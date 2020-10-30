Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up | Confirmed celebrity contestants

The stay Strictly Come Dancing are right here, and it’s all taking place within the ballroom.

This yr’s line-up made their Strictly debut on October twenty fourth, and didn’t they impress?

The celebs took to the dance ground with HRVY topping the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard with an unimaginable 25 factors, and EastEnders star Maisie Smith proper behind him.

Maisie managed to win over the Strictly Come Dancing judges as she danced the Samba together with her dance accomplice Gorka Marquez. However will she capable of do it once more?

The Strictly Come Dancing songs and dances have now been revealed for Week Two, and Caroline Quentin guarantees a “cross and horny” Paso Doble.

Jacqui Smith and Jamie Laing would possibly wish to be careful, after ending on the backside of the leaderboard.

In order the competitors progresses, with the primary elimination happening in Week Two, right here’s all the pieces it’s essential to learn about this yr’s contestants.

Jacqui Smith



BBC



Age: 57

Twitter: @Jacqui_Smith1

Job: Former Residence Secretary, former Labour MP

Partnered with: Anton Du Beke

Former Residence Secretary Jacqui Smith was the ultimate contestant confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing. She is greatest generally known as the primary feminine Residence Secretary for the Labour Celebration in 2007. She is now the Chair of the most important NHS belief in England in Birmingham and a Youngsters’s Belief in Sandwell. The political commentator mentioned of her information: “I used to be speechless with pleasure at being requested to hitch Strictly – and that’s very uncommon for me. Fifty years in the past, I received a bronze medal for Scottish Highland Dancing and it feels about time to return to dancing. I couldn’t be in higher arms with the Strictly staff and I’m going to throw myself into the problem. Be careful!”.

HRVY



BBC



Age: 21

Instagram: @hrvy

Twitter: @HRVY

Job: Singer

Partnered with: Janette Manrara

Popstar HRVY (Harvey Leigh Cantwell) is the eleventh celebrity contestant confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing. He’s had over a billion mixed streams to his identify and a social media following of over 10 million. After promoting out two UK and European excursions, it’s time for HRVY to tackle his subsequent problem: the dance ground. After being introduced on KISS Breakfast with Jordan and Perri, HRVY mentioned: “Being on Strictly goes to be such an incredible expertise and I’m so grateful to be participating this yr. I feel my mum is extra excited that she’ll be capable to see me each Saturday evening now.”

Jamie Laing



BBC



Age: 31

Instagram: @jamielaing

Twitter: @JamieLaing_UK

Job: Actuality TV star

Partnered with: Karen Hauer

He’s again! After having to withdraw from Strictly Come Dancing 2019 on account of an damage, Jamie Laing has been given a second likelihood at glory. The Made In Chelsea star was introduced on This Morning and made a few jokes about his ankle damage earlier than revealing how thrilled he’s to be part of the Strictly household as soon as extra.

Maisie Smith

Age: 19

Instagram: @maisiesmithofficial

Twitter: @maisie_smith_

Job: EastEnders actress

Partnered with: Gorka Marquez

EastEnders favorite Maisie Smith will likely be waltzing her method over the street from Albert Sq. to Elstree Studios as she indicators up for Strictly Come Dancing. The Tiffany Butcher actress has truly been on the present earlier than however for a particular. She has some hip hop and expertise from her earlier coaching, however will she carry the Glitterball?

JJ Chalmers

Age: 33

Instagram: @jj.chalmers

Twitter: @JJChamersRM

Job: Tv presenter and former Royal Marine and Invictus Video games medallist

Partnered with: Amy Dowden

Former Royal Marine JJ Chalmers will likely be taking up a model new problem with Strictly Come Dancing. He instructed Lorraine Kelly he was “all the time searching for a problem, all the time seeking to push myself out of my consolation zone” – and Strictly will definitely do this! Evaluating the dance ground to his army expertise, he shared: “That is fully off the chart and so it’s going to be an enormous problem however I’m actually wanting ahead to studying one thing new.”

Invoice Bailey

Age: 55

Instagram: @the_bill_bailey

Twitter: @BillBailey

Job: Slapstick comedian and actor

Partnered with: Oti Mabuse

Funnyman Invoice Bailey has been confirmed to be participating in Strictly Come Dancing. Invoice was introduced for the line-up on Zoe Ball’s Breakfast Present on BBC Radio 2. The presenter mentioned of his information: “In these are unusual occasions we’re residing via, it feels proper to do one thing completely different and tackle a brand new problem. So I’m delighted to be part of this yr’s distinctive Strictly Come Dancing. My late mum Madrin would have cherished it – I hope she’ll be watching.”

Nicola Adams



BBC



Age: 37

Instagram: nicolaadamsobe

Twitter: @NicolaAdamsOBE

Job: Former boxer

Partnered with: Katya Jones

Boxer Nicola Adams will make historical past on Strictly Come Dancing as she will likely be part of the primary same-sex couple. The London 2012 gold medallist will carry out in an all feminine pairing, one thing she is delighted with: ““I’m actually excited to be becoming a member of this yr’s unimaginable line-up for Strictly Come Dancing. I’m an enormous fan of the present and am thrilled to be a part of one thing that holds such a particular place in so many individuals’s hearts. Folks would possibly know me from my work within the ring, however I’ll be each bit as passionate and devoted on the dance ground too. I additionally wished to thank the BBC for supporting me and making me the primary ever all female-pairing; and it’s wonderful to be part of the motion for change, variety and breaking boundaries within the leisure business.”

Clara Amfo

Age: 36

Instagram: @claraamfo

Twitter: @claraamfo

Job: Radio DJ and tv presenter

Partnered with: Aljaž Škorjanec

BBC Radio1 DJ Clara Amfo was confirmed because the fifth celebrity for Strictly. She had been closely tipped for the present and mentioned herself she would like to do it simply earlier within the yr. After her thrilling information was revealed, Clara mentioned: ““As we all know this yr has been an actual problem and escapism via dancing is one thing I do know all of us get pleasure from, so to be taught by a professional and stay a fantasy is one thing that I can’t wait to totally embrace, see you on the dance ground!”

Ranvir Singh



BBC



Age: 43

Instagram: ranvirtv

Twitter: @ranvir01

Job: TV presenter

Partnered with: Giovanni Pernice

Good Morning Britain presenter Ranvir Singh was revealed because the fourth celebrity within the Strictly Come Dancing line-up. The newsreader will comply with within the footsteps of her GMB colleagues, Charlotte Hawkins, Susanna Reid and Richard Arnold. Talking of the information, Ranvir mentioned: “The preliminary feeling of being confirmed for Strictly is certainly one of full terror – appears like embarking on a rollercoaster, the place you actually wish to do it however you might be equally scared. Hopefully after the primary dance I’ll really feel exhilarated moderately than sick!”

Max George

Age: 31

Instagram: @maxgeorge

Twitter: @MaxGeorge

Job: Singer/songwriter, previously of The Wished

Partnered with: Dianne Buswell

The Wished’s Max George has huge sneakers to fill after his bandmate, Jay McGuinness, gained Strictly Come Dancing in 2015. After being confirmed because the third celebrity to participate within the 2020 line-up, Max mentioned: “Buzzing to be on Strictly this yr. Probably not one for the dance ground, however I take a whole lot of consolation in the truth that Jay McGuiness set The Wished’s bar so low…”

Jason Bell

Age: 42

Instagram: @jasonbell33

Twitter: @JasonBell33

Job: Former NFL participant and broadcaster

Partnered with: Luba Mushtuk

Former NFL star and Dallas Cowboys participant Jason Bell was the second identify to be introduced within the Strictly line-up. He mentioned he could be “performing on the highest degree” and he’s been a fan for some time, because of his little six-year-old. “Strictly was the primary present I ever watched after I moved to the UK and I’m an enormous fan,” Jason defined. “My six-year-old daughter by no means received the possibility to see me run out on the sector at an NFL sport, however she could be very enthusiastic about me taking to the dance ground. I hope I can do her proud.”

Caroline Quentin

Age: 60

Instagram: @quentyquestions

Twitter: @quentyquestions

Job: Actress and broadcaster

Partnered with: Johannes Radebe

The primary confirmed celebrity was Caroline Quentin, who was revealed on The One Present. She mentioned she was “thrilled and terrified in equal measure to be participating” and revealed she’s had some earlier dance expertise when she was little. Joking about her earlier classes, Caroline mentioned: “I do keep in mind what I learnt, however my knees are 50 years older!”

Strictly Come Dancing is on BBC One on Saturday at 7:10pm and Sunday at 7:15pm. In case you’re searching for extra to observe, try our TV Information.