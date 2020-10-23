Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line up | Meet contestant Nicola Adams

Ditching the boxing ring for the dance flooring for the brand new collection of Strictly Come Dancing is Nicola Adams.

The previous boxer will make historical past this yr as a part of the present’s first similar intercourse pairing within the Strictly Come Dancing line-up.

Nicola has revealed how she feels about being within the present’s first similar sex-pairing.

Though she’s pleased to see “range” on the BBC one present, the athlete informed press together with RadioTimes.com: “I don’t see why it’s an enormous deal!”

Her skilled dance companion Katya Jones says viewers received’t even query the same-sex pairing.

Nicole will compete towards The Wished’s Max George towards Jonathan Creek actress Caroline Quentin, former NFL star Jason Bell, Good Morning Britain’s Ranvir Singh and BBC Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo.

Strictly have launched the songs and dances for week one for all of the contestants, and Nicola will likely be doing the quickstep to Get Comfortable by Ella Fitzgerald.

Right here’s the whole lot you could learn about her.

Who’s Nicola Adams?

Getty Pictures

Age: 37

Instagram: nicolaadamsobe

Twitter: @NicolaAdamsOBE

Job: Former boxer

Partnered with: Katya Jones

In 2012, Nicola turned the primary feminine novice boxer to win an Olympic gold medal at London 2012.

4 years later at Rio 2016, she turned double Olympic champion following her second gold medal win, in addition to being the primary boxer in historical past to retain an Olympic title.

It actually seems like Strictly might have winner on their palms with Nicola!

Having additionally grow to be World Beginner Champion in Could 2016 she secured a grand slam of titles, and is the one feminine boxer within the historical past of the game to have received each main title accessible to her; Olympic, World, European and Commonwealth.

In recognition of her providers to boxing and unprecedented achievement, Nicola was appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) within the 2013 New Yr’s Honours record. She was made an OBE within the 2016 New Yr’s Honours record.

She lately retired from the game with an undefeated report and held the WBO feminine flyweight title in 2019.

In addition to her boxing profession, Nicola has additionally made a number of TV appearances. Final yr, she appeared on The Nice Celeb Bake Off for Stand Up To Most cancers, and in 2018, she turned the face of delicate skincare model E45.

She’s presently in a relationship with magnificence blogger and hair stylist Ella Baig – who she lately appeared on Celeb Gogglebox with.

What has Nicola mentioned about Strictly?

Information that Nicola can be becoming a member of Strictly Come Dancing was introduced on BBC Breakfast on BBC One.

“I’m actually excited to be becoming a member of this yr’s unbelievable line-up for Strictly Come Dancing. I’m an enormous fan of the present and am thrilled to be a part of one thing that holds such a particular place in so many individuals’s hearts,” she mentioned.

“Individuals may know me from work within the ring, however I’ll be each bit as passionate and devoted on the dance-floor too.”

Revealing she’d be a part of the primary same-sex pairing the present has ever seen its 16-year historical past, she added: “I additionally wished to thank the BBC for supporting me and making me the primary ever all female-pairing; and it’s superb to be part of the motion for change, range and breaking boundaries within the leisure trade.”

The 37-year-old additionally shared a publish to her 159k Instagram followers.

An insider lately prompt there’d be two same-sex {couples} on this yr’s present, after Dancing On Ice debuted its personal historic same-sex pairing, pop star Ian ‘H’ Watkins {and professional} skater Matt Evers.

“The plan to introduce a same-sex couple was made after ITV took the plunge,” a supply beforehand informed The Solar. “A lot of Strictly’s stars have known as on producers to forged a same-sex couple for the previous few years and it’s been determined this would be the yr.

“Johannes made historical past with Graziano within the final collection by turning into the primary same-sex dancers to carry out and he’s made no secret of how eager he’d be to tackle the function.”

The Strictly Come Dancing reside present is on BBC One on October twenty fourth at 7:25pm.