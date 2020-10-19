Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line up | Meet contestant Clara Amfo

Clara Amfo is gearing up for her debut on Strictly Come Dancing and all eyes are on who her associate will probably be.

She was introduced as a part of the Strictly Come Dancing line-up again in September and the laborious work began there.

Clara lastly is aware of which one of many Strictly Come Dancing professionals she will probably be dancing with all through the competitors and now the laborious work begins.

The BBC radio star definitely is aware of her music inside-out, however can she get to that all-important Glitterball trophy?

We don’t have lengthy to attend so right here’s the whole lot you want to find out about Clara Amfo forward of the Strictly launch.

Who’s Clara Amfo?

Age: 36

Instagram: @claraamfo

Twitter: @claraamfo

Job: Radio DJ and tv presenter

Partnered with: Aljaž Škorjanec

Greatest recognized for her 10am – 1pm present on BBC Radio 1, residence of the Stay Lounge, Clara is a radio DJ and tv presenter.

Her credit as a tv presenter embody One World: Collectively at Residence (BBC One), ITV2’s protection of The BRIT Awards and the BBC’s protection of Glastonbury Competition, Radio 1’s Massive Weekend, and The Proms.

Clara can be the host of Sony Music and Spotify podcast This Metropolis, a a part of the BAFTA TV Awards presenting staff and a recurrent presence on the judging panel for the Mercury Prize.

And she or he’s no stranger to the crimson carpet both, having hosted European and world movie premieres for Elton John’s Rocketman, The Crimes Of Grindelwald, Marvel’s Black Panther, Birds of Prey and The Royal European Premiere of Disney’s The Lion King.

She lately appeared on the September 2020 Activism Now cowl of British Vogue, and was named as a contributing editor to Elle journal.

What has Clara stated about Strictly?

Clara’s Strictly signing was introduced on Radio 1 Breakfast with Greg James.

Talking concerning the alternative, the 36-year-old stated: “As we all know this 12 months has been an actual problem and escapism by way of dancing is one thing I do know all of us take pleasure in, so to be taught by a professional and dwell a fantasy is one thing that I can’t wait to completely embrace, see you on the dance ground!”

The presenter additionally shared the information to her Twitter followers, reposting the announcement from the official Strictly Come Dancing web page with the caption: “That is taking place!”

Placing her personal twist on Cardi B and Meg Thee Stallion’s new tune WAP, she then commented: “Waltzing A** Particular person.”

So that is taking place! ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? https://t.co/FQiaHgma7P — Clara Amfo (@claraamfo) September 2, 2020

Clara beforehand revealed that she’d be honoured to hitch the extremely coveted BBC One dance present.

Chatting with Metro.co.uk, the presenter stated: “It’s an incredible present and I’d be honoured in the event that they requested me, I’m only a fan of the present.”

“I’ve acquired buddies who’ve finished it – Dev [Griffin] from Radio 1 did it and he was robbed. It’s such an incredible present however I’m only a fan.”

Over the last collection, Clara acquired an opportunity to peak behind-the-scenes, and he or she stated it was “actually attention-grabbing.”

She added: “It’s like Components One how they do it backstage. There’s a staff dashing out and in and it turns into like one world to a different. However I’m only a fangirl.”

Now, she’ll get an opportunity to expertise all of it for herself!

