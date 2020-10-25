Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up | Meet Maisie Smith from EastEnders

Maisie Smith is Swapping Albert Sq. for the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom this 12 months, donning the well-known sequins alongside her new skilled accomplice Gorka Marquez.

The pair took to the dance ground for the primary time with an lively Samba throughout week one, benefiting from the hips Maisie herself has introduced “don’t lie”.

One factor the actress is anxious about is the judges’ criticism. Maisie expects the judges to “nitpick” her “slightest errors”.

She stated: “Individuals positively have excessive expectations of me now, so I really feel they’re going to nitpick. If I make the slightest mistake, the judges will level it out.”

Maisie joins DJ Clara Amfo, Good Morning Britain host Ranvir Singh, pop star Max George, comic Invoice Bailey and actress Caroline Quentin will likely be strapping on the sequins for this 12 months’s Strictly.

Right here’s every part it’s essential to learn about Maisie Smith – one of many contestants on this years’ Strictly Come Dancing line-up.

Who’s Maisie Smith?

Age: 19

Instagram: @maisiesmithofficial

Twitter: @maisie_smith_

Job: EastEnders actress

Partnered with: Gorka Marquez

Maisie Smith started her performing profession on the age of 5, when she appeared as a younger Queen Elizabeth I in historic drama The Different Boleyn Woman.

In 2008, she took on her greatest identified position – that of Tiffany Dean/Butcher in EastEnders, the daughter of Bianca Jackson. Whereas she left the cleaning soap in 2014, Smith returned briefly in 2016 for Whitney Dean and Lee Carter’s wedding ceremony, earlier than formally rejoining the cleaning soap in January 2018.

Smith has additionally branched out as a musician, releasing her first album – The place My Coronary heart Is – in 2017.

What has Maisie Smith stated about Strictly?

Our #Strictly 2020 storyline simply added one other sensible character. Welcome to the present @BBCEastEnders actress Maisie Smith! ????https://t.co/xRfgC1p4kG @maisie_smith_ pic.twitter.com/JtETcWr5k0 — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) September 3, 2020

Strictly 2020 received’t be the primary time Smith has taken to the ballroom – she competed in a Kids in Want Strictly particular final 12 months and received along with her skilled accomplice Kevin Clifton.

Talking about becoming a member of the line-up for this 12 months’s competitors, she stated: “Get me in these sequins, I can’t wait to dive into the Strictly fancy gown field this winter! This can be a dream come true.”