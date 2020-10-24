Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up | Meet contestant Bill Bailey

It’s time for the Strictly Come Dancing dwell exhibits and we are able to’t wait to see this yr’s contestants in motion.

This week, we’ll see comic Bill Bailey cha-cha-cha into the ballroom together with his skilled dance associate Oti Mabuse.

Strictly have launched the songs and dances for week one, and the pair will likely be exhibiting off their strikes to Pata Pata by Miriam Makeba.

Bill joins the likes of BBC Radio 1’s Clara Amfo, actress Caroline Quentin, Good Morning Britain host Ranvir Singh, pop star Max George, and Olympic boxer Nicola Adams, who’s a part of the present’s first similar intercourse pairing.

Right here’s every part it’s essential to learn about Bill Bailey, who’s a part of the Strictly Come Dancing line-up.

Who’s Bill Bailey?

Age: 55

Instagram: @the_bill_bailey

Twitter: @BillBailey

Job: Humorist and actor

Partnered with: Oti Mabuse

Bailey started his comedy profession within the 80’s, performing stand-up on the circuit and varied comedy exhibits earlier than touchdown his personal TV sequence on the BBC in 1998 – Is It Bill Bailey?

From then on, he started showing on varied panel exhibits, comparable to Room 101, Have I Acquired Information for You and Des O’Connor Tonight earlier than performing in Simon Pegg and Jessica Hynes’ off-beat comedy Spaced.

In 2000, he starred in Channel 4 sitcom Black Books as Manny Bianco alongside Dylan Moran and Tamsin Grieg, and two years later, grew to become a staff captain on musical quiz present By no means Thoughts the Buzzcocks.

He has since taken performing roles in Scorching Fuzz, Skins, Nanny McPhee and the Large Bang, Chalet Woman, Physician Who and presently stars in Within the Lengthy Run reverse Idris Elba.

Along with his performing profession, Bailey is a talented pianist and guitarist, recurrently incorporating each devices and his musical skills into his stand-up routines.

He shares a son together with his spouse Kristin, who he married in 1998 and lives in London with.

What has Bill Bailey mentioned about Strictly?

Sure… it is no joke. Award-winning comic, presenter, multi-instrumentalist and soon-to-be ballroom dancer Bill Bailey, is booked for #Strictly 2020! ???? ???? https://t.co/n4uDADTFgJ @BillBailey pic.twitter.com/OMNFprtZNA — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) September 3, 2020

Bailey hasn’t introduced the information himself on social media simply but, however mentioned in a press release: “In these unusual instances we’re residing by way of, it feels proper to do one thing totally different and tackle a brand new problem.”

“So I’m delighted to be part of this yr’s distinctive Strictly Come Dancing. My late mum Madrin would have cherished it – I hope she’ll be watching,” he added.

The Strictly Come Dancing dwell exhibits begin on BBC One on October twenty fourth at 7:25pm. In the event you’re searching for one thing to look at tonight, take a look at our TV Information.