Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line up | Meet JJ Chalmers

Because the all-new Strictly Come Dancing line-up took to the dance flooring for his or her first routines in week one, JJ Chalmers caught followers’ consideration with the poignant story behind his Waltz.

Revealing how, in a bid to impress his now-wife, he had began studying the dance from a fellow Marine while serving in Afghanistan, JJ touched viewers once they heard how, shortly afterwards, he was injured in an explosion.

JJ danced the Waltz to What A Fantastic World by Louis Armstrong, together with his skilled dance associate Amy Dowden.

The Strictly Come Dancing star is competing alongside former boxing champ Nicola Adams, comic Invoice Bailey, The Wished’s Max George, Good Morning Britain’s Ranvir Singh and others.

Right here’s all the pieces you have to find out about JJ Chalmers.

Who’s JJ Chalmers?

Getty Pictures

Age: 33

Instagram: @jj.chalmers

Twitter: @JJChamersRM

Job: Tv presenter and former Royal Marine and Invictus Video games medallist

Partnered with: Amy Dowden

The tv presenter joins Strictly with an unbelievable again story. His profession as a Royal Marine Commando was reduce quick after he suffered life-changing accidents following an IED explosion in Afghanistan.

After years of rehabilitation, nevertheless, JJ went on to compete within the 2014 Invictus Video games the place he captained the Trike Biking crew and took residence three medals.

As a spokesperson for this inaugural Invictus Video games JJ acquired an perception into TV and launched into a profession in broadcasting.

Getty Pictures

His breakthrough function got here in 2016 as a Studio Presenter function for the Rio Paralympics.

Since 2017, he’s anchored BBC One’s protection of the Invictus Video games.

Different presenting highlights for BBC Sport embrace The Commonwealth Video games and The London Marathon.

As a part of the BBC’s Ceremonial crew, JJ commentates on The Lord Mayor’s Present and was concerned within the D-Day Memorial programming.

And followers will most likely recognise him from his different presenting gigs, together with The One Present, BBC Breakfast, Getaways, The Individuals Keep in mind and Radio 5 Reside’s From Helmand and Again.

What has JJ stated about Strictly?

JJ’s Strictly signing was introduced on ITV’s Lorraine.

Talking in regards to the information, he stated: “My entire life is outlined by going through challenges. Whether or not it’s turning into a Royal Marine Commando, recovering from my accidents sustained in Afghanistan to competing in The Invictus Video games.”

He added: “Now as a TV Presenter I’m fortunate sufficient to witness a number of the best sporting contests on the planet. Strictly is a complete totally different ball recreation in respect to the challenges I’ll face however I’m up for an journey and at the very least my mum will know the place I’m!”

We look ahead to seeing you on Strictly, JJ!

Strictly Come Dancing reside reveals is on BBC One on October twenty fourth at 7:25pm. For those who’re on the lookout for one thing to look at tonight, try our TV Information.