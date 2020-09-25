Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up: Full list of confirmed celebrity contestants

It’s solely a matter of time earlier than we hear that well-known Strictly Come Dancing theme tune and see this 12 months’s celebrity line-up waltz onto the dance flooring.

The BBC just lately confirmed that this 12 months’s present could be going forward with a studio viewers.

And the community’s leisure controller Kate Phillips just lately revealed the lengths the present has gone to to be able to meet authorities tips, calling this 12 months’s sequence “the hardest present to get going”.

All 12 celebrities for the 2020 present have now been confirmed, and it’s wanting prefer it’s going to be a cracking 12 months, with some celebs already being tipped to win!

So, with out additional ado, let’s get to know our dancing stars forward of Strictly’s begin date in October.

Right here’s your full list of confirmed celebrities.

Jacqui Smith



Former Dwelling Secretary Jacqui Smith was the ultimate contestant confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing. She is greatest often known as the primary feminine Dwelling Secretary for the Labour Celebration in 2007. She is now the Chair of the biggest NHS belief in England in Birmingham and a Youngsters’s Belief in Sandwell. The political commentator stated of her information: “I used to be speechless with pleasure at being requested to affix Strictly – and that’s very uncommon for me. Fifty years in the past, I received a bronze medal for Scottish Highland Dancing and it feels about time to return to dancing. I couldn’t be in higher palms with the Strictly crew and I’m going to throw myself into the problem. Be careful!”.

HRVY



Popstar HRVY (Harvey Leigh Cantwell) is the eleventh celebrity contestant confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing. He’s had over a billion mixed streams to his identify and a social media following of over 10 million. After promoting out two UK and European excursions, it’s time for HRVY to tackle his subsequent problem: the dance flooring. After being introduced on KISS Breakfast with Jordan and Perri, HRVY stated: “Being on Strictly goes to be such a tremendous expertise and I’m so grateful to be participating this 12 months. I believe my mum is extra excited that she’ll be capable of see me each Saturday evening now.”

Jamie Laing

He’s again! After having to withdraw from Strictly Come Dancing 2019 attributable to an harm, Jamie Laing has been given a second probability at glory. The Made In Chelsea star was introduced on This Morning and made a pair of jokes about his ankle harm earlier than revealing how thrilled he’s to be a component of the Strictly household as soon as extra.

Maisie Smith

EastEnders favorite Maisie Smith shall be waltzing her means over the highway from Albert Sq. to Elstree Studios as she indicators up for Strictly Come Dancing. The Tiffany Butcher actress has really been on the present earlier than however for a particular. She has some hip hop and expertise from her earlier coaching, however will she raise the Glitterball?

JJ Chalmers

Instagram: @jj.chalmers

Twitter: @JJChalmersRM

Former Royal Marine JJ Chalmers shall be taking up a model new problem with Strictly Come Dancing. He instructed Lorraine Kelly he was “at all times in search of a problem, at all times seeking to push myself out of my consolation zone” – and Strictly will definitely do this! Evaluating the dance flooring to his army expertise, he shared: “That is fully off the chart and so it’s going to be an enormous problem however I’m actually wanting ahead to studying one thing new.”

Invoice Bailey

Age: 55

Instagram: @the_bill_bailey

Twitter: @BillBailey

Funnyman Invoice Bailey has been confirmed to be participating in Strictly Come Dancing. Invoice was introduced for the line-up on Zoe Ball’s Breakfast Present on BBC Radio 2. The presenter stated of his information: “In these are unusual instances we’re dwelling via, it feels proper to do one thing totally different and tackle a brand new problem. So I’m delighted to be a component of this 12 months’s distinctive Strictly Come Dancing. My late mum Madrin would have beloved it – I hope she’ll be watching.”

Nicola Adams



Age: 37

Instagram: @nicolaadamsobe

Twitter: @nicolaadamsobe

Boxer Nicola Adams will make historical past on Strictly Come Dancing as she shall be a component of the primary same-sex couple. The London 2012 gold medallist will carry out in an all feminine pairing, one thing she is delighted with: ““I’m actually excited to be becoming a member of this 12 months’s unimaginable line-up for Strictly Come Dancing. I’m an enormous fan of the present and am thrilled to be half of one thing that holds such a particular place in so many individuals’s hearts. Folks would possibly know me from my work within the ring, however I’ll be each bit as passionate and devoted on the dance flooring too. I additionally needed to thank the BBC for supporting me and making me the primary ever all female-pairing; and it’s superb to be a component of the motion for change, variety and breaking boundaries within the leisure business.”

Clara Amfo

Age: 36

Instagram: @claraamfo

Twitter: @claraamfo

BBC Radio1 DJ Clara Amfo was confirmed because the fifth celebrity for Strictly. She had been closely tipped for the present and stated herself she would like to do it simply earlier within the 12 months. After her thrilling information was revealed, Clara stated: ““As we all know this 12 months has been an actual problem and escapism via dancing is one thing I do know all of us take pleasure in, so to be taught by a professional and reside a fantasy is one thing that I can’t wait to totally embrace, see you on the dance flooring!”

Ranvir Singh

Age: 43

Instagram: @ranvirtv

Twitter: @ranvir01

Good Morning Britain presenter Ranvir Singh was revealed because the fourth celebrity within the Strictly Come Dancing line-up. The newsreader will comply with within the footsteps of her GMB colleagues, Charlotte Hawkins, Susanna Reid and Richard Arnold. Talking of the information, Ranvir stated: “The preliminary feeling of being confirmed for Strictly is one of full terror – looks like embarking on a rollercoaster, the place you actually need to do it however you might be equally scared. Hopefully after the primary dance I’ll really feel exhilarated fairly than sick!”

Max George

Age: 31

Instagram: @maxgeorge

Twitter: @maxgeorge

The Needed’s Max George has massive sneakers to fill after his bandmate, Jay McGuinness, received Strictly Come Dancing in 2015. After being confirmed because the third celebrity to participate within the 2020 line-up, Max stated: “Buzzing to be on Strictly this 12 months. Not likely one for the dance flooring, however I take quite a bit of consolation in the truth that Jay McGuiness set The Needed’s bar so low…”

Jason Bell

Age: 42

Instagram: @jasonbell33

Twitter: @jasonbell33

Former NFL star and Dallas Cowboys participant Jason Bell was the second identify to be introduced within the Strictly line-up. He stated he could be “performing on the highest degree” and he’s been a fan for some time, due to his little six-year-old. “Strictly was the primary present I ever watched after I moved to the UK and I’m an enormous fan,” Jason defined. “My six-year-old daughter by no means received the prospect to see me run out on the sphere at an NFL recreation, however she may be very enthusiastic about me taking to the dance flooring. I hope I can do her proud.”

Caroline Quentin

Age: 60

Instagram: @quentyquestions

Twitter: @quentyquestions

The primary confirmed celebrity was Caroline Quentin, who was revealed on The One Present. She stated she was “thrilled and terrified in equal measure to be participating” and revealed she’s had some earlier dance expertise when she was little. Joking about her earlier classes, Caroline stated: “I do bear in mind what I learnt, however my knees are 50 years older!”

