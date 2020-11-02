Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up | Meet Maisie Smith from EastEnders

Sitting joint high of the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard after weeks one and two, Maisie Smith should already be eyeing up the Glitterball trophy. May she be this yr’s winner?

The EastEnders actress, who has swapped Albert Sq. for the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom, scored 24 factors in week one along with her energetic samba – and adopted it up with 25 factors in week two for her fierce Tango to Midnight Sky by Miley Cyrus.

She and her professional associate Gorka Marquez are clearly a drive to be reckoned with – and the opposite contestants within the Strictly Come Dancing line-up may need to be careful.

Nonetheless, she’s already in shut competitors with YouTube star HRVY, who shares her high spot on the leaderboard. And can she be capable to stick with it as we head into week three?

Right here’s the whole lot it’s essential find out about Maisie Smith, together with what she’s stated about her Strictly journey to date.

Who’s Maisie Smith?

Age: 19

Instagram: @maisiesmithofficial

Twitter: @maisie_smith_

Job: EastEnders actress

Partnered with: Gorka Marquez

Maisie competes towards DJ Clara Amfo, Good Morning Britain host Ranvir Singh, pop star Max George, comic Invoice Bailey and actress Caroline Quentin.

Maisie Smith started her performing profession on the age of 5, when she appeared as a younger Queen Elizabeth I in historic drama The Different Boleyn Woman.

In 2008, she took on her finest identified position – that of Tiffany Dean/Butcher in EastEnders, the daughter of Bianca Jackson. Whereas she left the cleaning soap in 2014, Smith returned briefly in 2016 for Whitney Dean and Lee Carter’s marriage ceremony, earlier than formally rejoining the cleaning soap in January 2018.

Smith has additionally branched out as a musician, releasing her first album – The place My Coronary heart Is – in 2017.

Maisie’s Strictly journey to date

Scoreboard

Week one: Samba (8 + 8 + 8) = 24

Week two: Tango (8 + 9 + 8) = 25

Maisie hit the ballroom flooring operating, managing to safe a second place spot on the leaderboard in her first week on the dance flooring. She adopted it up with the highest spot on the leaderboard in week two.

Regardless of her excessive rating, the actress is anxious in regards to the judges’ criticism. Maisie expects the judges to “nitpick” her “slightest errors”.

She stated: “Folks undoubtedly have excessive expectations of me now, so I really feel they’re going to nitpick. If I make the slightest mistake, the judges will level it out.”

Our #Strictly 2020 storyline simply added one other good character. Welcome to the present @BBCEastEnders actress Maisie Smith! ????https://t.co/xRfgC1p4kG @maisie_smith_ pic.twitter.com/JtETcWr5k0 — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) September 3, 2020

Strictly 2020 isn’t the primary time Smith has taken to the ballroom – she competed in a Kids in Want Strictly particular final yr and received along with her skilled associate Kevin Clifton.

Talking about becoming a member of the line-up for this yr’s competitors, she stated: “Get me in these sequins, I can’t wait to dive into the Strictly fancy gown field this winter! This can be a dream come true.”