Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up | Meet Caroline Quentin

Prepare so as to add some sparkle into your life as Strictly Come Dancing is lastly again on the BBC!

Though it was touch-and-go whether or not we might get a sequence, bosses have labored laborious to ship the most important present on TV – and it’s filled with star-studded faces.

Caroline Quentin joined the Strictly Come Dancing line-up in September and has been laborious at work getting herself prepared for the massive launch, even attempting to interrupt in her sneakers with some fluffy bed-socks, whereas additionally discussing a number of the “hardest elements of Strictly”.

As she desires of becoming a member of the in depth record of Strictly Come Dancing winners, all that’s left to disclose is who she will probably be performing with each week.

Now she is aware of which one of many Strictly Come Dancing professionals she has, will she carry the Glitterball?

Solely time will inform – right here’s every thing it’s essential to find out about Caroline Quentin.

Who’s Caroline Quentin?

Age: 60

Instagram: @quentyquestions

Job: Actress and broadcaster

Partnered with: Johannes Radebe

Caroline Quentin shot to fame on the cult favorite British sitcom Males Behaving Badly, starring reverse Martin Clunes and Neil Morrissey.

She jumped into one other main comedy position in 1998’s Kiss Me Kate, which ran for 3 sequence, earlier than shifting into extra dramatic roles with crime drama Blue Homicide and ITV’s Life Begins.

Extra just lately, she fronted short-lived sitcom Lifetime of Riley and appeared in literary drama Dickensian, whereas additionally presenting factual programmes akin to The World’s Most Extraordinary Houses and Walks with My Canine.

Earlier this yr, Quentin had a visitor position in BBC comedy The Different One and competed in Channel 4’s Celeb Bake Off for Stand As much as Most cancers, shedding out on star baker to Queer Eye star Tan France.

What has Caroline Quentin stated about Strictly?

Following information of her involvement on this yr’s sequence, Quentin stated that she’s “thrilled and terrified in equal measure to be collaborating” in Strictly Come Dancing.

Quentin revealed that she has some dance and faucet expertise, in addition to learning ballet between the age of three and 12, however she isn’t assured it can give her a bonus.

She added: “I do keep in mind what I learnt, however my knees are 50 years older!”

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One later this yr. You could find the total Strictly Come Dancing line-up right here. Should you’re on the lookout for one thing to observe tonight, take a look at our TV Information.