Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line up | Meet Max George

Max George will likely be hoping to comply with within the footsteps of his former bandmate Jay McGuinness and raise the Strictly Come Dancing Glitterball.

Jay joined the Strictly Come Dancing winners Corridor of Fame again in 2015 after he Jived his solution to the highest, and little doubt the strain’s on Max to do the identical.

Singer and actor Max was introduced as a part of the Strictly Come Dancing line-up again in September, and he’s little doubt been coaching continuous along with his eyes on the prize.

He’ll be hoping to not get any of Craig Revel Horwood’s ‘harsh judging’, after lastly discovering which one of many Strictly Come Dancing professionals he’s paired up with.

Whereas we watch for the all-important launch, right here’s the whole lot you want to find out about Max George.

Who’s Max George?

Getty

Age: 31

Instagram: @maxgeorge

Twitter: @MaxGeorge

Job: Singer/songwriter, previously of The Needed

Partnered with: Dianne Buswell

Max is a singer-songwriter finest referred to as one of many members of the favored boy band The Needed, who had been energetic from 2009 to 2014.

With the band, he scored two UK primary hits with All Time Low and Glad You Got here whereas the group additionally made the highest 10 within the UK Singles Chart on an extra eight events.

Because the band went on indefinite hiatus six years in the past, Max has launched into a solo profession – releasing his first single Barcelona in 2018. He has additionally executed some performing work together with showing in a recurring function as Clint on Glee.

Max is not any stranger to actuality TV: earlier than he discovered fame as a member of The Needed he had appeared within the third collection of The X Think about 2006 as a part of the boy band Avenue.

The band sailed by their audition and in addition made it previous boot camp and judges’ homes, solely to be disqualified from the present earlier than the dwell finals as they had been already signed to a report label.

He’ll be hoping his second main actuality TV look doesn’t finish so abruptly!

What has Max George mentioned about Strictly?

On being confirmed as a part of this yr’s line-up, Max mentioned he was excited and made a reference to his former bandmate’s time on the present.

“Buzzing to be on Strictly this yr,” he mentioned. “Not likely one for the dance flooring, however I take a number of consolation in the truth that Jay McGuiness set The Needed’s bar so low…”

In the meantime, Max’s gran recorded a brief message for him after listening to of his participation which was performed in full on The One Present, with Max claiming on Twitter that it had made his yr.

This made my yr.. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/QLlnMPWik4 — Max George (@MaxGeorge) September 1, 2020

