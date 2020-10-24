Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line up | Meet contestant Clara Amfo

The reside exhibits for Strictly Come Dancing are upon us, and waltzing onto the dance flooring this 12 months is BBC Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo.

She was introduced as a part of the Strictly Come Dancing line-up again in September and now she’ll maker her Strictly debut when the reside exhibits kick off on October twenty fourth.

She’ll be taking to the ballroom along with her Strictly Come Dancing skilled companion Aljaž Škorjanec.

Strictly have launched the songs and dances for week one, and the pair will likely be doing the cha cha to Don’t Begin Now by Dua Lipa.

She’ll be competing in opposition to EastEnders star Maisie Smith, former boxer Nicola Adams, The Needed’s Max George and Made In Chelsea Star Jamie Laing.

Right here’s every thing you should learn about Clara Amfo.

Who’s Clara Amfo?

Age: 36

Instagram: @claraamfo

Twitter: @claraamfo

Job: Radio DJ and tv presenter

Partnered with: Aljaž Škorjanec

Greatest identified for her 10am – 1pm present on BBC Radio 1, dwelling of the Dwell Lounge, Clara is a radio DJ and tv presenter.

Her credit as a tv presenter embody One World: Collectively at Residence (BBC One), ITV2’s protection of The BRIT Awards and the BBC’s protection of Glastonbury Competition, Radio 1’s Massive Weekend, and The Proms.

Clara can be the host of Sony Music and Spotify podcast This Metropolis, a a part of the BAFTA TV Awards presenting staff and a recurrent presence on the judging panel for the Mercury Prize.

And she or he’s no stranger to the purple carpet both, having hosted European and world movie premieres for Elton John’s Rocketman, The Crimes Of Grindelwald, Marvel’s Black Panther, Birds of Prey and The Royal European Premiere of Disney’s The Lion King.

She not too long ago appeared on the September 2020 Activism Now cowl of British Vogue, and was named as a contributing editor to Elle journal.

What has Clara stated about Strictly?

Clara’s Strictly signing was introduced on Radio 1 Breakfast with Greg James.

Talking concerning the alternative, the 36-year-old stated: “As we all know this 12 months has been an actual problem and escapism by way of dancing is one thing I do know all of us take pleasure in, so to be taught by a professional and reside a fantasy is one thing that I can’t wait to completely embrace, see you on the dance flooring!”

The presenter additionally shared the information to her Twitter followers, reposting the announcement from the official Strictly Come Dancing web page with the caption: “That is taking place!”

Placing her personal twist on Cardi B and Meg Thee Stallion’s new tune WAP, she then commented: “Waltzing A** Individual.”

So that is taking place! ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? https://t.co/FQiaHgma7P — Clara Amfo (@claraamfo) September 2, 2020

Clara beforehand revealed that she’d be honoured to hitch the extremely coveted BBC One dance present.

Chatting with Metro.co.uk, the presenter stated: “It’s a tremendous present and I’d be honoured in the event that they requested me, I’m only a fan of the present.”

“I’ve bought associates who’ve achieved it – Dev [Griffin] from Radio 1 did it and he was robbed. It’s such a tremendous present however I’m only a fan.”

Over the past collection, Clara bought an opportunity to peak behind-the-scenes, and she or he stated it was “actually fascinating.”

She added: “It’s like Components One how they do it backstage. There’s a staff dashing out and in and it turns into like one world to a different. However I’m only a fangirl.”

Now, she’ll get an opportunity to expertise all of it for herself!

Strictly Come Dancing reside exhibits begins on BBC One on October twenty fourth at 7:25pm. Should you’re searching for one thing to look at tonight, take a look at our TV Information.