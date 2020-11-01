Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up | Meet Jacqui Smith

The Strictly Come Dancing stay exhibits returned for week two this weekend, with former MP Jacqui Smith taking to the dance flooring as soon as once more along with her dance companion Anton Du Beke.

The politician had quite a bit to show this week, after ending within the final spot on the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard in week one.

However sadly, it wasn’t sufficient to prime the leaderboard as she discovered herself on the backside but once more, with simply 12 factors.

Though she didn’t handle to boost her rating from the week earlier than, Smith did obtain some reward from the Strictly Come Dancing judges and clearly appeared to have improved as she carried out a Samba to the tune of Assist Your self by Tom Jones.

Right here’s all the things you have to find out about Jacqui Smith – who’s a part of this yr’s Strictly Come Dancing line-up.

Who’s Jacqui Smith?



Age: 57

Twitter: @Jacqui_Smith1

Job: Former House Secretary

Partnered with: Anton Du Beke

Jacqui Smith was the Labour MP for Redditch from 1997 till 2010, throughout which period she served in a lot of cupboard posts.

Her most distinguished function was as House Secretary following Gordon Brown’s election as Labour chief, a job which she held from 1007 till 2009, whereas previous to this she held positions as Chief Whip, Minister for colleges and Minister for Business.

She misplaced her seat on the 2010 Common Election to Conservative candidate Karen Lumley, and has since pursued a lot of different initiatives.

At present, she co-hosts a politics and present affairs podcast known as For The Many on LBC, together with journalist Iain Dale, whereas she often seems as a visitor on programmes equivalent to This Week, Sky Information’ Press Preview and Good Morning Britain.

Jacqui Smith’s Strictly journey thus far

Scoreboard:

Week One: Foxtrot (3 + 5 + 5) = 13

Week Two: Samba (2 + 5 + 5) = 12

Thus far, Jacqui’s Strictly journey hasn’t bought off to a clean begin. She discovered herself on the backside of the leaderboard along with her Foxtrot.

Shirley Ballas mentioned she was “pleasantly stunned” by her efficiency and provided her a 5, as did Motsi Mabuse.

Nevertheless, Craig branded her debut routine “just a little bit lumpy.”

Fortunately Jacqui wasn’t deterred by the criticism.