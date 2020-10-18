Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up | Meet contestant Jason Bell

It’s that point of the 12 months once more the place we’re warming up our limbs prepared for a boogie as Strictly Come Dancing is upon us.

Former NFL participant Jason Bell was introduced to be part of the Strictly Come Dancing line-up in September and it appears he’s firmly received his eye on the Glitterball prize.

He’s already been asking his ex Nadine Coyle for some recommendations on the dance flooring and is able to hit coaching with a bang!

Lastly, Jason is aware of which one of many Strictly Come Dancing professionals he’ll paired with and it’s time to hit coaching.

Whereas we look ahead to the launch of Strictly Come Dancing, right here’s all the pieces it’s essential to learn about Jason Bell.

Who’s Jason Bell?

Age: 42

Instagram: @jasonbell33

Twitter: @JasonBell33

Job: Former NFL participant and broadcaster

Partnered with: Luba Mushtuk

Jason Bell is finest recognized for being a cornerback within the Nationwide Soccer League (NFL) for the Dallas Cowboys, the Houston Texans and the New York Giants.

He started his American soccer profession in 2001, when he signed as an undrafted free agent to the Dallas Cowboys. He left the workforce in 2002 to hitch the Houston Texans, main the workforce and receiving the Ed Block Braveness Award on the finish of that season.

In 2006, he moved to the New York Giants earlier than retiring in 2008 after present process career-ending surgical procedure the 12 months earlier than.

Since ending his soccer profession, Bell has develop into a broadcaster and at the moment acts as an NFL pundit for BBC Sport alongside former New York Giants participant Osi Umenyiora.

Bell shares a six-year-old daughter with Ladies Aloud singer Nadine Coyle, to whom he was briefly engaged to.

What has Jason Bell stated about Strictly?

The broadcaster addressed his participation on this 12 months’s sequence in an announcement, saying: “Strictly is the epitome of British tv and this 12 months, greater than ever, I’m so proud and humbled to be taking part.”

“Strictly was the primary present I ever watched after I moved to the UK and I’m an enormous fan. My 6 year-old daughter by no means received the prospect to see me run out on the sphere at an NFL recreation however she could be very enthusiastic about me taking to the dance flooring. I hope I can do her proud.”

Delighted to be introduced as a contestant on this 12 months’s @bbcstrictly ???? See you on the dance flooring ???? https://t.co/HnlUTm09ee — Jason Bell (@JasonBell33) September 1, 2020

Bell additionally introduced the information on Instagram and Twitter, writing: “Delighted to be introduced as a contestant on this 12 months’s BBC Strictly. See you on the dance flooring.”

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One later this 12 months.