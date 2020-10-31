Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line up | Meet JJ Chalmers

The Strictly Come Dancing line-up returned to the dance ground for week two, with JJ Chalmers and his skilled dance associate Amy Dowden performing a Paso Doble to Believer by Think about Dragons.

Clearly impressing the Strictly Come Dancing judges, the pair scored 17 factors.

It wasn’t fairly the 19 factors he was awarded in week one, nevertheless, but it surely was sufficient to place JJ in sixth place on the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard.

The previous Royal Marine must work some magic to climb the leaderboard and beat EastEnders star Maisie Smith and HRVY – who’re at present in joint first place.

The Strictly Come Dancing star is competing alongside former boxing champ Nicola Adams, comic Invoice Bailey, The Wished’s Max George, Good Morning Britain’s Ranvir Singh and others.

Right here’s the whole lot you want to learn about JJ Chalmers.

Who’s JJ Chalmers?

Getty Pictures

Age: 33

Instagram: @jj.chalmers

Twitter: @JJChamersRM

Job: Tv presenter and former Royal Marine and Invictus Video games medallist

Partnered with: Amy Dowden

The tv presenter joins Strictly with an unbelievable again story. His profession as a Royal Marine Commando was minimize brief after he suffered life-changing accidents following an IED explosion in Afghanistan.

After years of rehabilitation, nevertheless, JJ went on to compete within the 2014 Invictus Video games the place he captained the Trike Biking crew and took residence three medals.

As a spokesperson for this inaugural Invictus Video games JJ bought an perception into TV and launched into a profession in broadcasting.

Getty Pictures

His breakthrough function got here in 2016 as a Studio Presenter function for the Rio Paralympics.

Since 2017, he’s anchored BBC One’s protection of the Invictus Video games.

Different presenting highlights for BBC Sport embody The Commonwealth Video games and The London Marathon.

As a part of the BBC’s Ceremonial crew, JJ commentates on The Lord Mayor’s Present and was concerned within the D-Day Memorial programming.

And followers will most likely recognise him from his different presenting gigs, together with The One Present, BBC Breakfast, Getaways, The Individuals Keep in mind and Radio 5 Dwell’s From Helmand and Again.

JJ’s Strictly journey to date

Scoreboard

Week one: Waltz (6 + 6 + 7) = 19

Week two: Paso Doble (5 + 6 + 6) = 17

JJ caught the eye of followers as he made his debut on Strictly, with a poignant story behind his Waltz.

In a bid to impress his now-wife, JJ began studying the dance from a fellow Marine while serving in Afghanistan. Viewers have been quickly touched once they heard how, shortly afterwards, he was injured in an explosion.

JJ’s Strictly signing was introduced on ITV’s Lorraine.

Talking concerning the information, he stated: “My entire life is outlined by going through challenges. Whether or not it’s turning into a Royal Marine Commando, recovering from my accidents sustained in Afghanistan to competing in The Invictus Video games.”

He added: “Now as a TV Presenter I’m fortunate sufficient to witness a number of the best sporting contests on the earth. Strictly is a complete totally different ball sport in respect to the challenges I’ll face however I’m up for an journey and at the least my mum will know the place I’m!”

We sit up for seeing you on Strictly, JJ!

Strictly Come Dancing dwell reveals is on BBC One on October twenty fourth at 7:25pm. In case you’re in search of one thing to look at tonight, take a look at our TV Information.