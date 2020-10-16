Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up | Meet Jacqui Smith

The newest former MP swapping Westminster for the Strictly Come Dancing dance flooring is Jacqui Smith.

And he or she’s loving each minute. That’s in keeping with Smith herself who just lately informed Good Morning Britain she was “having the time of my life” coaching for the BBC shiny flooring present. Nonetheless, after recording the primary instalment of the collection (airing Saturday seventeenth October), the previous Residence Secretary added she was already feeling the bodily pressure.

“The primary use of alcohol — so far as I’m involved in the mean time — is rubbing it into my aching toes as a result of my poor outdated physique is taking a battering!” she mentioned.

We’ve seen a number of politicians swap the Home of Commons for the dance flooring through the years – Anne Widdecombe and Ed Balls spring to thoughts – and the ultimate contestant to be introduced for the 2020 version is a former cupboard minister.

Curiously, Jacqui Smith revealed the Strictly recommendation Ed Balls had handed onto her in a latest interview with RadioTimes.com and different press. “No person can ever compete with Ed’s Gangnam Model, however what he mentioned to me was really, ‘Embrace it and actually go for it and check out arduous,’ and I promise you that’s what I’m going to do,” she mentioned.

Smith was the twelfth movie star to be confirmed as a part of the Strictly Come Dancing line-up, becoming a member of the likes of TV presenter Ranvir Singh, boxer Nicola Adams and BBC Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo within the Strictly Come Dancing line-up – which additionally contains The Wished’s Max George, actress Caroline Quentin and comic Invoice Bailey.

Jacqui is a former Residence Secretary, having served within the function in Gordon Brown’s Labour authorities. She served because the Member of Parliament for Redditch for over a decade, from 1997 to 2020. Does she have what it takes to go all the best way in Strictly?

Who’s Jacqui Smith?



Age: 57

Twitter: @Jacqui_Smith1

Job: Former Residence Secretary

Jacqui Smith was the Labour MP for Redditch from 1997 till 2010, throughout which era she served in quite a few cupboard posts.

Her most outstanding function was as Residence Secretary following Gordon Brown’s election as Labour chief, a task which she held from 1007 till 2009, whereas previous to this she held positions as Chief Whip, Minister for faculties and Minister for Trade.

She misplaced her seat on the 2010 Normal Election to Conservative candidate Karen Lumley, and has since pursued quite a few different initiatives.

At present, she co-hosts a politics and present affairs podcast known as For The Many on LBC, together with journalist Iain Dale, whereas she frequently seems as a visitor on programmes reminiscent of This Week, Sky Information’ Press Preview and Good Morning Britain.

What has Jacqui Smith mentioned about Strictly?

On the brink of govern the dance flooring. Former Residence Secretary Jacqui Smith is making #Strictly her new constituency! ????https://t.co/uugMRt7A3m @Jacqui_Smith1 pic.twitter.com/9vsjfoRSXY — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) September 4, 2020

Upon the announcement of her participation, Smith mentioned in a press release, “I used to be speechless with pleasure at being requested to affix Strictly – and that’s very uncommon for me.

“Fifty years in the past, I bought a bronze medal for Scottish Highland Dancing and it feels about time to return to dancing. I couldn’t be in higher fingers with the Strictly staff and I’m going to throw myself into the problem. Be careful!”

Tweeting the information of the announcement, Smith added: “Nicely that is all a bit thrilling!”

Strictly Come Dancing is about to return to BBC One this Autumn.