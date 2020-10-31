Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up | Meet contestant Bill Bailey

The Strictly Come Dancing dwell exhibits proceed, with this 12 months’s celebs returning to the dance ground for an additional night time of dancing.

And one celeb who definitely got here again greater and higher was comic Bill Bailey.

The 55-year-old carried out a Quickstep to Speak To The Animals by Bobby Darin, alongside along with his dance accomplice Oti Mabuse.

And he shortly made his technique to the highest finish of Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard with a formidable 24 factors, surpassing Max George and Clara Amfo.

The Strictly Come Dancing judges praised him, and plenty of followers reckon he might even be this 12 months’s winner. May the bookies be dashing to regulate their odds?

Bailey competes in opposition to the likes likes of actress Caroline Quentin, Good Morning Britain host Ranvir Singh, and Olympic boxer Nicola Adams, who’s a part of the present’s first identical intercourse pairing.

Right here’s the whole lot that you must learn about Bill Bailey, who’s a part of the Strictly Come Dancing line-up.

Who’s Bill Bailey?

Age: 55

Instagram: @the_bill_bailey

Twitter: @BillBailey

Job: Slapstick comedian and actor

Partnered with: Oti Mabuse

Bailey started his comedy profession within the 80’s, performing stand-up on the circuit and varied comedy exhibits earlier than touchdown his personal TV sequence on the BBC in 1998 – Is It Bill Bailey?

From then on, he started showing on varied panel exhibits, akin to Room 101, Have I Obtained Information for You and Des O’Connor Tonight earlier than appearing in Simon Pegg and Jessica Hynes’ off-beat comedy Spaced.

In 2000, he starred in Channel 4 sitcom Black Books as Manny Bianco alongside Dylan Moran and Tamsin Grieg, and two years later, turned a workforce captain on musical quiz present By no means Thoughts the Buzzcocks.

He has since taken appearing roles in Sizzling Fuzz, Skins, Nanny McPhee and the Massive Bang, Chalet Woman, Physician Who and presently stars in Within the Lengthy Run reverse Idris Elba.

Along with his appearing profession, Bailey is a talented pianist and guitarist, repeatedly incorporating each devices and his musical talents into his stand-up routines.

He shares a son along with his spouse Kristin, who he married in 1998 and lives in London with.

Bill Bailey’s Strictly journey to date

Scoreboard

Week one: Cha cha (3 + 6 + 6) = 15

Week two: Quickstep (8 + 8 + 8) = 24

Bill Bailey has some work to do, to up his rating. He’s presently in eighth place, with Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing in ninth place and politician Jacqui Smith proper on the backside of the leaderboard.

Bailey’s Strictly signing was introduced by the present again in September.

Sharing a press release, the BBC One dance competitors wrote on their Twitter web page: “In these unusual instances we’re residing by way of, it feels proper to do one thing totally different and tackle a brand new problem.”

Sure… it is no joke. Award-winning comic, presenter, multi-instrumentalist and soon-to-be ballroom dancer Bill Bailey, is booked for #Strictly 2020! ???? ???? https://t.co/n4uDADTFgJ @BillBailey pic.twitter.com/OMNFprtZNA — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) September 3, 2020

Responding to the information, Bailey added: “So I’m delighted to be part of this 12 months’s distinctive Strictly Come Dancing. My late mum Madrin would have liked it – I hope she’ll be watching.”