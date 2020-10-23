Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line up | Meet Max George

Bear in mind Jay McGuiness? The Needed frontman who grew to become Strictly Come Dancing champ in 2015? Effectively, his bandmate Max George is now hoping to carry the Glitterball Trophy.

Nonetheless, the singer-songwriter is already going through a hurdle following McGuiness into the Strictly Come Dancing winners Corridor of Fame. Throughout a coaching session, 32-year-old Max picked up a wrist damage and is at the moment sporting a solid.

Thankfully, it seems that Max solely suffered a sprain, which he’s now recovering from. Plus, he’s set solely to carry out a tango with Dianne Buswell (one of many Strictly Come Dancing professionals) this weekend, a dance hardly ever requiring any lifts.

Singer and actor Max was introduced as a part of the Strictly Come Dancing line-up again in September, revealing he’s hoping to not get any of Craig Revel Horwood’s ‘harsh judging’.

Right here’s all the things it is advisable find out about Max George.

Who’s Max George?

Getty

Age: 31

Instagram: @maxgeorge

Twitter: @MaxGeorge

Job: Singer/songwriter, previously of The Needed

Partnered with: Dianne Buswell

Max is a singer-songwriter finest generally known as one of many members of the favored boy band The Needed, who have been lively from 2009 to 2014.

With the band, he scored two UK primary hits with All Time Low and Glad You Got here whereas the group additionally made the highest 10 within the UK Singles Chart on an extra eight events.

Because the band went on indefinite hiatus six years in the past, Max has launched into a solo profession – releasing his first single Barcelona in 2018. He has additionally completed some performing work together with showing in a recurring function as Clint on Glee.

Max isn’t any stranger to actuality TV: earlier than he discovered fame as a member of The Needed he had appeared within the third sequence of The X Consider 2006 as a part of the boy band Avenue.

The band sailed via their audition and likewise made it previous boot camp and judges’ homes, solely to be disqualified from the present earlier than the dwell finals as they have been already signed to a document label.

He’ll be hoping his second main actuality TV look doesn’t finish so abruptly!

What has Max George mentioned about Strictly?

On being confirmed as a part of this 12 months’s line-up, Max mentioned he was excited and made a reference to his former bandmate’s time on the present.

“Buzzing to be on Strictly this 12 months,” he mentioned. “Probably not one for the dance ground, however I take numerous consolation in the truth that Jay McGuiness set The Needed’s bar so low…”

In the meantime, Max’s gran recorded a brief message for him after listening to of his participation which was performed in full on The One Present, with Max claiming on Twitter that it had made his 12 months.

This made my 12 months.. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/QLlnMPWik4 — Max George (@MaxGeorge) September 1, 2020

Strictly Come Dancing is about to return to BBC One this Autumn. You possibly can see the complete celeb Strictly Come Dancing line-up right here. To search out out what else is on in the intervening time, take a look at our TV Information.