Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up | Meet contestant Jason Bell

Footballers, cricketers, gymnasts: Strictly Come Dancing has solid all of them in the midst of its 17-year run. Nevertheless, former NFL star Jason Bell is the primary American soccer participant to grace the dance ground.

One of many celebs on this yr’s Strictly Come Dancing line-up, Bell is ready to deal with an array of routines (whereas hopefully blocking any criticism from the judging panel).

Now paired with Luba Mushtuk, considered one of this yr’s Strictly Come Dancing professionals, Bell is equipped for the primary stay present of 2020. And to provide him an additional leg-up, Jason Bell has been asking his ex Nadine Coyle for some Strictly suggestions.

Whereas we wait to see him in motion once more, right here’s the whole lot that you must learn about Jason Bell.

Who’s Jason Bell?

Age: 42

Instagram: @jasonbell33

Twitter: @JasonBell33

Job: Former NFL participant and broadcaster

Partnered with: Luba Mushtuk

Jason Bell is finest recognized for being a cornerback within the Nationwide Soccer League (NFL) for the Dallas Cowboys, the Houston Texans and the New York Giants.

He started his American soccer profession in 2001, when he signed as an undrafted free agent to the Dallas Cowboys. He left the staff in 2002 to affix the Houston Texans, main the staff and receiving the Ed Block Braveness Award on the finish of that season.

In 2006, he moved to the New York Giants earlier than retiring in 2008 after present process career-ending surgical procedure the yr earlier than.

Since ending his soccer profession, Bell has change into a broadcaster and at the moment acts as an NFL pundit for BBC Sport alongside former New York Giants participant Osi Umenyiora.

Bell shares a six-year-old daughter with Women Aloud singer Nadine Coyle, to whom he was briefly engaged to.

What has Jason Bell mentioned about Strictly?

The broadcaster addressed his participation on this yr’s sequence in an announcement, saying: “Strictly is the epitome of British tv and this yr, greater than ever, I’m so proud and humbled to be collaborating.”

“Strictly was the primary present I ever watched once I moved to the UK and I’m an enormous fan. My six-year-old daughter by no means received the prospect to see me run out on the sphere at an NFL recreation however she may be very enthusiastic about me taking to the dance ground. I hope I can do her proud.”

Delighted to be introduced as a contestant on this yr’s @bbcstrictly ???? See you on the dance ground ???? https://t.co/HnlUTm09ee — Jason Bell (@JasonBell33) September 1, 2020

Bell additionally introduced the information on Instagram and Twitter, writing: “Delighted to be introduced as a contestant on this yr’s BBC Strictly. See you on the dance ground.”

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One later this yr.