Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up: Confirmed celebrity contestants

It’s time to staaaaart dancing because the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up is lastly being revealed.

Up to now, we’ve had a whopping six names have been confirmed to be participating, and there’s lots extra to come back.

Though there will probably be fewer celebrities within the line-up, and there may not be an viewers this 12 months, Rylan Clark-Neal promised us completely it’s nonetheless going to be the Strictly we all know and love.

We at present know a few names, however there are lots extra to come back – who continues to be rumoured forward of Strictly’s begin date in October?

Right here’s your full checklist of confirmed Strictly Come Dancing celebrities.

Nicola Adams



Age: 37

Instagram: @nicolaadamsobe

Twitter: @nicolaadamsobe

Boxer Nicola Adams will make historical past on Strictly Come Dancing as she will probably be part of the primary same-sex couple. The London 2012 gold medallist will carry out in an all feminine pairing, one thing she is delighted with: ““I’m actually excited to be becoming a member of this 12 months’s unbelievable line-up for Strictly Come Dancing. I’m an enormous fan of the present and am thrilled to be a part of one thing that holds such a particular place in so many individuals’s hearts. Folks would possibly know me from my work within the ring, however I’ll be each bit as passionate and devoted on the dance flooring too. I additionally needed to thank the BBC for supporting me and making me the primary ever all female-pairing; and it’s wonderful to be part of the motion for change, variety and breaking boundaries within the leisure trade.”

Clara Amfo

Age: 36

Instagram: @claraamfo

Twitter: @claraamfo

BBC Radio1 DJ Clara Amfo was confirmed because the fifth celebrity for Strictly. She had been closely tipped for the present and stated herself she would like to do it simply earlier within the 12 months. After her thrilling information was revealed, Clara stated: ““As we all know this 12 months has been an actual problem and escapism via dancing is one thing I do know all of us get pleasure from, so to be taught by a professional and reside a fantasy is one thing that I can’t wait to totally embrace, see you on the dance flooring!”

Ranvir Singh

Age: 43

Instagram: @ranvirtv

Twitter: @ranvir01

Good Morning Britain presenter Ranvir Singh was revealed because the fourth celebrity within the Strictly Come Dancing line-up. The newsreader will comply with within the footsteps of her GMB colleagues, Charlotte Hawkins, Susanna Reid and Richard Arnold. Talking of the information, Ranvir stated: “The preliminary feeling of being confirmed for Strictly is considered one of full terror – looks like embarking on a rollercoaster, the place you actually wish to do it however you might be equally scared. Hopefully after the primary dance I’ll really feel exhilarated somewhat than sick!”

Max George

Age: 31

Instagram: @maxgeorge

Twitter: @maxgeorge

The Wished’s Max George has huge sneakers to fill after his bandmate, Jay McGuinness, gained Strictly Come Dancing in 2015. After being confirmed because the third celebrity to participate within the 2020 line-up, Max stated: “Buzzing to be on Strictly this 12 months. Probably not one for the dance flooring, however I take plenty of consolation in the truth that Jay McGuiness set The Wished’s bar so low…”

Jason Bell

Age: 42

Instagram: @jasonbell33

Twitter: @jasonbell33

Former NFL star and Dallas Cowboys participant Jason Bell was the second identify to be introduced within the Strictly line-up. He stated he could be “performing on the highest degree” and he’s been a fan for some time, due to his little six-year-old. “Strictly was the primary present I ever watched after I moved to the UK and I’m an enormous fan,” Jason defined. “My six-year-old daughter by no means acquired the prospect to see me run out on the sphere at an NFL sport, however she could be very enthusiastic about me taking to the dance flooring. I hope I can do her proud.”

Caroline Quentin

Age: 60

Instagram: @quentyquestions

Twitter: @quentyquestions

The primary confirmed celebrity was Caroline Quentin, who was revealed on The One Present. She stated she was “thrilled and terrified in equal measure to be participating” and revealed she’s had some earlier dance expertise when she was little. Joking about her earlier classes, Caroline stated: “I do bear in mind what I learnt, however my knees are 50 years older!”

Invoice Bailey

Humorous-man Invoice has a great sense of rhythm and infrequently makes use of music in his comedy act, however does this imply he’s on observe for Strictly? Nicely, in accordance with The Solar, sure. We will see Invoice taking up the problem – and his charming nature will little doubt be successful with followers, too.

Adam Woodyatt

If the considered Ian Beale strutting his stuff on the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom flooring isn’t every part 2020 wants, then we don’t know what else to recommend. Latest rumours have recommended Woodyatt is being “written out of EastEnders” for a short time so the actor can have a well-deserved break. However the information has despatched Twitter right into a little bit of a whirlwind as a well timed break within the Autumn normally solely means one factor – Strictly.

Shyko Amos

She not too long ago appeared on Celebrity MasterChef, and one thing makes us suppose the star may very well be about to look on Strictly now.

The Demise in Paradise actress not too long ago left the present after filming was moved from April to now. Perhaps she has a conflict with one other filming dedication?

Our cash’s on Strictly!

Tamzin Outhwaite

The EastEnders star, greatest identified for taking part in Melanie Owen on the BBC One cleaning soap, had beforehand been tipped to tackle the Glitterball this 12 months.

Nonetheless, it’s since been revealed that rival collection I’m A Celebrity… has nabbed the actress for his or her new line-up alongside former Strictly star AJ Pritchard, in what is going to appear a double blow to BBC bosses.

In August 2020, an insider informed The Solar: “It’s early days with Tamzin however she’s somebody producers have mentioned going to Ozwithin the autumn — and he or she’s informed friends she is 100 per cent not participating in Strictly.

“There’s some option to go in negotiations however she’s extra more likely to be consuming a kangaroo testicle than sporting sequins this 12 months.”

Nonetheless, there may but be hope for Strictly – final 12 months, Tamzin, 48, spoke concerning the potentialities of happening the present as she admitted she’d like do it earlier than she turns 50.

She stated: “I feel I’m a bit previous. I’m undecided my physique may take it. A part of me thinks I ought to simply do it subsequent 12 months as a final hurrah earlier than my fifties.”

Adil Ray

It seems like Good Morning Presenter Adil Ray may very well be showing on Strictly this 12 months.

Professional dancer Neil Jones appeared to ‘let slip’ that the presenter had signed up for the present throughout a latest interview.

Jones appeared on GMB to debate the most recent modifications to Strictly.

Chatting with Ranvir Singh and Adil Ray, he revealed that skilled dancers and their celebrity dance companions could be isolating collectively in a lodge earlier than the present.

Presenter Ranvir then tried to probe him about rumours that Adil was participating this 12 months.

When requested when he would discover out which celebs have been participating, Jones teased: “Usually we discover out if you discover out!”

He added: “So, usually we’d be in rehearsals and we’d discover out [and go], ‘Oh OK, how tall is that this particular person? The place do they reside, what’s going to occur?”

At which level, Adil quipped: “About 5,9!”

Martin Roberts

Tv presenter Martin Roberts may participate within the subsequent collection, in accordance with Ladbrokes.

The Properties Underneath The Hammer and I’m A Celeb star has reportedly thrown his hat into the ring and the bookies make him only a 4/1 shot to be snapped up for the following collection.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes stated: “Martin Roberts is seemingly up for Strictly and BBC chiefs might nicely take him on board later this 12 months if the most recent odds are something to go by.”

Jacqueline Jossa

The I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Right here! winner is eyeing up one other prize so as to add to her trophy stand.

Throughout a dialog together with her Instagram followers, Jacqueline revealed that she’d like to look on Strictly later this 12 months.

Talking about the kind of jobs she’d love to do sooner or later, she stated: “I do that loads however I do prefer to see what folks wish to see extra of – what they want to see me do subsequent.”

She continued giving her followers choices: “I don’t know. I can’t consider choices. Working with totally different manufacturers. Make-up manufacturers, tan manufacturers, hair manufacturers. Working Youtube, actuality, actuality exhibits. Strictly – no matter.”

Lorraine Kelly

If her social media posts are something to go by, we may very well be seeing Lorraine waltzing on the dance flooring this summer time.

Earlier this 12 months, the TV presenter shared a video of her having fun with a dance class with Strictly professional Luba Mushtuk.

“Only a regular day being taught the jive with @lubamushtuk from @bbcstrictly throughout a superb time with @jasonvale,” she wrote alongside the clip, earlier than including, “I’m the one on the entrance within the gray hoodie largely out of step! Good enjoyable.”

Followers are actually satisfied she’ll be showing on the present, with one writing: “Strictly this 12 months Lorraine.”

Based on betting firm Ladbrokes , Lorraine cmay lastly comply with within the footsteps of Kate Garraway and Christine Lampard with an look later this 12 months, and 5/1 says she does so.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes stated: “Lorraine Kelly on Saturday night time telly has a hoop to it and he or she might nicely take the Strictly plunge later this 12 months if Good Morning Britain hypothesis is to be believed.”

Mark Feehily

All eyes have been on whether or not or not Strictly Come Dancing will pair up its first same-sex couple, and in accordance with The Solar, they could have discovered their males. Based on the publication, Westlife’s Mark Feehily is “in talks” to have a starring function within the line-up, dancing alongside Johannes Radebe. Though Strictly have to this point declined to remark when requested by RadioTimes.com, it is a hearsay we will see sticking on account of Feehily being a widely known family identify.

Jennifer Metcalfe

Mercedes McQueen herself may very well be about to Waltz on to the Strictly line-up, in accordance with a supply who spoke to The Mirror. Talking of the Jennifer Metcalfe rumours, the insider stated: “Cleaning soap stars at all times do nicely on Strictly and Jen is without doubt one of the most beloved and sexiest on the market proper now. Everybody engaged on the present could be very excited on the ­prospect of her signing.”

Katie McGlynn

Our Sinead Tinker from Coronation Avenue might have parted methods with the ITV cleaning soap, however Katie McGlynn is tipped for a spot on the Strictly Come Dancing line-up. Bosses are stated to be after Katie for collection 18, and the timing couldn’t be higher for her. We expect this hearsay may have legs…

Maya Jama

The previous Radio 1 DJ is not any stranger to hearsay lists – she was the new favorite to current Love Island this 12 months, however the job went to Laura Whitmore as a substitute. Nonetheless Strictly bosses are reportedly providing her a six-figure sum to look on the present, hoping her spectacular social media following will convey youthful viewers to the collection, identical to influencers Joe Sugg and Saffron Barker have executed within the final couple of years. In addition to spinning the hits on the radio, Maya can also be well-known for beforehand relationship grime artist Stormzy and presenting collection considered one of The Circle alongside Alice Levine.

Michelle Keegan

Cleaning soap-turned-Our Lady star Michelle Keegan is usually rumoured to be heading for the Strictly dance flooring, particularly contemplating husband Mark Wright is a former contestant himself (and returned for the 2019 Christmas particular) – however Wright says he’s undecided if she’d really be up for it.

“By no means say by no means, however I simply suppose her nerves would go to a different degree,” Wright informed RadioTimes.com.

“She will get fairly nervous, I imply I do however I’m extra like come on let’s have it! Every time she watches me, I’ve despatched her the tape and he or she’s like ‘I don’t know the way you do it’.”

Nonetheless, information has emerged from The Solar suggesting bosses are literally looking out for her.

Based on a present supply, producers are “determined” to signal her up. They added: “They know that getting her to agree could be an enormous coup and are hoping she is going to do it. When it comes to timing it is a nice second for Michelle to do it.”

We expect you’d be nice, Michelle!

Zara Tindall

Zara Tindall’s identify has been linked with the present earlier than, and Head Decide Shirley Ballas not too long ago stated she would like to see a royal take to the dance flooring. “I’ve at all times needed anybody from the Royal Household,” she informed Whats up journal. “However it doesn’t need to be somebody that’s within the limelight, as a result of what I get pleasure from essentially the most is attending to know somebody’s journey.” So it seems like Shirley is on the lookout for some excessive society sparkle with out knocking on Kate and William’s door. We reckon Zara, who represented Nice Britain on the Olympics as a part of the equestrian workforce and was voted Sports activities Character of the Yr in 2006, could be excellent. Zara is the daughter of Princess Anne and is married to rugby participant Mike Tindall.

Katie Worth

By no means underestimate the Dear. That’s what glamour model-turned-reality TV star Katie says anyway, so we’d by no means write off any rumours that she may very well be taking to the dance flooring. It appears unlikely, given her shut affiliation with I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Right here (she’s the one celeb to look on two separate collection), however the bookies appear to suppose she’s in with an affordable probability, as they’re taking bets on her signing up for the present.

Miles Nazaire

Strictly tends to keep away from signing stars from constructed actuality exhibits, however has made exceptions for TOWIE’s Mark Wright and Made in Chelsea’s Jamie Laing. Now MIC star Miles fancies a twirl beneath the Glitterballs and even thinks he’d be in with a powerful probability of profitable. His latest stint on C4’s Celebrity Flirty Dancing exhibits that he’s acquired rhythm – would possibly the Strictly bosses sit up and take discover?

Stacey Solomon

Stacey is understood for being sincere, likeable and enjoyable, so she’d be a terrific signing for the present. Her companion Joe Swash gained the newest collection of Dancing on Ice and he or she has admitted she would like to go one higher and compete on Strictly. She informed Good Housekeeping that she is an enormous fan of the collection and the outfits, however thinks she could be one of many worst dancers. “I might be the one which didn’t get it… Everyone would anticipate me to go on this journey, however I might be persistently the identical after 10 weeks!”

Toyah Wilcox

Toyah has been utilizing the lockdown time as an opportunity to apply her dancing expertise.

The musician and her husband pranced round their kitchen to Invoice Haley’s Rock Across the Clock, and whereas they actually cheered everybody up, many thought she ought to take into account a stint on Strictly Come Dancing.

One fan shared: “Subsequent cease Strictly Come Dancing 2020!” One other added: “I hope Strictly haven’t finalised their line-up for this 12 months…”

Jack P Shepherd

The Coronation Avenue star has sparked rumours he may very well be starring within the subsequent collection of Strictly, after his girlfriend ask for suggestions about ballroom courses.

Taking to social media, Hanni Treweek – who has been relationship the David Platt actor since 2017 – put out the request on-line. She stated: “Does anybody know of any good ballroom dancing courses in Manchester that @jackpshepherd88 and I can do?”

Jack has beforehand spoken about happening the present, saying he’d a lot want it to Dancing on Ice or I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Right here. Feels like he may very well be getting some practise in early!

Radzi Chinyanganya

Simply days after Kelvin Fletcher was topped because the 2019 winner, the Blue Peter star’s identify was dropped as a possible contestant for the next 12 months.

Radzi Chinyanganya appeared on Dancing on Ice in January, changing comic Michael Barrymore who suffered an damage.

And now bookmakers are satisfied he’ll be shifting over to the rival present.

“Radzi is a late addition to Dancing on Ice and we predict he’s had Strictly Come Dancing in his sights for some time too,” Coral’s Harry Aitkenhead defined.

“A powerful exhibiting together with his skates on may see him swap to the dance flooring subsequent winter and we make him simply 5-Four to participate in Strictly subsequent 12 months.”

Jane McDonald

When Jane McDonald stood down from her Channel 5 cruising present, we couldn’t assist however suppose this meant she has signed up for Strictly – and wouldn’t she be wonderful on it? She’s well-versed within the glitz and glam of showbiz and her musicality would put her within the working for the Glitterball Trophy. Watch this area…

Alex Kingston

Sarah Hadland

Sarah Hadland of Miranda fame has stated she would like to do Strictly. Chatting with RadioTimes.com in 2019, she stated: “Yearly I’ve the identical thought: ‘I actually, actually wish to do it!’” Nonetheless, she hinted she had been discouraged prior to now from placing herself ahead. However will she take the leap in 2020?

Jamie Laing

Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing was all set to look on 2019’s collection of Strictly, till a devastating foot damage compelled him to drag out after the launch episode. All that prep and pleasure, however no probability to bop – he was gutted.

Many followers suppose the fact TV star will get a second probability at Glitterball glory and RadioTimes.com spoke to former contestant Saffron Barker, who’s fairly positive he’ll be again.

However throughout a latest look on This Morning, Jamie stated he nonetheless hasn’t had the invite. “I’ll sit by my cellphone and wait. It’s a tremendous present, Strictly, so many individuals wish to do it and I had my probability final 12 months, however it was the quickest exit ever! If they arrive calling this 12 months I might like to do it. However I simply don’t know for the time being.”

Will Bayley

One other earlier contestant who fell prey to a medical setback, world No.1 Paralympic desk tennis participant Will Bayley needed to bow out after six weeks of Strictly’s 2019 collection after sustaining a knee damage.

Paired with professional dancer Janette Manrara, Bayley had gained the Strictly viewers’s hearts together with his barefoot Up to date dance to Lukas Graham’s 7 Years, devoted to the workers at Nice Ormond Avenue Kids’s Hospital who had handled him for most cancers when he was a younger little one.

Bayley has acknowledged in interviews that he would love one other shot on the Glitterball trophy, so don’t be stunned if he is without doubt one of the first names on the checklist for 2020, or will he be too busy with the Paralympics this 12 months?

Huw Edwards

BBC information anchorman Huw Edwards was all set to hitch Strictly for its 2019 collection – however needed to flip it down due to the potential of a December Normal Election (a great name, ultimately).

With an election not at present on the playing cards for one more few years, it appears extremely attainable that Edwards would possibly now discover the time to bust some strikes on Strictly in 2020.

Caprice Bourret

Mannequin Caprice Bourret has revealed that she was beforehand turned down by the BBC after trying to land one of many coveted spots within the well-liked dancing present.

She informed the Mirror: “I feel Strictly could be plenty of enjoyable. However they’re simply not having it.

“They only say [no] as a result of I used to be on Celebrity Huge Brother. We now have approached them however they constantly say no.”

Caprice confirmed off her strikes on Dancing On Ice in early 2020, however will she be reconsidered?

Cheryl

Rumours concerning the former Women Aloud bandmate’s involvement have been flying round for a short while now, after she was noticed by eagle-eyed viewers within the Strictly studio viewers throughout an episode of the final collection.

Cheryl was certainly there in assist of her pal and The Biggest Dancer co-mentor Oti Mabuse. Nonetheless, her presence has been taken by some as an indication of that she may be desirous about showing on the programme… though this could in all probability be taken with a pinch of salt.

However, Cheryl will surely be a terrific addition to the collection, and judging from her previous performances, nobody can doubt her capability on the dance flooring.

Vogue Williams

Irish mannequin and TV persona Vogue Williams is not any stranger to a dance flooring – she’s beforehand appeared on Dancing with the Stars in 2012.

Williams is tipped by some to function within the subsequent Strictly Come Dancing line-up, almost a 12 months after she was reportedly in talks to star within the 2019 collection. Whereas that by no means transpired, the door stays open for a attainable 2020 slot.

Alan Carr

Discuss present funnyman Alan Carr has spoken earlier than about his need to look on the collection, joking that he had been ‘cornered’ by the present’s producers and agreed to do it.

Carr handed on 2019 as a result of he had “a busy 12 months” forward – truthful sufficient, given the previous 12 months have seen him host his personal sport present and a film-based panel present, and likewise function a choose on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

But when his schedule is clearer sooner or later, then we’d nicely be seeing him strut his stuff on the 18th collection of the competition.

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One later this 12 months. In case you’re on the lookout for extra to look at, take a look at our TV Information.