Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up | Confirmed celebrity contestants

The Strictly Come Dancing stay exhibits are right here, and that imply’s it’s time to see this yr’s line-up exhibiting off their strikes.

The present returned to screens on seventeenth October, with the dancers stepping out onto the enduring dance ground for the very first time.

And the contestants debuted their first routines for the judges on Saturday twenty fourth October.

As per Strictly custom, the much-loved competitors’s launch present revealed which Strictly Come Dancing professionals had been to be paired with which celebs.

Though the method regarded a bit of completely different this yr attributable to COVID-19 – contestants and professionals discovered earlier than in a pre-recorded phase – the bulletins had been simply as thrilling as latest years.

Regardless of Jamie Laing’s hopes to be partnered with Oti Mabuse once more, it was revealed she’d be dancing with comic Invoice Bailey as an alternative this yr.

Nicola Adams made Strictly historical past after being paired with skilled dancer Katya Jones as a part of the present’s very first same-sex couple.

Previous to the present, Nicola stated she didn’t see “why it’s an enormous deal”, and Katya has since stated that viewers received’t even query the identical intercourse pairing.

Week one obtained the sequence off to a flying begin, with HRVY topping the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard together with his Jive, which even earned him the primary 9 of the sequence from Motsi Mabuse.

Jacqui Smith and Jamie struggled on the backside of the desk, whereas Caroline Quentin, Ranvir Singh and Nicola every scored a commendable 21 factors, coming equal third behind HRVY and Maisie Smith.

So, as we progress in direction of week two and the primary elimination, right here’s every thing it’s essential to find out about Strictly Come Dancing’s 2020 line-up.

Jacqui Smith



BBC



Age: 57

Twitter: @Jacqui_Smith1

Job: Former House Secretary, former Labour MP

Partnered with: Anton Du Beke

Former House Secretary Jacqui Smith was the ultimate contestant confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing. She is finest often called the primary feminine House Secretary for the Labour Get together in 2007. She is now the Chair of the biggest NHS belief in England in Birmingham and a Kids’s Belief in Sandwell. The political commentator stated of her information: “I used to be speechless with pleasure at being requested to hitch Strictly – and that’s very uncommon for me. Fifty years in the past, I obtained a bronze medal for Scottish Highland Dancing and it feels about time to return to dancing. I couldn’t be in higher fingers with the Strictly staff and I’m going to throw myself into the problem. Be careful!”.

HRVY



BBC



Age: 21

Instagram: @hrvy

Twitter: @HRVY

Job: Singer

Partnered with: Janette Manrara

Popstar HRVY (Harvey Leigh Cantwell) is the eleventh celebrity contestant confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing. He’s had over a billion mixed streams to his title and a social media following of over 10 million. After promoting out two UK and European excursions, it’s time for HRVY to tackle his subsequent problem: the dance ground. After being introduced on KISS Breakfast with Jordan and Perri, HRVY stated: “Being on Strictly goes to be such a tremendous expertise and I’m so grateful to be collaborating this yr. I feel my mum is extra excited that she’ll have the ability to see me each Saturday night time now.”

Jamie Laing



BBC



Age: 31

Instagram: @jamielaing

Twitter: @JamieLaing_UK

Job: Actuality TV star

Partnered with: Karen Hauer

He’s again! After having to withdraw from Strictly Come Dancing 2019 attributable to an harm, Jamie Laing has been given a second probability at glory. The Made In Chelsea star was introduced on This Morning and made a few jokes about his ankle harm earlier than revealing how thrilled he’s to be part of the Strictly household as soon as extra.

Maisie Smith

Age: 19

Instagram: @maisiesmithofficial

Twitter: @maisie_smith_

Job: EastEnders actress

Partnered with: Gorka Marquez

EastEnders favorite Maisie Smith will likely be waltzing her method over the highway from Albert Sq. to Elstree Studios as she indicators up for Strictly Come Dancing. The Tiffany Butcher actress has truly been on the present earlier than however for a particular. She has some hip hop and expertise from her earlier coaching, however will she raise the Glitterball?

JJ Chalmers

Age: 33

Instagram: @jj.chalmers

Twitter: @JJChamersRM

Job: Tv presenter and former Royal Marine and Invictus Video games medallist

Partnered with: Amy Dowden

Former Royal Marine JJ Chalmers will likely be taking over a model new problem with Strictly Come Dancing. He informed Lorraine Kelly he was “at all times on the lookout for a problem, at all times trying to push myself out of my consolation zone” – and Strictly will definitely do this! Evaluating the dance ground to his army expertise, he shared: “That is fully off the chart and so it’s going to be an enormous problem however I’m actually wanting ahead to studying one thing new.”

Invoice Bailey

Age: 55

Instagram: @the_bill_bailey

Twitter: @BillBailey

Job: Slapstick comedian and actor

Partnered with: Oti Mabuse

Funnyman Invoice Bailey has been confirmed to be collaborating in Strictly Come Dancing. Invoice was introduced for the line-up on Zoe Ball’s Breakfast Present on BBC Radio 2. The presenter stated of his information: “In these are unusual instances we’re residing via, it feels proper to do one thing completely different and tackle a brand new problem. So I’m delighted to be part of this yr’s distinctive Strictly Come Dancing. My late mum Madrin would have cherished it – I hope she’ll be watching.”

Nicola Adams



BBC



Age: 37

Instagram: nicolaadamsobe

Twitter: @NicolaAdamsOBE

Job: Former boxer

Partnered with: Katya Jones

Boxer Nicola Adams will make historical past on Strictly Come Dancing as she will likely be part of the primary same-sex couple. The London 2012 gold medallist will carry out in an all feminine pairing, one thing she is delighted with: ““I’m actually excited to be becoming a member of this yr’s unbelievable line-up for Strictly Come Dancing. I’m an enormous fan of the present and am thrilled to be a part of one thing that holds such a particular place in so many individuals’s hearts. Individuals may know me from my work within the ring, however I’ll be each bit as passionate and devoted on the dance ground too. I additionally wished to thank the BBC for supporting me and making me the primary ever all female-pairing; and it’s wonderful to be part of the motion for change, range and breaking boundaries within the leisure business.”

Clara Amfo

Age: 36

Instagram: @claraamfo

Twitter: @claraamfo

Job: Radio DJ and tv presenter

Partnered with: Aljaž Škorjanec

BBC Radio1 DJ Clara Amfo was confirmed because the fifth celebrity for Strictly. She had been closely tipped for the present and stated herself she would like to do it simply earlier within the yr. After her thrilling information was revealed, Clara stated: ““As we all know this yr has been an actual problem and escapism via dancing is one thing I do know all of us take pleasure in, so to be taught by a professional and stay a fantasy is one thing that I can’t wait to completely embrace, see you on the dance ground!”

Ranvir Singh



BBC



Age: 43

Instagram: ranvirtv

Twitter: @ranvir01

Job: TV presenter

Partnered with: Giovanni Pernice

Good Morning Britain presenter Ranvir Singh was revealed because the fourth celebrity within the Strictly Come Dancing line-up. The newsreader will observe within the footsteps of her GMB colleagues, Charlotte Hawkins, Susanna Reid and Richard Arnold. Talking of the information, Ranvir stated: “The preliminary feeling of being confirmed for Strictly is considered one of full terror – looks like embarking on a rollercoaster, the place you actually wish to do it however you might be equally scared. Hopefully after the primary dance I’ll really feel exhilarated slightly than sick!”

Max George

Age: 31

Instagram: @maxgeorge

Twitter: @MaxGeorge

Job: Singer/songwriter, previously of The Needed

Partnered with: Dianne Buswell

The Needed’s Max George has large sneakers to fill after his bandmate, Jay McGuinness, received Strictly Come Dancing in 2015. After being confirmed because the third celebrity to participate within the 2020 line-up, Max stated: “Buzzing to be on Strictly this yr. Probably not one for the dance ground, however I take a number of consolation in the truth that Jay McGuiness set The Needed’s bar so low…”

Jason Bell

Age: 42

Instagram: @jasonbell33

Twitter: @JasonBell33

Job: Former NFL participant and broadcaster

Partnered with: Luba Mushtuk

Former NFL star and Dallas Cowboys participant Jason Bell was the second title to be introduced within the Strictly line-up. He stated he could be “performing on the highest stage” and he’s been a fan for some time, due to his little six-year-old. “Strictly was the primary present I ever watched after I moved to the UK and I’m a large fan,” Jason defined. “My six-year-old daughter by no means obtained the possibility to see me run out on the sector at an NFL recreation, however she could be very enthusiastic about me taking to the dance ground. I hope I can do her proud.”

Caroline Quentin

Age: 60

Instagram: @quentyquestions

Twitter: @quentyquestions

Job: Actress and broadcaster

Partnered with: Johannes Radebe

The primary confirmed celebrity was Caroline Quentin, who was revealed on The One Present. She stated she was “thrilled and terrified in equal measure to be collaborating” and revealed she’s had some earlier dance expertise when she was little. Joking about her earlier classes, Caroline stated: “I do keep in mind what I learnt, however my knees are 50 years older!”

Strictly Come Dancing stay exhibits begins on BBC One on Saturday October twenty fourth at 7:25pm. Should you’re on the lookout for extra to observe, take a look at our TV Information.