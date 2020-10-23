Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line up | Meet JJ Chalmers

Strictly fever is in full swing and this yr’s Strictly Come Dancing line-up is able to hit the dance flooring.

Taking over the Glitterball this yr is JJ Chalmers – a tv presenter and former Royal Marine and Invictus Video games medallist.

Strictly have launched the songs and dances for week one, and Chalmers shall be doing the waltz to What A Great World by Louis Armstrong, together with his skilled dance companion Amy Dowden.

Fortunately he already is aware of learn how to waltz as he realized the dance when he was in Afghanistan. Discuss preparation!

The Strictly Come Dancing star will compete alongside former boxing champ Nicola Adams, comic Invoice Bailey, The Needed’s Max George, Good Morning Britain’s Ranvir Singh and others.

Right here’s every thing it’s good to learn about JJ Chalmers.

Who’s JJ Chalmers?

Getty Photographs

Age: 33

Instagram: @jj.chalmers

Twitter: @JJChamersRM

Job: Tv presenter and former Royal Marine and Invictus Video games medallist

Partnered with: Amy Dowden

The tv presenter joins Strictly with an unbelievable again story. His profession as a Royal Marine Commando was reduce quick after he suffered life-changing accidents following an IED explosion in Afghanistan.

After years of rehabilitation, nonetheless, JJ went on to compete within the 2014 Invictus Video games the place he captained the Trike Biking workforce and took dwelling three medals.

As a spokesperson for this inaugural Invictus Video games JJ bought an perception into TV and launched into a profession in broadcasting.

Getty Photographs

His breakthrough position got here in 2016 as a Studio Presenter position for the Rio Paralympics.

Since 2017, he’s anchored BBC One’s protection of the Invictus Video games.

Different presenting highlights for BBC Sport embrace The Commonwealth Video games and The London Marathon.

As a part of the BBC’s Ceremonial workforce, JJ commentates on The Lord Mayor’s Present and was concerned within the D-Day Memorial programming.

And followers will in all probability recognise him from his different presenting gigs, together with The One Present, BBC Breakfast, Getaways, The Individuals Bear in mind and Radio 5 Reside’s From Helmand and Again.

What has JJ mentioned about Strictly?

JJ’s Strictly signing was introduced on ITV’s Lorraine.

Talking in regards to the information, he mentioned: “My entire life is outlined by dealing with challenges. Whether or not it’s changing into a Royal Marine Commando, recovering from my accidents sustained in Afghanistan to competing in The Invictus Video games.”

He added: “Now as a TV Presenter I’m fortunate sufficient to witness a number of the biggest sporting contests on the planet. Strictly is a complete totally different ball sport in respect to the challenges I’ll face however I’m up for an journey and not less than my mum will know the place I’m!”

We stay up for seeing you on Strictly, JJ!

Strictly Come Dancing reside reveals is on BBC One on October twenty fourth at 7:25pm. If you happen to’re in search of one thing to observe tonight, take a look at our TV Information.