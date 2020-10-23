Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up | Meet Maisie Smith from EastEnders

Swapping Albert Sq. for the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom this yr is EastEnders star Maisie Smith, who follows behind numerous cleaning soap alumni, together with her on-screen mom Patsy Palmer.

It’s no shock Strictly Come Dancing line-up star Maisie has already been given recommendation from her co-star Scott Maslen, who tells her she may “lose loads of weight so maintain consuming!”

Chatting with press, together with RadioTimes.com, she added: “They’re simply so excited. They’ve all stated that is essentially the most wonderful expertise.”

One factor the actress is worried about is the judges’ criticism. Maisie expects the judges to “nitpick” her “slightest errors”.

She stated: “Folks positively have excessive expectations of me now, so I really feel they’re going to nitpick. If I make the slightest mistake, the judges will level it out.”

Head choose Shirley Ballas has even warned Maisie to maintain her toes on the bottom, telling The Solar: “I do know she gained the [2019 Children in Need Strictly] particular but when I used to be Maisie I wouldn’t take something as a right as a result of doing one dance shouldn’t be like doing 10 weeks. You’ve acquired to be there and also you’ve acquired to be full on and also you’ve acquired to go the entire 9 yards.”

She joins DJ Clara Amfo, Good Morning Britain host Ranvir Singh, pop star Max George, comic Invoice Bailey and actress Caroline Quentin will probably be strapping on the sequins for this yr’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Strictly have launched the songs and dances for week one, and Maisie will probably be doing the samba to Samba by Gloria Estefan, alongside along with her skilled associate Gorka Marquez.

Right here’s all the pieces it’s essential learn about Maisie Smith – one of many contestants on this years’ Strictly Come Dancing line-up.

Who’s Maisie Smith?

Age: 19

Instagram: @maisiesmithofficial

Twitter: @maisie_smith_

Job: EastEnders actress

Partnered with: Gorka Marquez

Maisie Smith started her appearing profession on the age of 5, when she appeared as a younger Queen Elizabeth I in historic drama The Different Boleyn Lady.

In 2008, she took on her greatest recognized position – that of Tiffany Dean/Butcher in EastEnders, the daughter of Bianca Jackson. Whereas she left the cleaning soap in 2014, Smith returned briefly in 2016 for Whitney Dean and Lee Carter’s wedding ceremony, earlier than formally rejoining the cleaning soap in January 2018.

Smith has additionally branched out as a musician, releasing her first album – The place My Coronary heart Is – in 2017.

What has Maisie Smith stated about Strictly?

Our #Strictly 2020 storyline simply added one other sensible character. Welcome to the present @BBCEastEnders actress Maisie Smith! ????https://t.co/xRfgC1p4kG @maisie_smith_ pic.twitter.com/JtETcWr5k0 — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) September 3, 2020

Strictly 2020 gained’t be the primary time Smith has taken to the ballroom – she competed in a Youngsters in Want Strictly particular final yr and gained along with her skilled associate Kevin Clifton.

Talking about becoming a member of the line-up for this yr’s competitors, she stated: “Get me in these sequins, I can’t wait to dive into the Strictly fancy costume field this winter! It is a dream come true.”