourth celebrity within the Strictly Come Dancing line-up. The newsreader will observe within the footsteps of her GMB colleagues, Charlotte Hawkins, Susanna Reid and Richard Arnold. Talking of the information, Ranvir mentioned: “The preliminary feeling of being confirmed for Strictly is one in every of full terror – appears like embarking on a rollercoaster, the place you actually wish to do it however you might be equally scared. Hopefully after the primary dance I’ll really feel exhilarated somewhat than sick!”

Max George

Age: 31

Instagram: @maxgeorge

Twitter: @MaxGeorge

Job: Singer/songwriter, previously of The Needed

The Needed’s Max George has huge sneakers to fill after his bandmate, Jay McGuinness, gained Strictly Come Dancing in 2015. After being confirmed because the third celebrity to participate within the 2020 line-up, Max mentioned: “Buzzing to be on Strictly this yr. Not likely one for the dance flooring, however I take plenty of consolation in the truth that Jay McGuiness set The Needed’s bar so low…”

Jason Bell

Age: 42

Instagram: @jasonbell33

Twitter: @JasonBell33

Job: Former NFL participant and broadcaster

Former NFL star and Dallas Cowboys participant Jason Bell was the second identify to be introduced within the Strictly line-up. He mentioned he could be “performing on the highest degree” and he’s been a fan for some time, because of his little six-year-old. “Strictly was the primary present I ever watched once I moved to the UK and I’m a large fan,” Jason defined. “My six-year-old daughter by no means received the possibility to see me run out on the sphere at an NFL recreation, however she could be very enthusiastic about me taking to the dance flooring. I hope I can do her proud.”

Caroline Quentin

Age: 60

Instagram: @quentyquestions

Twitter: @quentyquestions

Job: Actress and broadcaster

The primary confirmed celebrity was Caroline Quentin, who was revealed on The One Present. She mentioned she was “thrilled and terrified in equal measure to be participating” and revealed she’s had some earlier dance expertise when she was little. Joking about her earlier classes, Caroline mentioned: “I do keep in mind what I learnt, however my knees are 50 years older!”

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One later this yr. When you’re in search of extra to observe, take a look at our TV Information.