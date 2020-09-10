Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up: Full list of confirmed celebrity contestants

That well-known Strictly Come Dancing theme tune is enjoying within the distance – and it’s getting nearer and nearer.

We now know the total line-up and know the identities of the 12 celebrities who can be waltzing onto the dance flooring.

Somebody who’s notably been within the information is Caroline Quentin, who’s at the moment being backed by Martin Clunes.

She’s additionally revealed she has earlier dance expertise and really had her begin acting on stage – but it surely was when she was youthful, and Quentin has laughed about whether or not she would nonetheless have the identical abilities.

Though the line-up list isn’t so long as it has been beforehand It Takes Two host Rylan Clark-Neal advised RadioTimes.com it’s going to be the identical previous Strictly.

With out additional ado, get to know your dancing stars forward of Strictly’s begin date in October…

Right here’s your full list of confirmed celebrities.

Jacqui Smith



BBC



Former Dwelling Secretary Jacqui Smith was the ultimate contestant confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing. She is greatest generally known as the primary feminine Dwelling Secretary for the Labour Celebration in 2007. She is now the Chair of the biggest NHS belief in England in Birmingham and a Kids’s Belief in Sandwell. The political commentator mentioned of her information: “I used to be speechless with pleasure at being requested to affix Strictly – and that’s very uncommon for me. Fifty years in the past, I bought a bronze medal for Scottish Highland Dancing and it feels about time to return to dancing. I couldn’t be in higher fingers with the Strictly crew and I’m going to throw myself into the problem. Be careful!”.

HRVY



BBC



Popstar HRVY (Harvey Leigh Cantwell) is the 11th celebrity contestant confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing. He’s had over a billion mixed streams to his identify and a social media following of over 10 million. After promoting out two UK and European excursions, it’s time for HRVY to tackle his subsequent problem: the dance flooring. After being introduced on KISS Breakfast with Jordan and Perri, HRVY mentioned: “Being on Strictly goes to be such an incredible expertise and I’m so grateful to be collaborating this yr. I believe my mum is extra excited that she’ll be capable of see me each Saturday night time now.”

Jamie Laing

He’s again! After having to withdraw from Strictly Come Dancing 2019 as a result of an damage, Jamie Laing has been given a second probability at glory. The Made In Chelsea star was introduced on This Morning and made a pair of jokes about his ankle damage earlier than revealing how thrilled he’s to be a component of the Strictly household as soon as extra.

Maisie Smith

EastEnders favorite Maisie Smith can be waltzing her method over the street from Albert Sq. to Elstree Studios as she indicators up for Strictly Come Dancing. The Tiffany Butcher actress has truly been on the present earlier than however for a particular. She has some hip hop and expertise from her earlier coaching, however will she raise the Glitterball?

JJ Chalmers

Instagram: @jj.chalmers

Twitter: @JJChalmersRM

Former Royal Marine JJ Chalmers can be taking up a model new problem with Strictly Come Dancing. He advised Lorraine Kelly he was “all the time searching for a problem, all the time seeking to push myself out of my consolation zone” – and Strictly will definitely do this! Evaluating the dance flooring to his army expertise, he shared: “That is utterly off the chart and so it’s going to be an enormous problem however I’m actually trying ahead to studying one thing new.”

Invoice Bailey

Age: 55

Instagram: @the_bill_bailey

Twitter: @BillBailey

Funnyman Invoice Bailey has been confirmed to be collaborating in Strictly Come Dancing. Invoice was introduced for the line-up on Zoe Ball’s Breakfast Present on BBC Radio 2. The presenter mentioned of his information: “In these are unusual occasions we’re residing by way of, it feels proper to do one thing completely different and tackle a brand new problem. So I’m delighted to be a component of this yr’s distinctive Strictly Come Dancing. My late mum Madrin would have cherished it – I hope she’ll be watching.”

Nicola Adams



BBC



Age: 37

Instagram: @nicolaadamsobe

Twitter: @nicolaadamsobe

Boxer Nicola Adams will make historical past on Strictly Come Dancing as she can be a component of the primary same-sex couple. The London 2012 gold medallist will carry out in an all feminine pairing, one thing she is delighted with: ““I’m actually excited to be becoming a member of this yr’s unimaginable line-up for Strictly Come Dancing. I’m an enormous fan of the present and am thrilled to be half of one thing that holds such a particular place in so many individuals’s hearts. Folks would possibly know me from my work within the ring, however I’ll be each bit as passionate and devoted on the dance flooring too. I additionally wished to thank the BBC for supporting me and making me the primary ever all female-pairing; and it’s wonderful to be a component of the motion for change, variety and breaking boundaries within the leisure business.”

Clara Amfo

Age: 36

Instagram: @claraamfo

Twitter: @claraamfo

BBC Radio1 DJ Clara Amfo was confirmed because the fifth celebrity for Strictly. She had been closely tipped for the present and mentioned herself she would like to do it simply earlier within the yr. After her thrilling information was revealed, Clara mentioned: ““As we all know this yr has been an actual problem and escapism by way of dancing is one thing I do know all of us take pleasure in, so to be taught by a professional and dwell a fantasy is one thing that I can’t wait to completely embrace, see you on the dance flooring!”

Ranvir Singh

Age: 43

Instagram: @ranvirtv

Twitter: @ranvir01

Good Morning Britain presenter Ranvir Singh was revealed because the fourth celebrity within the Strictly Come Dancing line-up. The newsreader will observe within the footsteps of her GMB colleagues, Charlotte Hawkins, Susanna Reid and Richard Arnold. Talking of the information, Ranvir mentioned: “The preliminary feeling of being confirmed for Strictly is one of full terror – appears like embarking on a rollercoaster, the place you actually need to do it however you’re equally scared. Hopefully after the primary dance I’ll really feel exhilarated reasonably than sick!”

Max George

Age: 31

Instagram: @maxgeorge

Twitter: @maxgeorge

The Needed’s Max George has large sneakers to fill after his bandmate, Jay McGuinness, gained Strictly Come Dancing in 2015. After being confirmed because the third celebrity to participate within the 2020 line-up, Max mentioned: “Buzzing to be on Strictly this yr. Probably not one for the dance flooring, however I take quite a bit of consolation in the truth that Jay McGuiness set The Needed’s bar so low…”

Jason Bell

Age: 42

Instagram: @jasonbell33

Twitter: @jasonbell33

Former NFL star and Dallas Cowboys participant Jason Bell was the second identify to be introduced within the Strictly line-up. He mentioned he could be “performing on the highest degree” and he’s been a fan for some time, because of his little six-year-old. “Strictly was the primary present I ever watched once I moved to the UK and I’m an enormous fan,” Jason defined. “My six-year-old daughter by no means bought the prospect to see me run out on the sphere at an NFL sport, however she may be very enthusiastic about me taking to the dance flooring. I hope I can do her proud.”

Caroline Quentin

Age: 60

Instagram: @quentyquestions

Twitter: @quentyquestions

The primary confirmed celebrity was Caroline Quentin, who was revealed on The One Present. She mentioned she was “thrilled and terrified in equal measure to be collaborating” and revealed she’s had some earlier dance expertise when she was little. Joking about her earlier classes, Caroline mentioned: “I do bear in mind what I learnt, however my knees are 50 years older!”

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One later this yr.