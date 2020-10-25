Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line up | Meet contestant Nicola Adams

After swapping the boxing ring for the dance ground, Nicola Adams made her official Strictly Come Dancing debut alongside her skilled associate Katya Jones throughout week one.

She makes Strictly historical past as the primary contestant to compete as a part of a same-sex pairing.

Donning her dancing sneakers alongside the remainder of the Strictly Come Dancing line-up, Nicola impressed the judges together with her Quickstep to Get Comfortable by Ella Fitzgerald, scoring 21 factors.

And her dance associate Katya Jones says viewers received’t even query Strictly’s same-sex pairing.

Nicole is up in opposition to The Needed’s Max George in opposition to Jonathan Creek actress Caroline Quentin, former NFL star Jason Bell, Good Morning Britain’s Ranvir Singh and BBC Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo.

Right here’s every thing it’s good to find out about her.

Who’s Nicola Adams?

Age: 37

Instagram: nicolaadamsobe

Twitter: @NicolaAdamsOBE

Job: Former boxer

Partnered with: Katya Jones

In 2012, Nicola grew to become the primary feminine newbie boxer to win an Olympic gold medal at London 2012.

4 years later at Rio 2016, she grew to become double Olympic champion following her second gold medal win, in addition to being the primary boxer in historical past to retain an Olympic title.

It actually feels like Strictly might have winner on their fingers with Nicola!

Having additionally develop into World Newbie Champion in Could 2016 she secured a grand slam of titles, and is the one feminine boxer within the historical past of the game to have received each main title obtainable to her; Olympic, World, European and Commonwealth.

In recognition of her providers to boxing and unprecedented achievement, Nicola was appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) within the 2013 New 12 months’s Honours listing. She was made an OBE within the 2016 New 12 months’s Honours listing.

She not too long ago retired from the game with an undefeated report and held the WBO feminine flyweight title in 2019.

In addition to her boxing profession, Nicola has additionally made a number of TV appearances. Final yr, she appeared on The Nice Movie star Bake Off for Stand Up To Most cancers, and in 2018, she grew to become the face of delicate skincare model E45.

She’s at the moment in a relationship with magnificence blogger and hair stylist Ella Baig – who she not too long ago appeared on Movie star Gogglebox with.

What has Nicola stated about Strictly?

Information that Nicola could be becoming a member of Strictly Come Dancing was introduced on BBC Breakfast on BBC One.

“I’m actually excited to be becoming a member of this yr’s unbelievable line-up for Strictly Come Dancing. I’m an enormous fan of the present and am thrilled to be a part of one thing that holds such a particular place in so many individuals’s hearts,” she stated.

“Individuals may know me from work within the ring, however I’ll be each bit as passionate and devoted on the dance-floor too.”

Revealing she’d be a part of the primary same-sex pairing the present has ever seen its 16-year historical past, she added: “I additionally needed to thank the BBC for supporting me and making me the primary ever all female-pairing; and it’s wonderful to be part of the motion for change, variety and breaking boundaries within the leisure trade.”

The 37-year-old additionally shared a put up to her 159k Instagram followers.

An insider not too long ago instructed there’d be two same-sex {couples} on this yr’s present, after Dancing On Ice debuted its personal historic same-sex pairing, pop star Ian ‘H’ Watkins {and professional} skater Matt Evers.

“The plan to introduce a same-sex couple was made after ITV took the plunge,” a supply beforehand advised The Solar. “Lots of Strictly’s stars have known as on producers to solid a same-sex couple for the previous few years and it’s been determined this would be the yr.

“Johannes made historical past with Graziano within the final sequence by turning into the primary same-sex dancers to carry out and he’s made no secret of how eager he’d be to tackle the position.”

The Strictly Come Dancing stay present is on BBC One on October twenty fourth at 7:25pm.